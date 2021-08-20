Goals and Highlights: Brighton 2-0 Watford in the Premier League 2021/2022
Full Time

Full time! Brighton 2-0 Watford.

Duffy and Maupay´s goals have served to give the victory to their team. Two out of two wins for the Seagulls to become provisional leader of the Premier League. Only Liverpool have won their two matches so far.

Graham Potter's team worked hard and deserved the result after being the most effective team and with more protagonism on the pitch. 

On the part of Xisco's team, they have left much to be desired and have been far from the level they showed on the first day against Aston Villa.

 

90+1´

Yellow card. Fourth yellow for a Brighton player. This time to March for wasting time and preventing the opponent from playing.
Added time: +3

Three more minutes to go until the end of the match. It looks like the game is now closed for Brighton.
86´

Yellow card. The referee shows the yellow card to Mwepu after bringing down the opponent in the opponent's half.
85´

Cleverley had it! Sarr's slalom through beat the defenders, Cleverley collects on the edge of the area but his shot collides with the home defenders.
81´

 Substitution. Last change for Brighton:

 

79´

Brighton almost scored! A shot from Gross is cleared by Bachmann but falls dead in the six-yard box and Mac Allister tries to chip it in but to no avail.
78´

Substitution. The legend Deeney comes on, which means that there are now five strikers on the pitch:

 

76´

Cucho put a dangerous cross! Watford is pressing a little more as the seconds are ticking away. Cucho is being the offensive reference and the one who carries all the danger. He put in a cross with very bad intentions but it went all over the area.
72´

Substitution. Graham Potter brings in fresh players to strengthen the midfield:

 

70´

Cucho tried his luck. The Colombian tried to surprise the local goalkeeper with a shot that went narrowly over the crossbar.
67´

Goal disallowed for offside. 

Dennis scored but was in an illegal position and the goal was disallowed.

66´

Substitution. Second sub for Watford who keep looking for the first goal: 

 

65´

Another yellow for Brighton. Duffy is booked after kicking Dennis from behind in a safe area.
63´

Following the yellow card, Watford took advantage of the yellow card to get off the mark quickly. The ball is played to Cleverley who shoots from the edge of the area and forces Robert Sanchez to stretch.
62

First card of the match. Webster receives the first yellow of the match after cutting off Watford's play in the middle of the field.
56´

Watford´s defence is bad positioned. It is Trossard who finds a hole to try without luck from distance. Xisco's men are leaving a lot of holes in the middle.
52´

It's a miracle they haven´t score the third! 

Aaron Connolly can't believe what he has just missed. He picks up a bad rebound from the visitors and five meters from the goal he sends it into the sky. What a chance has he just wasted.

48´

Watford's first approach. The Nigerian Dennis tries to cross from the flank but Robert Sanchez comes out safely and catches the ball.
46´

Substitution. Graham Potter also makes his first changes:

 

46´

Substitution. Watford make their first sub with the intention of closing the gap: 

 

Maupay´s goal

 

Halftime summary

Bissouma has been key in this first half. The Mali-born player was the rudder of the team. A broom defensively, canceling out the Watford attack and even taking part in the second goal after a steal at the edge of the opponent's area and assisting to his team-mate.

Graham Potter's side were clinical and effective. They went inside everything they touched, taking advantage of Watford's defensive blunders.

Halftime

Halftime at the Amex Stadium. Both teams go into the locker room with the home side taking the lead after taking advantage of the only two shots on target.

Goals by Duffy and Maupay. 

Added time: +2

Two more minutes of added time due to goals and stoppages.
44´

Maupay on the ground. The Frenchman is being treated by doctors after a collision with Etebo.
41´

GOOAL! Goal Brighton! (2-0)

Who else, Neil Maupay! What a mistake by the Watford defense! Bissouma, the smartest of the class, steals in the opponent's half and assists Maupay who scores alone against the goalkeeper. The Amex roars!

What a lack of concentration from Xisco's team. 

