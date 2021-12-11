Goals and Highlights: NEC Nijmegen 1-2 PSV in Eredisivie 2021-22

ADVERTISEMENT
Minute 97
At the end of the match, PSV managed to turn the score around in the last 10 minutes and won a very important match that leaves them as leaders of the tournament.
Minute 93
Carlos Vinicius leaves PSV and Erick Gutiérrez joins the team.
Minute 90
Seven more minutes will be played at the NEC Nijmegen stadium.
Minute 89
Carlos Vinicius takes advantage of the double cross that reaches the NEC area, Maxi Romero's last pass and was left alone in front of the goalkeeper to give PSV the lead and with the victory they become leaders of the championship.
Minute 88
Both teams are trying to get the ball, so as not to take any risks in their own area.
Minute 86
The scorer of the equalizer Jordan Tese had the chance to score his and his team's second goal, but the NEC defender and goalkeeper prevented him from doing so.
Minute 82
In the last minutes, the two teams studied each other again, knowing that they could lose all the work they had done.
Minute 80
Goooooooooooool! Once again, PSV scored from a corner kick, this time it was valid and the score was tied.
Minute 78
We are entering the final stretch of the match and PSV are going all out to try and score.
Minute 76
In the last few minutes, both teams came very close to each other's penalty areas and the goalkeepers did a great job.
Minute 74
Jordy Bruijn (out) and Javier Vet (in).
Minute 73
Another corner kick for PSV Eindhoven.
Minute 70
Mario Gotze had a great shot, but the ball took a deflection and goalkeeper Mattijs Branderhorst managed to keep the shot out.
Minute 67
First yellow card of the match, it goes to Lasse Shone for NEC Nijmegen.
Minute 65
Another corner kick in favor of the visitors.
Minute 63
PSV's equalizer came from an equine shot, but it was disallowed for offside by Ibrahim Sangare.
Minute 61
Both teams try to attack, but lack the clarity to reach the opposing goal.
Minute 59
Dangerous free kick for PSV Eindhoven.
Minute 56
The visitors begin to have better possession of the ball, but the NEC defense is very well stopped and they are forced to take long-range shots.
Minute 53
The PSV team can't quite wake up and lacks a lot of clarity if they want to get the equalizer.
Minute 49
A great wall was set up by the home team that ended in a shot on goal and goalkeeper Joel Drommel prevented NEC from increasing the lead.
Minute 48
The second half began with a lot of study by both teams and no risky plays in the goals.
Second half begins
The second half is played at the Goffertstadion stadium, where it will be known if the home team can hold on to the lead they took into the locker room.
Minute 45
At the end of the first half, it was time for the coaches to remind them of the good and bad things they did in the first 45 minutes, and also to think of solutions to secure the game or turn the score around.
Minute 43
Everything seems to indicate that we will go to the break with the surprise that NEC Nijmegen is winning against PSV and is taking away the possibility of being first in the championship.
Minute 39
The visiting team has a very important play to get the equalizer from a free kick, but goalkeeper Mattijs Branderhorst responded well to save his goal.
Minute 36
The goal scoring options have decreased in the goals and the goalkeepers are calm.
Minute 34
Corner kick for PSV Eindhoven.
Minute 31
One of PSV's best moves on the counter came with a shot from Bruma, after a cross from Cody Gakpo, but the visiting striker could not get the right direction on the ball to equalize.
Minute 29
The NEC team continues to attack despite being ahead, the home team has had better chances to increase the score, than PSV's equalizer.
Minute 27
Another foul in favor of the home team, this time in the middle of the field.
Minute 25
In the last minutes, the ball did not play much because of too much rubbing and fouls between players of both teams.
Minute 23
A great shot by the home team's El Karouani in the box and Joel Drommel sent the ball to the corner kick.
Minute 22
The intensity of the game drops again in the last minutes.
Minute 19
Foul in the middle of the field in favor of the home team.
Minute 17
Mauro Junior dares to take a long-range shot, it was on target but Mattijs Branderhorst manages to save his goal.
Minute 15
Ajax starts to handle the ball and move the opposing team, but they lack clarity to equalize the scoreboard.
Minute 13
After the home team's goal, the play of both teams dropped significantly and NEC started to manage the result.
Minute 11
Corner kick for PSV.
Minute 8
The home team came out of pressure and took the lead with a free kick taken by Joel Drommel and Magnus Mattson took advantage to open the scoring.
Minute 6
The NEC Nijmegen team wants to wake up with a dangerous free kick and start to put up a fight against the visitors.
Minute 3
Corner kick in favor of the visiting team
Minute 2
The PSV team starts attacking with everything and knowing that Ajax lost their match and can take the lead of the Eredivisie.
The meeting begins
Dutch league match between NEC Nijmegen and PSV Eindhoven kicks off on the 16th matchday of the Dutch championship
Formation - PSV
The visiting team starts with: Joel Drommel; Jordan Teze, Andre Ramalho, Olivier Boscagli, Mauro Junior; Ibrahim Sangare, Marco van Ginkel, Cody Gakpo, Mario Gotze, Bruma; Carlos Vinicius.
