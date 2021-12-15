Goals and Highlights: Crystal Palace 2-2 Southampton in Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
This was the goal that tied the game 2-2
End game
Olise has come on and Ayew has gone, Crystal Palace have made a substitution.
A cross to the far post is headed in by a lone Ayew for the equalizer.
Half time
Armando Broja with the shot from outside the box that goes into the back of the net to take the lead within a couple of minutes.
James Ward-Prowse's direct free-kick to drive it into the corner and tie the score.
Wilfried Zaha with the shot straight into the net to open the scoring 1-0.
Crystal Palace substitutes
7 Michael Olise
10 Eberechi Eze
44 Jairo Riedewald
16 Joachim Andersen
15 Jeff Schlupp
4 Luka Milivojevic
13 Vicente Guaita
17 Nathaniel Clyne
Southampton substitutes
24 Mohammed Elyounoussi
35 Jan Bednarek
32 Theo Walcott
41 Harry Lewis
27 Ibrahima Diallo
19 Moussa Djenepo
15 Romain Perraud
7 Shane Long
XI Southampton
XI Crystal Palace
- It is now mandatory for fans to have a valid COVID pass.
- Ensure that you have completed the online Health Declaration form.
- Wear your facemask in the indoor areas and the concourse.
Tune in here Crystal Palace vs Southampton Live Score in Premier League 2021
What time is Crystal Palace vs Southampton match for Premier League?
Argentina: 16:30 PM in ESPN
Bolivia: 15:30 PM in ESPN
Brazil: 16:30 PM in ESPN
Chile: 15:30 PM in ESPN
Colombia: 14:30 PM in ESPN
Ecuador: 14:30 PM in ESPN
USA (ET): 14:30 PM in Telemundo
Spain: 8:30 PM
Mexico: 13:30 PM in SKY Sports
Paraguay: 16:30 PM in ESPN
Peru: 14:30 PM in ESPN
Uruguay: 16:30 PM in ESPN
Last games
Southampton 3-1 Crystal Palace, 2021
Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton, 2020
Crystal Palace 0-2 Southampton, 2020
Southampton 1-1 Crystal Palace, 2019
Southampton 1-1 Crystal Palace, 2019