 

38´

 

36´

Dennis stole and went on the counterattack against just two Brighton defenders but the referee said it was a foul.
32´

Again another corner for the Seagulls, but Watford cleared well to take the danger away.
1:02 PM4 days ago

29´

Sarr is the only threat for Brighton. The Senegalese is the player who brings the most danger to Watford's attacks but he doesn't even make the home defense sweat.
24´

Etebo is being treated. The doctors are going to check his state of health after a ball to the face from Bissouma in a direct free kick.
21´

Everything remains the same. Xisco Muñoz's team is in a maze with no way out. They only look for the long ball to Sarr but Brighton's defense is playing a great game so far.

Brighton takes advantage of the bad start of Watford moving the ball from one side to the other, from Gross to Trossard doing damage on the wings.

16´

This is how Duffy has risen to gain position on his peer:

 

13´

Sarr's shot goes over the goal. Quick response from the Hornets who have been outplayed by Brighton.
10´

GOOAL! Goal Brighton! (1-0)


Shane Duffy scores the first goal with an impeccable header. A cross from the corner and the Irishman rises higher than anyone to clear the cobwebs from the net.

Brighton open the scoring, which we could see coming after the good play.

Brighton took control on the flanks with Trossard and in the middle with Bissouma and Mac Allister. Watford set their lines back in block waiting for the home team.
Brighton are putting on pressure! First touches of the ball and the home side have started much more active and pressing Watford. The last shot from Bissouma over the crossbar.
Both teams enter the field

Both teams come out of the tunnel and the fans welcome the team with chants. The ball will be rolling in a matter of minutes.
Five minutes remaining

Sweet Caroline is playing at the Amex Stadium! It's about to start. Great atmosphere in Brighton!
Xisco Muñoz´s XI

Watford:

 

Graham Potter´s XI

Brighton: 

 

Don't miss the match preview

In a few moments we will give the starting lineups of both teams, in addition to the latest news that will emerge throughout the day.

Do not miss the great game that these two teams are going to give us. Don't go too far away, it will be starting in no time and here is the best minute by minute and live online, on VAVEL.
 

Last XI lineups:

Brighton (4-1-4-1): Robert Sánchez; Webster, Duffy, Dunk, Gross; Alzate, March, Mwepu, Bissouma, Trossard; Maupay.

Watford (4-1-4-1): Bachmann; Cathcart, Ekong, Kabasele, Masina; Etebo, Sarr, Cleverley, Kucka, Sema, Dennis.
 

Previous games: Brighton vs Watford

The rivalry between these two clubs is not very strong. In all their history, they have only met on six occasions with an even score. Half of those matches have ended in a draw, two others in a win for Brighton and only one win for Watford.
Keep an eye on Ismaila Sarr

Ismaila Sarr is the most decisive player of the Hornets. At 22 years of age, he has proven to be an electric, versatile player who has the nerve to face the opposing defense.

He was the third best dribbler and the most fouled player in the 2020/2021 Championship.

His quality is so differential that he was about to sign for Liverpool the season in which Watford were relegated to the Championship.

Keep an eye on Yves Bissouma

Yves Bissouma is the rudder of the team. He plays as a defensive midfielder and it is through his boots that Brighton's moves start after recovery. At 24 years of age, he is an undisputed starter and has already attracted the attention of bigger clubs.

He was the sixth player with more successful tackles and the tenth with more interceptions in the last Premier League.

Watford´s start

Xisco Muñoz has promoted his team to stay in the English top flight. In their debut in the competition they won with flying colors against Aston Villa as Watford has players with the quality to stay in the Premier League.
Brighton´s start

Graham Potter's men head into the game with three points after a comeback against Burnley on the opening day.

Potter's two subs gave the Seagulls the win after a sluggish first half. It was Alexis Mac Allister and Neil Maupey who silenced Turf Moor after completing the comeback. 

What to expect from Brighton vs Watford

Both Brighton and Watford come into matchday two with all three points after beating their respective opponents.

Brighton are playing their first home game of the season so they have an advantage with the help of the fans.

It is expected to be an even match in which the result can fall in favor of either team. They will be looking to extend their streak and start with a good amount of points.

Where to watch Brighton vs Newcastle live

The match can be seen from 12:30pm ET on Sky Sports whilst if you want to follow it online, you can do it on VAVEL.
Welcome to Brighton vs Watford!

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Brighton vs Watford live stream, belonging to the Premier League matchday 2. The match will take place at the Amex Stadium from 12:30pm ET.

I am Carlos Acosta and I will be your commentator throughout the match.

