Goals and Highlights Aston Villa vs Newcastle: 2-0

Aston Villa and Newcastle are back in action on Saturday 28th against Brentford and Southampton respectively in the 3rd round of the Premier League.
Round #2
Liverpool 2-0 Burnley
Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle
Crystal Palace 0-0 Brentford
Leeds 2-2 Everton
Manchester City 5-0 Norwich
Brighton-Watford
Statistics Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle
Possession - Aston Villa: 47,1%, Newcastle: 52,9%
Shots: 10-9
Shots on target: 2-1
Touches: 459-481
Passes: 300-332
Tackles: 12-14
Clearances: 23-20
Corners: 3-3
Offsides: 3-2
Fouls conceded: 8-18
Yellow cards: 3-4
Sound on, DJ!
Party atmosphere at Villa Park! Players leave the pitch to the sound of Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline," considered one of the anthems of the Aston Villa fans
FULL-TIME
52' David Coote blows his last whistle to signal the end of the second half in Birmingham. Aston Villa get their first win of the season, leave the field without conceding a goal, and ensure the party of the fans
Last chance
52' Ritchie lifts another ball in the middle of the area, this time towards brazilian Joelinton, who heads it firmly, but goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saves and avoids the Newcastle goal
All or nothing
49' Almirón plays to Fraser, who takes a left-footed shot and sends it wide, then Ritchie crosses and Callum Wilson finishes in the middle of the area, but also misses the target
Over the goal
47' McGinn takes a free-kick from the right wing, rolls El Ghazi behind, he unleashes a right-footed bomb, but the ball goes too high
Substitution in Aston Villa
46' Wesley in place of Danny Ings
Additional time
45' Six minutes to end the match
Substitution in Newcastle
45' Ryan Fraser replaces Joseph Willock.
Overview
44' Game gets truncated, with more fouls at this point
Double substitution in Aston Villa
43' in: Axel Tuanzebe and Jaden Philogene-Bidace, out: Douglas Luiz and Emiliano Buendía
Yellow card
40' Emiliano Buendía, Aston Villa midfielder, is cautioned for bringing down Willock
Yellow card
39' Fabian Schär, Newcastle's defender, for a hard foul on Ramsey
Uhhhh
34' Following another corner kick taken by John McGinn, Danny Ings's header from the edge of the box misses the target
Substitution in Newcastle United
33' Joelinton in place of Federico Fernández
No penalty!
31' After review in the VAR booth, technology shows that Callum Wilson was offside at the origin of the play and referee cancels the penalty.
Yellow card
30' Emiliano Martínez, Aston Villa goalkeeper, for committing the penalty
Penalty for Newcastle
30' Callum Wilson receives a throw-in, invades the area on the right and is run over by goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez.
Chance for Aston Villa
29' Buendía triggers Ramsey, who hits a left-footed shot straight to the outside
Uhhhhhhh
25' Mings deflects for a corner, Ritchie charges into the box and Callum Wilson deflects with his head, but plays it away
Chance for Newcastle
20' After exchanging passes with Wilson, Ritchie risks a left-footed shot from outside the area, but the ball goes wide.
Stop!
18' Freddie Woodman kicks the ball into the direction of Saint-Maximin, who was offside
GOAL! GOAL! GOAL! ASTON VILLA!
17' EL GHAZI! Dutch striker goes for the ball, hits it with his right foot and dislocates goalkeeper Woodman, who has fallen to the other side.
VAR
13' Throwing inside the area is reviewed by the video refereeing team
Penalty kick
13' McGinn takes a free-kick at the second post, Konsa "shrugs it off" and the rebound falls to Mings, who heads the ball into the hand of Lascelles
Yellow card
11' Jacob Murphy, Newcastle right-back, for pulling Ramsey's arm in the previous move
Chance for Aston Villa
10' Ramsey advances down the left side, but is stopped with a foul
Overview
5' Newcastle are back in the attacking half, but have yet to get a clear shot on goal from Emiliano Martinez. The pace of the match drops a bit.
Kick off
00' The second half begins
Substitution in Newcastle United
Sean Longstaff replaces Isaac Hayden
Stats
Possession - Aston Villa: 59,6%, Newcastle: 40,4%
Shots: 5-3
Shots on target: 1-0
Touches: 263-195
Passes: 183-123
Tackles: 8-4
Clearances: 9-17
Corners: 2-1
Offsides: 3-0
Fouls conceded: 5-12
Yellow cards: 1-2
Half time
48' End of the first half! Aston Villa 1-0 Newcastle United
GOAL! GOAL! GOAL! ASTON VILLA!