Formation - NEC
The home team takes the field with: Mattijs Branderhorst; Bart van Rooij, Cas Odenthal, Rodrigo Guth, Calvin Verdonk, Souffian El Karouani; Lasse Shone, Jordy Bruijn, Dirk Proper; Magnus Mattson, Elayis Taysan.
Data
Both teams have scored at least one goal in their last three league matches.
Latest results - PSV
El equipo que hasta el momento se encuentra en la tercera posición de la Liga Holandesa ha sacado 7 de los últimos 9 puntos posibles, estos fueron los resultados:
- PSV 4-1 Utrecht.
- Herenveen 1-1 PSV.
- PSV 2-0 Strum Graz
Latest results - NEC Nijmegen
The NEC team has only taken 1 point from the last 9 they have played for the championship, these were the results:
- Waalwijk 2-1 Nijmegen.
- Nijmegen 2-3 Cambuur.
- AZ alkmar 1-1 Nijmegen
Last match
The last match played between these two teams with Nijmegen home ended with a score of 0-4 in favor of PSV and it happened on September 9, 2016.
Stadings
|
Pos.
|
Equipo
|
PTS
|
PJ
|
PG
|
PE
|
PP
|
GF
|
GC
|
DG
|
11
|
NEC Nijmegen
|
19
|
15
|
5
|
4
|
6
|
20
|
24
|
-4
|
3
|
PSV Eindhoven
|
34
|
15
|
11
|
1
|
3
|
38
|
22
|
16
News PSV
PSV has 7 injured players out for the match against NEC Nijmegen, among them: Mees Kreekels, Noni Madueke, Davy Propper, Shurandy Sambo, Ryan Thomas and Eran Zahavi.
News - NEC
The home team is missing: Spanish defender Iván Márquez Álvarez due to yellow card accumulation and injured players Jonathan Okita and Rens Van Eijden.
prior to the game
Stay tuned to follow NEC PSV
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the NEC vs PSV live match, as well as the latest information from the Goffertstadion stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch the NEC vs PSV match?
If you want to watch NEC vs PSV live on TV, your option is: Star+ South America.
If you want to watch it via streaming, your option is: ESPN 2 and Star + in South America.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch it via streaming, your option is: ESPN 2 and Star + in South America.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is NEC vs PSV?
This is the kick-off time for the NEC vs PSV match on December 12, 2021 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hrs on Star+.
Bolivia: 15:00 hrs on Star+.
Brazil: 16:00 hrs on Star+.
Chile: 16:00 hrs on Star+.
Colombia: 14:00 hrs on Star+.
Ecuador: 14:00 hrs. on Star+.
USA (ET): 15:00 hrs. on ESPN+.
Spain: 21:00 hrs.
Mexico: 15:00 hrs on ESPN 2.
Paraguay: 15:00 hrs on Star+.
Peru: 14:00 hrs on Star+.
Uruguay: 16:00 hrs on Star+.
Prediction
In the standings they are quite far apart in the standings, but with PSV playing against this team away from home they have not had very good results, so we could see a game with several goals.
Data
NEC's last 3 home games have ended with a win for the home team and showed that they could match the best teams in the local championship.
Referee
Serdar Gözübüyük will be the referee for this match corresponding to the 16th date of the Eredivisie.
The Dutch referee will be in charge of a match that promises excitement.
The Dutch referee will be in charge of a match that promises excitement.
Top player - PSV
Portuguese striker Bruma is a player who has just turned 27 years old and has had the chance to play in some of the best leagues in the world, such as the Spanish and German leagues.
Top Player - NEC Nijmegen
Turkish player Ali Akman is a young player who at only 19 years old has played 14 games in the Eredisivie in which he has scored a total of 5 goals in the whole championship, this game is very important for Akman to face one of the biggest teams in Holland.
History
In the last 5 matches played between these two teams NEC has surprised PSV in the game and on the scoreboard with three wins and two defeats in what has marked the last meetings in the history.
PSV: to stay in the top three
PSV is always in the top three of the Dutch League and on this occasion they continue to comply with the rule.
They are in third place in the Eredivisie with 34 points and with a distance of 2 and 3 points behind Ajax and Feyenoord respectively, the match against NEC could be a great opportunity not to let the leaders go.
They are in third place in the Eredivisie with 34 points and with a distance of 2 and 3 points behind Ajax and Feyenoord respectively, the match against NEC could be a great opportunity not to let the leaders go.
Nec: game to distance itself from relegation
The home team will have a tough match tomorrow, but it can become an opportunity to improve the bad start of the season they had in the Eredisivie, they have 19 points in 15 games played and are 7 points ahead of the relegation places.
Stadium
The match will be played at the Goffertstadion stadium, where the NEC Nijmegen team plays its home ground. The stadium was inaugurated in 1993 and has a capacity for 12500 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2021-2022 Eredivisie match:NEC Nijmegen vs PSV EindhovenLive Updates!
Hello everyone! Welcome to the broadcast of the match between NEC Nijmegen vs PSV Eindhoven, corresponding to the 16th date of the Eredivisie 2021-2022.
My name is: Daniel Soler and I will be; your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
My name is: Daniel Soler and I will be; your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.