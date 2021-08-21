Highlights: Boca Juniors 1-0 Patronato in argentinean league 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
End of transmission
We end the coverage of Boca Juniors 1-0 victory over Patronato in the seventh date of the Argentine League 2021, we invite you to stay connected to VAVEL with all the information from the world of sports.
Statistics of the match
Goals: 1 Boca - Patronato 0
Possession: 71% Boca - Patronato 29%
Total Shots: 10 Boca - Patronato 7
Shots on goal: 1 Boca - Patronato 3
Total passes: 556 Boca - Patronato 227
Fouls: 9 Boca - Patronato 15
End of the match
Boca wins 1-0 against Patronato and reaches seven points, which places them in the 20th position.
Minute 90'
Five more minutes will be played
Minute 89'
After winning, Boca is still in Patronato's field.
Minute 86' | GOAL
GOAL for Boca, Luis Vásquez headed it, after Zeballos' cross.
Minute 82'
Boca continues to open up the field on both sides.
Minute 78'
The game is once again being played in the midfield with a slight Boca initiative.
Minute 73'
Boca is encouraged and begins to be a little more precise in the last quarter of the field.
Minute 70'
Change in Boca, Molinas is substituted by Medina.
Minute 65'
Boca takes the initiative and stops the whole team in the opposite field.
Minute 60'
Boca starts playing from their own field and opens the field looking to send crosses to the area.
Minute 56'
Rolon's shot for Boca goes just wide.
Minute 53'
Play is stopped for the moment for a Patronato man on the ground.
Minute 47'
Boca's shot goes just wide.
The second part begins
For the moment, the points are shared at La Bombonera.
First half statistics
Goals: 0 Boca - Patronato 0
Possession: 76% Boca - Patronato 26% of the time
Total Shots: 4 Boca - Patronato 5
Shots on goal: 0 Boca - Patronato 2
Total passes: 276 Boca - Patronato 101
Fouls: 2 Boca - Patronato 9
First half ends
Both teams go to their respective dressing rooms.
Minute 42'
Boca reaches three quarters of the court with clarity but lacks ideas in the last quarter.
Minute 37'
Boca has possession of the ball but is unable to reach the opponent's goal.
Minute 32'
Boca plays in its own half and tries to reach Patronato's goal with long passes.
Minute 28'
Patronato's shot is cleared by Boca goalkeeper Rossi.
Minute 24'
The game is played in the middle of the field and possession is constantly changing.
Minute 19'
Patronato waits for Boca in their own field in search of a counterattack.
Minute 14'
Patronato has the ball and plays in Boca's field.
Minute 10'
Patronato tries to react and the game is now played in the middle of the field.
Minute 7'
Patronato almost scored on a counterattack.
Minute 5'
Boca plays in Patronato's field looking for space to move forward.
Minute 2'
In the first minutes Boca takes the initiative and plays in the opponent's field.
Match starts
The ball rolls at La Bombonera.
Clothing
The home team Boca Juniors will wear its traditional uniform, all blue with a yellow stripe on the chest.
Patronato wears all white.
Field trip
Both teams, together with the refereeing team, take the field at La Bombonera.
Substitutes - Patronato
Mansilla, Vásquez, Geminiani, Kruspzky, Lemos, Pardo, Comas, Albarracin, Arias.
Starters - Patronato
Roster: Ibañez; Marín, Ojeda, Benítez, Cobos; Gudiño, Leys, Nievas, Delgadillo; Canteros; Sosa Sánchez.
D.T.: Iván Delfino.
Substitutes - Boca Juniors
Almendra, Campuzano, García, Gonzalez, López, Molinas, Obando, Sández, Varela, Weigandt, Zambrano, Zeballos.
Starters - Boca Juniors
Roster: Rossi; Advíncula, Izquierdoz, Rojo, Fabra; Medina, Rolón, Ramírez; Pavón, Vásquez, Briasco.
Coach: Sebastián Battaglia.
Last match Patronato
Patronato's last game was a home game against Central Córdoba, in which Patronato won 1-0 thanks to a goal scored by Leandro Marin at minute 65'.
Last match Boca Juniors
On date six, Boca faced Estudiantes de la Plata as visitors, the xeneize lost 1-0 thanks to a goal by Fabian Noguera at minute 76'.
Get ready!
In a few minutes we will share the lineups and all the details of the match between Boca Juniors and Patronato.
Squad Players - Patronato
Squad Players - Boca Juniors
How to watch Boca Juniors vs Patronato live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game Boca Juniors vs Patronato live on TV, your options is: TyC sports international.
If you want to directly stream it: Paramount +.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the Boca Juniors vs Patronato match?
This is the kick-off time for the Boca Juniors vs Patronato match on August 21, 2021 in several countries:
Argentina: 20:15 hrs. - Fox Sports premium
Bolivia: 19:15 hrs. -
Brazil: 20:15 hrs. - Fox Sports 1
Chile: 19:15 hrs. -
Colombia: 18:15 hrs. ESPN 2
Ecuador: 18:15 hrs. -
Spain: 1:15 hrs. -
Mexico: 18:15 hrs. -
Paraguay: 19:15 hrs. -
Peru: 18:15 hrs. -
Uruguay: 20:15 hrs. -
Referee's team
Referee: Silvio Trucco
Assistant Referee 1: Juan Pablo Belatti
Assistant Referee 2: Hugo Páez
Fourth official: Jorge Baliño
Top player at Patronato
One of the most outstanding players in Patronato is Sebastián Sosa, the 27-year-old center forward is in charge of the goals in the team and already has two in the current edition of the League, throughout his career he has won a title.
Top player at Boca Juniors
One of the most outstanding players at Boca Juniors is Cristian Pavón, the 25-year-old player stands out for his speed on the wings and his mid-range shot, and has won seven titles during his career.
History Boca Juniors vs Patronato
Both teams have met eight times, the record favors Boca who has won six times, there has been one draw and Patronato has won once.
In terms of goals, Boca dominates with 12 goals scored to Patronato's three.
The match will be played at the La Bombonera
The match between Boca Juniors and Patronato will take place at La Bombonera Stadium in the city of Buenos Aires (Argentina), where Club Atlético Boca Juniors plays its home matches. The stadium was built in 1940 and has a capacity for approximately 54,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Boca Juniors vs Patronato match, valid for the seventh date of the Argentine League 2021. My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.