Real Betis vs Real Madrid: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch La Liga 2020 (0-0) 

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Real Betis vs Real Madrid match.
How to watch Real Betis vs Real Madrid Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: biEN Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: fuboTV or Sling TV.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Last Lineup: Real Madrid
Courtois; Marcelo, Ramos, Varane, Carvajal; Casemiro; Vinicius, Kroos, Isco, Valverde; Benzema
Last Lineup: Real Betis
Robles; Moreno, Sidnei, Mandi, Emerson; Gonzalez; Joaquin, Guardado, Canales, Fekir; Borja Iglesias
Team News: Real Madrid
For Los Blancos Eden Hazard requires surgery on his ankle and is unavailable for this match and maybe the rest of the season.
Asensio is still recovering from his long-term injury, but Rodrygo is available again after suspension.
Team News: Real Betis
Bartra returns from his ban but William Carvalho is a doubt after missing out last week.
Juanmi, Alfonso Pedraza and Diego Lainez are all out as well.
Struggling Season
Real Betis have really struggled this season not just in getting results but also in finding an identity on the field. The new signings haven't produced for them including last years big signing the Mexican Diego Lainez who has only played 441 minutes this season. Betis really need a result here as they sit 14th in the table. The Verdeblancos have won the last two games against Madrid but have lost at home in the last three La Liga games at home.
League Leaders
Real Madrid are coming into this game after winning El Clasico which is a huge confidence boost for them. They lead La Liga with 56 points and the one of the best defenses in the league only allowing 17 goals. Los Blancos have also been better as visitors, the last away match they lost was against Levante and have never lost back to back away matches.
Kick-off Time
The Real Betis vs Real Madrid match will be played at the Estadio Benito Villamarin in Sevilla, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 4:00pm ET.
My name is Francisco Flores and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.