Montreal Impact ties with Chicago Fire 

The Montreal Impact were at an all-time low losing four straight games dating back to their defeat to the Vancouver Whitecaps in the final game of the Canadian Championship group stage. They had allowed 15 goals in that span while also getting four red cards in five games.

Thierry Henry opted to go home after their loss vs the New York RedBulls on September 27. They returned to the US calling RedBull Arena home in Harrison, New Jersey, and played in their home away from home against the Chicago Fire and needed a positive result.

They were slowly sliding down the standings and needed to collect points at the same time. Once again they were down a couple of important players in Romell Quioto who was suspended and Saphir Taider who was injured.

An intense first half in Harrison

Five minutes into the first half they didn't get off to the best start as of a terrible giveaway Clement Diop was forced to make an early save. Bojan got Montreal's first chance of the game a minute later but his shot would go wide.

The defense at this point was playing sloppy and gave up the ball often to the Chicago players. They would end up giving the ball away again and forcing their keeper to make key saves. At the 11th minute, the Impact got their first shot on target when Maximiliano Urruti got a shot on goal but Chicago goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth made his first save of the game.

Four minutes later the Fire scored the first goal of the game when once again off a bad turnover Robert Beric would beat Diop to make it 1-0. The Impact was trailing once more and needed to get back in the game or their losing streak would be extended.

At the 20th minute, Urruti would get another shot on goal but Shuttleworth was a wall in the net making the save. Montreal would tie the game two minutes later when Lassi Lappalainen would tip a shot that was fired from Bojan to make it 1-1.

The Impact would ride the momentum of the goal and at the 27th minute Urruti would have his third shot of the game, but it would bounce off the keeper glove and out. A minute later the Fire got a scoring chance of their own when Miguel Angel Navarro got a shot on target, but Diop was matching Shuttleworth save for save.

Eight minutes later Chicago would get another scoring chance when Robert Beric would get another shot on goal but it would deflect off Rudy Camacho hit the post and go out of bounds. At the 45th minute, Urruti had a chance to give the Impact the lead, but once again it was saved by Shuttleworth who was doing a good job keeping his team in the game.

Both teams looked for the three points

The second half began with both teams looking for the go-ahead goal that would bring them the win and much needed three points. At the 58th minute, Robert Beric once again would get a chance to score but the ball was grabbed by Diop.

The Impact started to take over the game and at the 68th minute, Montreal would finally get the much-needed goal when Urruti tipped a shot from Zachary Brault-Guillard to make it 2-1.

The lead didn't last long as in the 73rd minute Francisco Calvo headed in a ball in off a corner past Diop to once again tie the game at two. That goal seemed to give Chicago life and they took the momentum from Montreal and in the 82nd minute they would get a shot on target but once again were unable to beat Diop.

One minute later it was Lassi Lappalainen's turn to try and score the potential game-winning goal, but Shuttleworth would make an amazing fingertip save. He would get another shot on goal two minutes later but once again Shuttleworth was there to make the save.

The final whistle blew at the 93rd minute and even if it wasn't a win the Impact had a positive result and their losing streak was snapped. They will next face the Columbus Crew on Wednesday.