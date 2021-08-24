West Bromwich vs Arsenal: Live Stream, Scores Updates and How To Watch in Carabao Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Possible Arsenal lineup
Arteta has to decide if he will keep some players for the match against Manchester City or go all out against West Bromwich. His lineup could be a 4-2-3-1: Ramsdale; Cédric Soares, Holding, Chambers and Kolasinac; Elneny and Xhaka; Pépé, Smith Rowe and Saka; Aubameyang.
Possible West Brom line-up
Valérien Ismaël against Arsenal may field a 3-4-3, playing with: Johnstone; O'shea, Bartley and Clarke; Furlong, Livermore, Alex Mowatt and Townsend; Robinson, Grant and Phillips.
Arsenal signing
Odegaard re-signed for Arsenal, but this time as a free agent of the English club, after buying him for 40 million, since Ancelotti did not count on him in his project with Real Madrid. The Norwegian midfielder was presented before the match against Chelsea, and in this EFL Cup match he could make his debut with Arteta's team. In the previous season, with Arsenal he played 14 games in the Premier League, where he scored one goal and provided two assists. As for the Uefa Europa League, he played six matches, scoring one goal.
Hours and location
This is the start time of the game West Bromwich vs Arsenal of 25th August 2021 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:00 PM,
Bolivia: 15:00 PM.
Brazil: 16:00 PM.
Chile: 15:00 PM.
Colombia: 14:00 PM.
Ecuador: 14:00 PM.
USA (ET): 15:00 PM.
Spain: 21:00 PM,
Mexico: 14:00 PM.
Paraguay: 16:00 PM.
Peru: 14:00 PM.
Uruguay: 16:00 PM.
Venezuela: 15:00 PM.
The match will be played at The Hawthorns with a capacity of 26287 spectators.
Where is it transmitted?
The West Bromwich vs Arsenal match will be broadcast in Europe on the Dazn platform, while in the United States it will be shown on ESPN+.
Statements by Valérien Ismaël
"The Carabao Cup competition has given us a big game against Arsenal in our first match in it".
“It will give us the possibility to give some minutes to the guys who haven’t featured much in the league so far this season, and also to see some of our younger players in the senior side for a competitive game. I expect the young lads to show up for the occasion, to show their quality and to enjoy the night. It’s a home game in front of our fans and I know they will give 100 per cent".
Statements by Arteta
“I know they are disappointed when you lose at home. There has to be some reaction. But this is a project that is going to take some time". "We all want to make it as quick as possible and we know that the responsibility for us is to fight with the top teams in every competition and that’s not going to change".
"The approach is to win the game and go to the next round”. “To try to get players back if possible to help us because then we have Manchester City, and to try to lift the players".
Arsenal's last game
Arteta's players hosted Tuchel's Chelsea, who were able to conquer the Emirates Stadium after winning 0-2, thanks to goals from Lukaku and James. Romelu Lukaku has been one of the additions made by Chelsea, where they want to repeat the feat of the previous season by winning the Champions League.
West Bromwich's last match
On Saturday, August 21, West Bromwich visited Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers, where the visitors won 1-2 in the match corresponding to the fourth round of the Championship. The West Bromwich goals were scored by Mowatt and Phillips, while the Blackburn goal was scored by Brereton.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal in the 1/32 of the EFL Cup, which will be played on Wednesday, August 25 at 21.00 Spanish time (15.00 am. ET).