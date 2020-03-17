Euro 2020 Postponed

The rumours that Euro 2020 was going to be postponed have been flying around for weeks; so for many it comes as no surprise that it has been announced that they have been postponed until June 11 2021 due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The European Governing Body’s held an emergency meeting earlier today, with all 55 associate members, to discuss the future of the tournament. The Norwegian FA Tweeted that the competition will be played between June 11 and July 11 2021. The Norwegian FA’s Tweet reads:

“UEFA has decided that the European Championship is postponed to 2021. It will be played from 11 June to 11 July next year. More information coming”

UEFA har bestemt at EM utsettes til 2021. Det skal spilles fra 11. juni til 11. juli neste år. Mer informasjon kommer. — NorgesFotballforbund (@nff_info) March 17, 2020

UEFA have just recently confirmed that Euro 2020 is officially postponed.

BREAKING: UEFA announce that EURO 2020 will be postponed until June 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic pic.twitter.com/YxQImEwufX — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 17, 2020

The decision has been made to probably ensure that all domestic competitions across Europe are completed. The Premier League and La Liga are cancelled until at least April 4; the Bundesliga is suspended until at least April 2; Ligue 1 was initially being played behind closed doors but is now suspended until further notice and finally Serie A looks to be starting up again no time soon, with Italy still in full lockdown.

Originally the tournament this year was scheduled to be played across 12 different countries:

Wembley Stadium - London, England

Allianz Arena - Munich, Germany

Stadio Olimpico - Rome, Italy

Olympic Stadium - Baku, Azerbaijan

Krestovsky Stadium - Saint Petersburg, Russia

Arena Nationala - Bucharest, Romania

Johan Cruyff Arena - Amsterdam, Holland

Aviva Stadium - Dublin, Ireland

San Mames - Bilbao, Spain

Puskas Arena - Budapest, Hungary

Hampden Park - Glasgow Scotland,

Parken Stadium - Copenhagen, Denmark

This format was slated by many due to players and fans having to travel back and forth from several countries to play group stage matches and then once they reached the knockout round, having to travel to another country if they progressed. It is difficult to say if UEFA will keep this original format, but this was put in place to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the tournament.

Today’s emergency meeting could also decide the fate of the Champions League and Europa League; however, this is still uncertain.

The proposed dates for Euro 2021 would overlap with the Women’s Euro competition which is set to begin four days before the potential Euro 2021 final. This would also cause disruption to the UEFA Nation League Finals, which were scheduled to be held in June 2021, but are now rumoured to be held in the following September.

Another tournament has also been postponed, with the Copa America being pushed back by a year the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) has said.

BREAKING: Copa America is postponed until June 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic pic.twitter.com/Kr3VlMotd2 — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 17, 2020

Once all of the major summer competitions are rescheduled, they can turn their attention to finding a suitable way to finish all of the domestic leagues around the world.

However, if you flip the negative view point that there will be no international competition over the summer; fans will be treated to back-to-back summer competitors, with the European Championships in 2021 and the World Cup being held in 2022.