48' DANNY INGS! A bicycle kick! Cash took a corner kick into the middle of the box, after a deflection he pedaled and put his right foot into a shot that Freddie Woodman could not defend.
Good chance for Newcastle
46' Ritchie takes a free-kick in the middle of the box, Federico Fernández heads it away
Yellow card
45' Douglas Luiz, Aston Villa midfielder, for pulling the arm of Joe Willock during a challenge on the right wing. He complained to the assistant before being cautioned.
Yellow card
45' Hayden, Newcastle's midfielder, for fouling John McGinn
Injury time
45' Three additional minutes
Yellow card
41' Callum Wilson, Newcastle striker, for committing the foul in the previous move
Foul without ball
40' Following a cross from the left, Callum Wilson throws himself at the ball but can't reach it, it goes the other way and the Villa player sets up the cross, but the referee stops the attack because the number 9 pulled defender Mings inside the area
Almost
35' Ashley Young goes to the back line and crosses from the left, defense partially clears and the ball goes out to the side. Cash throws the ball into the box and wins a corner kick, after the kick is taken the ball stays alive in the box, but no one can finish and the defense takes it away
Chance for Aston Villa
34' Buendía takes a free-kick from midfield, Douglas Luiz appears in the area but shoots wide
Not yet
32' Emiliano Martínez tries to launch into the attacking field on the left wing, but gives up the side for free to Newcastle
Ouch!
29' Cash fell to the grass after a high ball dispute with Wilson. He fell off balance, twisted his left ankle, and receives medical attention.
Potential penalty check
24' Saint-Maximin moves forward on the left, plays into the box and the defense clears, Murphy gets the ball at the other end, falls to the turf after a scuffle with Ashley Young. The defender hits his rival hard, the players fight and the referee stops the match to wait for the VAR review, but orders the match to continue. The fans boo.
So close
20' Ramsey infiltrates Danny Ings, who bursts into the penalty area and plays a left-footed shot which deflects off the goalkeeper. The ball goes close to the line and left of the post.
Oh no
18' After a throw-in from the backline to Ritchie on the left, he tables with Almirón and crosses, the ball passes to Wilson, who as he rises to try and head it, displaces Ashley Young
Newcastle again!
14' Matt Ritchie takes a corner kick, Lascelles heads it away, but misses the target
Match stats
Ball possession: Aston Villa: 64%, Newcastle: 36%
Fouls: 2-2
Shots: 1-2
Uhhhhhhh
5' Wilson risks a cross-shot from outside the area, Cash slides on the grass and manages to clear it almost on the line
Nice play from Aston Villa
4'McGuinn plays to El Ghazi, who shoots with his right foot and knocks it out
Offside
1' Aston Villa goes on the attack, Matthew Cash makes the long pass to Danny Ings, but he was early
LET'S GO
00' The first half begins
Coming soon
🔜 #AVLNEW pic.twitter.com/1sWy8jtVBt — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 21, 2021
At first hand!
👊 A first outing for our new away kit this afternoon!
⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 21, 2021
NEWCASTLE UNITED STARTING XI
Woodman; Murphy, Schar, Fernandez, Lascelles, Richie; Hayden, Willock, Almiron; Saint-Maximin, Wilson.
Coach: Steve Bruce.
Subs: Gillespie, Clark, Joelinton, Lewis, Hendrick, Krafth, Fraser, Gayle, S. Longstaff.
ASTON VILLA STARTING XI
Martinez; Elmohamady, Konsa, Mings, Targett; Douglas Luiz; Traore, McGinn, J. Ramsey, Trezeguet; Watkins.
Coach: Dean Smith.
Subs: Heaton, Taylor, Cash, Nakamba, Barkley, El Ghazi, Engels, Sanson, Davis.
Countdown
Villa Park opens the 2021-22 Premier League season! Everything is ready at Aston Villa's home ground to welcome the fans who are following the match against Newcastle in a few minutes.
