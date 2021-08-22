Highlights and Best Moments: Osasuna 0-0 Celta in LaLiga
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

6:31 PMa day ago

Highlights

5:55 PMa day ago

Thanks

Thank you for watching the Osasuna vs Celta de Vigo match via VAVEL.com
5:54 PMa day ago

Nothing for nobody

Osasuna again drew goalless at their stadium, this time against Celta, who earned their first point of the season.
5:54 PMa day ago

End game

Osasuna 0-0 Celta.
5:49 PMa day ago

92'

Another header was saved by Dituro under the three posts.
5:48 PMa day ago

90'

Seven more minutes are added.
5:47 PMa day ago

90'

Avila's header goes wide. Osasuna close.
5:46 PMa day ago

89'

Mina slips inside the area, but the referee does not award a penalty kick.
5:39 PMa day ago

83'

Entran Valdés y Martínez

Se van Sánchez y Brasanac

Cambios del Osasuna.

5:35 PMa day ago

79'

Now Roberto Torres is painted yellow.
5:35 PMa day ago

79'

Domínguez comes off and Aidoo enters, Celta de Vigo change.
5:34 PMa day ago

77'

Manu Sánchez knocks down an opponent and is cautioned.
5:31 PMa day ago

74'

Avila and Budimir

Ruben García and Kike García come out

Osasuna changes.

5:26 PMa day ago

70'

Solari and Beltrán enter

Méndez and Suárez leave

Celta changes

5:25 PMa day ago

69'

Denis Suárez hits a mid-range shot from outside the area, but it goes high.
5:21 PMa day ago

65'

Borja comes off and Torres enters, Osasuna change.
5:18 PMa day ago

62'

Sanchez's shot from outside the area, but the ball goes wide.
5:18 PMa day ago

61'

Celta change. Cervi came on and Nolito came off.
5:17 PMa day ago

60'

Mina with a shot from outside the area that goes high.
5:12 PMa day ago

55'

Tapia is left lying on the field after a somewhat forced sweep of the field.
5:09 PMa day ago

52'

Kike García with a header from a set piece that goes over the top.
5:04 PMa day ago

48'

He missed it. García hits it down the middle and the goalkeeper saves the penalty with his feet. Still no goal.
5:03 PMa day ago

46'

VAR rules penalty in favor of Osasuna.
5:03 PMa day ago

46'

Carlos Domínguez is cautioned for slapping an Osasuna player and will be given a direct free kick with the help of the VAR.
5:01 PMa day ago

46'

The second half begins between Osasuna and Celta.
4:47 PMa day ago

Half time

Osasuna 0-0 Celta.
4:46 PMa day ago

45'

Add one more minute.
4:40 PMa day ago

40'

García's header goes over the side.
4:38 PMa day ago

38'

Now the shot came from Moncayola, but the goalkeeper was well positioned inside the three posts to save the ball.
4:36 PMa day ago

35'

The cross goes all the way through the Celta area due to good defensive marking by Vidal.
4:33 PMa day ago

33'

A Celta player is left lying on the field and medical assistance is called.
4:31 PMa day ago

30'

García's mid-range shot was deflected aside by Dituro.
4:25 PMa day ago

25'

Aspas with the service that is deflected by the defense and ends up in the hands of the goalkeeper.
4:23 PMa day ago

23'

Suárez's shot from half distance goes over Herrera's goal.
4:17 PM2 days ago

17'

Zapatazo by Kike García to Dituro's location.
4:15 PM2 days ago

15'

García with the cutback and takes the shot that the goalkeeper saves at two times.
4:12 PM2 days ago

10'

Galván's delayed diagonal that doesn't go any further in the Osasuna area.
4:07 PM2 days ago

7'

Nolito was in an advanced position when he headed the ball over the top of the goal.
4:06 PM2 days ago

5'

A lot of intensity, but no clarity from both teams from three quarters forward.
4:00 PM2 days ago

0'

The match between Osasuna and Celta de Vigo begins.
3:53 PM2 days ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from the start of the match between Celta and Osasuna, so stay tuned as we will bring you all the details.
3:48 PM2 days ago

Long tablecloths

On this day Celta celebrates 98 years of foundation and wants to do it with the three points away.
3:37 PM2 days ago

