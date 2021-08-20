Goals and Highlights: Brighton 2-0 Watford in the Premier League 2021/2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Duffy and Maupay´s goals have served to give the victory to their team. Two out of two wins for the Seagulls to become provisional leader of the Premier League. Only Liverpool have won their two matches so far.
Graham Potter's team worked hard and deserved the result after being the most effective team and with more protagonism on the pitch.
On the part of Xisco's team, they have left much to be desired and have been far from the level they showed on the first day against Aston Villa.
90+1´
Added time: +3
86´
85´
81´
79´
78´
76´
72´
70´
67´
Dennis scored but was in an illegal position and the goal was disallowed.
66´
65´
63´
62
56´
52´
Aaron Connolly can't believe what he has just missed. He picks up a bad rebound from the visitors and five meters from the goal he sends it into the sky. What a chance has he just wasted.
48´
46´
46´
Maupay´s goal
Halftime summary
Graham Potter's side were clinical and effective. They went inside everything they touched, taking advantage of Watford's defensive blunders.
Halftime
Goals by Duffy and Maupay.
Added time: +2
44´
41´
Who else, Neil Maupay! What a mistake by the Watford defense! Bissouma, the smartest of the class, steals in the opponent's half and assists Maupay who scores alone against the goalkeeper. The Amex roars!
What a lack of concentration from Xisco's team.
38´
36´
32´
29´
24´
21´
Brighton takes advantage of the bad start of Watford moving the ball from one side to the other, from Gross to Trossard doing damage on the wings.
16´
13´
10´
Shane Duffy scores the first goal with an impeccable header. A cross from the corner and the Irishman rises higher than anyone to clear the cobwebs from the net.
Brighton open the scoring, which we could see coming after the good play.
6´
3´
Both teams enter the field
Five minutes remaining
Xisco Muñoz´s XI
Graham Potter´s XI
Last XI lineups:
Watford (4-1-4-1): Bachmann; Cathcart, Ekong, Kabasele, Masina; Etebo, Sarr, Cleverley, Kucka, Sema, Dennis.
Previous games: Brighton vs Watford
Keep an eye on Ismaila Sarr
He was the third best dribbler and the most fouled player in the 2020/2021 Championship.
His quality is so differential that he was about to sign for Liverpool the season in which Watford were relegated to the Championship.
Keep an eye on Yves Bissouma
He was the sixth player with more successful tackles and the tenth with more interceptions in the last Premier League.
Watford´s start
Brighton´s start
Potter's two subs gave the Seagulls the win after a sluggish first half. It was Alexis Mac Allister and Neil Maupey who silenced Turf Moor after completing the comeback.
What to expect from Brighton vs Watford
Brighton are playing their first home game of the season so they have an advantage with the help of the fans.
It is expected to be an even match in which the result can fall in favor of either team. They will be looking to extend their streak and start with a good amount of points.