Villa Park 📍 #AVLNEW pic.twitter.com/8BNzaoA4Ao— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 21, 2021
Reds on fire
Liverpool beat Burnley with goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mané. With this, Jürgen Klopp's team is the first to reach 100% success in this Premier League season.
LIVE NOW
Hey! We're back with the latest news, Aston Villa and Newcastle's informations, who are about to take to the field in the Premier League. The weekend's fixtures have already begun with the match between Liverpool and Burnley.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle Live Stream on TV and Online?
Match: Aston Villa vs Newcastle
Competition: Premier League 2021-22
Round: #2
Date: 08/21/2021
Time: 10:00 am ET
Place: Birmingham (England)
Stadium: Villa Park
Where to watch: NBC Sports (USA), Sky Sports (Mexico)
Minute by minute: VAVEL
Where and how to watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle online and live
The match between Aston Villa and Newcastle is this Saturday August 21st, at 10am ET at Villa Park, and will not be broadcast on TV - it will be shown live and exclusively via streaming on NBC Sports (USA) or Sky Sports (Mexico). However, you can check all the information before, during and after the match here on VAVEL US real time.
Transfermaket
This season Aston Villa lost english midfielder Jack Grealish to Manchester City for 117.5 million euros. The replacement has already arrived: the argentine Emiliano Buendía, one of the highlights of the newly promoted Norwich City.
Match officials
Referee: David Coote.
Assistants: Peter Kirkup, Nick Hopton.
Fourth official: Matthew Donohue.
VAR: Jarred Gillett.
Assistant VAR: Ian Hussin.
Predicted Newcastle United XI
Woodman; Murphy, Lascelles, Fernandez, Clark, Ritchie; Hayden, Fraser, Almiron; Wilson, Saint-Maximin.
Coach: Steve Bruce.
Predicted Aston Villa XI
Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Nakamba; Young, Buendia, Bailey, Ings.
Coach: Dean Smith.
Green and yellow flag
The current Premier League season brings together 22 Brazilians, including Joelinton at Newcastle, Wesley and Douglas Luiz at Aston Villa. The latter, inclusive, was an Olympic champion in the 2020 Tokyo Games. Brentford, Brighton, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Leicester, Norwich, Southampton, and West Ham do not have any athletes born here.
Steve Bruce, coach from Newcastle
"We must defend better. I'm not just blaming that on the back three - we must defend better (as a team). We know we're a threat going forward, so if we can get that part right on Saturday and defend well, then we've got a chance."
Dean Smith, Aston Villa coach
"They’ve got some really good offensive players and I think we saw that last weekend against West Ham, who look like they’ve continued their form from last season. Callum Wilson’s a threat, Allan Saint-Maximin’s a threat, Miguel Almiron’s a threat, so they’ve got a lot of threatening players. Defensively, we have to make sure that we’re sound. We need to play with a lot better rest defending than we did last week. If we do that, we’ve got attacking players who can score goals"
Recent Meetings
03/12/2021 - Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa
01/23/2021 - Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle
06/24/2020 - Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa
11/23/2019 - Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle
05/07/2016 - Aston Villa 0-0 Newcastle
Last Match
Aston Villa and Newcastle met on March 12 and the score ended 1-1. On that occasion, Ciaran Clark scored an own goal late in the second half, in the 41st minute, and Jamaal Lascelles equalized.
Time to turn the page
Aston Villa and Newcastle are looking for their first win in the Premier League, as both lost in their opening games to Watford (3-2) and West Ham (4-2) respectively. There was no draw in the opening round of the Premier League, so there are 10 clubs with three points and the rest are zero.
Head to head
History records 48 meetings between Aston Villa and Newcastle, with the Birmingham side winning 10 times, including eight at home, and losing 22 times, along with 16 draws.
Premier League Matchweek 2
Saturday 21st
Liverpool-Burnley
Aston Villa-Newcastle
Crystal Palace-Brentford
Leeds-Everton
Manchester City-Norwich
Brighton-Watford
Sunday 22nd
Southampton-Manchester United
Wolverhampton-Tottenham
Arsenal-Chelsea
West Ham United-Leicester
The match will be played at Villa Park
It's Premier League's day and we will follow here all the details of Aston Villa and Newcastle, who face each other in Birmingham, England, at 10:00 am ET, so come with us so that you don't miss any details.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the match Aston Villa vs Newcastle Live Updates!
Hi everyone! My name is Bia Palumbo and I’ll be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.