Celta substitutes

8 Fran Beltrán

11 Cervi

13 Blanco

15 Aldoo

21 Solari

32 González

34 Medrano

3:37 PM2 days ago

Osasuna substitutes

4 García

6 Oler

9 Ávila

10 Torres

11 Pérez

15 Ramalho

16 Ángel

17 Budimir

21 Pérez

22 Ibáñez

28 Javi Martínez

32 Jesús Areso

3:30 PM2 days ago

Starter

For the second consecutive game, Mexico's Néstor Araujo is in the starting lineup and this is good for the CONCACAF qualifiers in a few weeks.
3:24 PM2 days ago

Thus they arrived

This is how Osasuna arrived at the Pamplona Stadium, cheered and supported by their fans.
3:21 PM2 days ago

XI Celta

1 Dituro. 17 Javier Galván, 28 Carlos Domínguez, 4 Néstor Araujo, 20 Kevin Vázquez, 14 Tapia, 9 Nolito, 6 Suárez, 23 Brais Méndez, 22 Mina, 10 Aspas.
3:18 PM2 days ago

XI Osasuna

1 Sergio Herrera, 2 Nacho Vidal, 23 Hernández, 5 García, 29 Manu Sánchez; 7 Moncayola, 24 Torro, 8 Brasanac, 11 Barja, 18 Kike García, 14 García.
3:15 PM2 days ago

Celta's first result

Celta did not have a good showing at home against the champions and in the end lost 2-1 at home to Atlético de Madrid.
3:10 PM2 days ago

Osasuna's first result

Osasuna will play its second home game after last week's goalless 0-0 draw with Espnayol.
3:05 PM2 days ago

Start

The second LaLiga matchday ends in Pamplona with the game between Osasuna and Celta de Vigo. We begin with the coverage of the match.
3:00 PM2 days ago

Tune in here Osasuna vs Celta Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Osasuna vs Celta match.
2:55 PM2 days ago

What time is Osasuna vs Celta match for LaLiga?

This is the start time of the game Osasuna vs Celta of 23rd August in several countries:

Argentina: 5:00 PM in ESPN

Bolivia: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Chile: 4:00 PM

Colombia: 3:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

USA (ET): 4:00 PM in ESPN

Spain: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 3:00 PM in Sky Sports

Paraguay: 5:00 PM in ESPN

Peru: 3:00 PM

Uruguay: 5:00 PM

2:50 PM2 days ago

Last games

Osasuna and Celta have a very even balance in the last five games, with two wins on each side and one draw. The most recent occasion they played in Pamplona was in October 2020 with a 2-0 win for the hosts with goals from Facundo Roncaglia and Jonathan Calleri.
2:45 PM2 days ago

Key player Celta

The seasons go by and Nolito continues to be in the team, establishing himself as one of the stars of the institution and is undoubtedly one of the most unbalanced players that Celta has from three quarters of the field to the front.

2:40 PM2 days ago

Key player Osasuna

Security under the three posts, Sergio Herrera has established himself as a starter in recent seasons and has been one of the best goalkeepers in LaLiga in terms of shots saved.

2:35 PM2 days ago

Last lineup Celta

1 Matías Ezequiel Dituro, 19 José Manuel Fontán, 4 Néstor Araujo, 14 Renato Tapia, 17 Javier Galán, 2 Hugo Mallo, 6 Denis Suárez, 9 Nolito, 23 Brais Méndez, 22 Santi Mina, 10 Iago Aspas.
2:30 PM2 days ago

Last lineup Osasuna

1 Sergio Herrera, 5 David García, 4 Unai García, 14 Rubén García, 2 Nacho Vidal, 24 Lucas Torró, 7 Jon Moncayola, 18 Kike, 11 Enrique Barja, 8Darko Brasanac, 17 Ante Budimir.
2:25 PM2 days ago

Celta: vindication

It was a complicated debut for the Vigo team as they opened against the reigning champions, Atletico Madrid, and lost at home by 2-1. It is worth remembering that last season they had relegation problems, so they have to start to add to their squad; in addition, they will have to make up for the absence of Hugo Mallo, who was sent off last Sunday, to adjust the line of four, led by Mexican defender Néstor Araujo in the center.
2:20 PM2 days ago

Osasuna: take advantage of their home advantage

Osasuna will have to take advantage of their double home advantage to get their first victory of the tournament and not let points slip away from their fortress, since in the first game last week they were held to a goalless draw against Espanyol of Barcelona.
2:15 PM2 days ago

The Kick-off

The Osasuna vs Celta match will be played at the El Sadar Stadium, in Pamplona, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 4 pm ET.
2:10 PM2 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 LaLiga: Osasuna vs Celta!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo