 TFC's Pozuelo scores 2-1 winner over Philadelphia Union

If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Toronto FC put out the same XI from their last match which gave them the three points on Saturday Night at Pratt and Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Connecticut. Continuing to play home away from home, 'The Reds' beat Philadelphia Union 2 to 1 after both of their goals were scored in the last 45'.

Philadelphia Union got the early lead in the 4th minute thanks to Brazilian forward Sergio Santos, who danced around multiple players to dribble his way into the penalty box and chip the ball over Quentin Westberg for the 1-0 lead.

The equalizer came when midfielder Marky Delgado started the play from the center field before passing it to left-back Tony Galler who was in the final third. He set up teammate Ayo Akinola who made it 1-1 on the 58th minute with a header to beat Jamaican Goalkeeper Andre Blake, who was riding a 3 game shutout streak.

Spanish and designated player Alejandro Pozuelo stole the show again. He scored the winning goal in the 75th minute after a Toronto FC corner kick which was swung into the box. Defender Chris Mavinga flicked it to Pozuelo who was all alone at the second post to head it in for the win.

It was almost all good news for Greg Vanney's side although US Men's National Team player Jozy Altidore picked up an injury and left the game. Justin Morrow was also taken off after 39 minutes due to injury.

Goalkeeper Quentin Westberg had a protagonistic role as he made two big saves to help his team in the match.

Now TFC moves up to 2nd place, only due to goal difference, in both the Eastern Conference and MLS overall standings behind Columbus Crew.

Their next opponent is an away contest at New England Revolution on Wednesday, October 7th at Gillette Stadium; 7:30 PM ET.