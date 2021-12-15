Goals and Highlights: Crystal Palace 2-2 Southampton in Premier League
Photo: VAVEL

4:31 PM3 days ago

This was the goal that tied the game 2-2

4:28 PM3 days ago

Thank you for following the broadcast of the game between Crystal Palace and Southampton, where they shared a draw in the Premier League.
4:23 PM3 days ago

End game

Crystal Palace 2-2 Southampton
4:18 PM3 days ago

93'

Romeu's shot from just outside the area goes over the top of the goal.
4:13 PM3 days ago

90'

Five more minutes are added.
4:08 PM3 days ago

88'

Now Lyanco Vojnovic has been cautioned.
4:03 PM3 days ago

83'

Mohamed Salisu Abdul Karim has been cautioned.
3:58 PM3 days ago

75'

Crystal Palace's Tomkins has been cautioned.

Olise has come on and Ayew has gone, Crystal Palace have made a substitution.

3:53 PM3 days ago

70'

A cross from a direct free kick is headed by Long into the goalkeeper's hands.
3:48 PM3 days ago

67'

Southampton's Tino Livramento is cautioned.
3:43 PM3 days ago

65'

Crystal Palace goal

A cross to the far post is headed in by a lone Ayew for the equalizer.

3:38 PM3 days ago

63'

Christian Benteke comes on and Cheikhou Kouyaté goes off. Crystal Palace substitution.
3:33 PM3 days ago

57'

Odsonne Édouard had two chances inside the box, but on both occasions Caballero saved his goal.
3:28 PM3 days ago

49'

Zaha with the service that falls short and that again rejects the defensive.
3:23 PM3 days ago

47'

Crystal Palace's direct free kick is saved by the rejection of the rival defense.
3:18 PM3 days ago

46'

The second half kicks off between Crystal Palace and Southampton.
3:13 PM3 days ago

Half time

Crystal Palace 1-2 Southampton.
3:08 PM3 days ago

45'

Two more minutes are added.
3:03 PM3 days ago

36'

Southampton goal

Armando Broja with the shot from outside the box that goes into the back of the net to take the lead within a couple of minutes.

2:58 PM3 days ago

33'

Southampton goal

James Ward-Prowse's direct free-kick to drive it into the corner and tie the score.

2:53 PM3 days ago

30'

The rebound was left to William Smallbone, but he fanned the ball to the jeers of the fans in the stands.
2:48 PM3 days ago

22'

Odsonne Édouard's cross to the near post fails to make good contact and the ball goes wide.
2:43 PM3 days ago

13'

A header that reaches Jack Butland's hands without any major problems.
2:38 PM3 days ago

10'

James Tomkins' shot inside the box is saved by the goalkeeper. The home team came close to increasing the lead.
2:33 PM3 days ago

8'

Cheikhou Kouyaté is fouled and Crystal Palace are awarded a free kick.
2:28 PM3 days ago

3'

Goal Crystal Palace

Wilfried Zaha with the shot straight into the net to open the scoring 1-0.

2:23 PM3 days ago

0'

The match between Crystal Palace and Southampton kicks off.
2:18 PM3 days ago

Minutes away

Shortly the teams will take the field and the ball will roll for the clash between Crystal Palace and Southampton.
2:13 PM3 days ago

Impressive

Minutes before kickoff of the game between Crystal Palace and Southampton in the Premier League, this is what Selhurst Park Stadium looks like, in excellent condition for tonight's game.

2:08 PM3 days ago

Crystal Palace substitutes

20 Christian Benteke

7 Michael Olise

10 Eberechi Eze

44 Jairo Riedewald

16 Joachim Andersen

15 Jeff Schlupp

4 Luka Milivojevic

13 Vicente Guaita

17 Nathaniel Clyne

2:03 PM3 days ago

Southampton substitutes

43 Yann Valery

24 Mohammed Elyounoussi

35 Jan Bednarek

32 Theo Walcott

41 Harry Lewis

27 Ibrahima Diallo

19 Moussa Djenepo

15 Romain Perraud 

7 Shane Long

1:58 PM3 days ago

XI Southampton

13 Wilfredo Caballero, 22 Mohammed Salisu, 4 Lyanco, 2 Kyle Walker-Peters, 21 Valentino Livramento, 8 James Ward-Prowse, 6 Oriol Romeu, 20 William Smallbone, 18 Armando Broja, 23 Nathan Tella, 11 Nathan Redmond.
1:53 PM3 days ago

XI Crystal Palace

1 Jack Butland, 6 Marc Guehi, 5 James Tomkins, 3 Tyrick Mitchell, 2 Joel Ward, 12 Will Hughes, 8 Cheikhou Kouyaté, 23 Conor Gallagher, 22 Odsonne Édouard, 11 Wilfried Zaha, 9 Jordan Ayew.
1:48 PM3 days ago

Special match

With Wednesday's game, Southampton's Nathan Redmond will make 250 Premier League appearances.

1:43 PM3 days ago

Restrictions

Due to the increase of Covi-19 cases in the UK, the Premier League, and also Crystal Palace, will implement the following measures to continue to allow fans entry:

- It is now mandatory for fans to have a valid COVID pass.

- Ensure that you have completed the online Health Declaration form.

- Wear your facemask in the indoor areas and the concourse.

1:38 PM3 days ago

Away from relegation

Although it is still early in the season, Southampton has to think about scoring points to avoid being involved at the end of the campaign - if they win, they would move up to 14th place with 19 points.
1:33 PM3 days ago

Climbing positions

Crystal Palace currently sits in 13th place in the overall standings with 19 points, but a win today and a combination of results could move them up to eighth place at the close of 2021.
1:28 PM3 days ago

Start

Matchday 17 of the Premier League continues when two teams in need of a win go head to head this Wednesday. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game between Crystal Palace and Southampton.
1:23 PM3 days ago

Tune in here Crystal Palace vs Southampton Live Score in Premier League 2021

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Crystal Palace vs Southampton match for the Premier League 2021.
1:18 PM3 days ago

What time is Crystal Palace vs Southampton match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Crystal Palace vs Southampton of 15th December in several countries:

Argentina: 16:30 PM in ESPN

Bolivia: 15:30 PM in ESPN

Brazil: 16:30 PM in ESPN

Chile: 15:30 PM in ESPN

Colombia: 14:30 PM in ESPN

Ecuador: 14:30 PM in ESPN

USA (ET): 14:30 PM in Telemundo

Spain: 8:30 PM

Mexico: 13:30 PM in SKY Sports

Paraguay: 16:30 PM in ESPN

Peru: 14:30 PM in ESPN

Uruguay: 16:30 PM in ESPN

1:13 PM3 days ago

Last games

The balance in the last five matches between these two teams has been very even, although Southampton leads the way with two wins, in exchange for two draws and one loss.

Southampton 3-1 Crystal Palace, 2021

Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton, 2020

Crystal Palace 0-2 Southampton, 2020

Southampton 1-1 Crystal Palace, 2019

Southampton 1-1 Crystal Palace, 2019

1:08 PM3 days ago

Key player Southampton

Although his best days are behind him, veteran Argentine goalkeeper Wilfredo Caballero is synonymous with security and guarantee under the three posts and has given some order to his defensive scheme.
1:03 PM3 days ago

Key player Crystal Palace

Conor Gallagher has just become the hero of the team with a brace in the 3-1 win over Everton, so the player will be looking to keep his scoring streak going to keep picking up points.
12:58 PM3 days ago

Last lineup Southampton

13 Wilfredo Caballero, 35 Jan Bednarek, 5 Jack Stephens, 2 Kyle Walker-Peters, 21 Valentino Livramento, 27 Ibrahima Diallo, 8 James Ward-Prowse, 23 Nathan Tella, 11 Nathan Redmond, 9 Adam Armstrong, 18 Armando Broja.
12:53 PM3 days ago

Last lineup Crystal Palace

13 Vicente Guaita, 6 Marc Guehi, 5 James Tomkins, 3 Tyrick Mitchell, 2 Joel Ward, 12 Will Hughes, 8 Cheikhou Kouyaté, 23 Conor Gallagher, 22 Odsonne Édouard, 11 Wilfried Zaha, 9 Jordan Ayew.
12:48 PM3 days ago

Southampton: regaining confidence

With five games without a win, Southampton has stagnated and is in the last positions, only five points above the relegation zone, although facing an "even" rival is an unbeatable opportunity to get out of the bad streak. Last weekend they lost 3-0 against Arsenal.
12:43 PM3 days ago

Crystal Palace: they are motivated

After three consecutive defeats, Crystal Palace got a pure gold result at home 3-1 against Everton that allowed them to calm the tension and, now, in their second home in a row, they will try to take advantage of it to continue climbing positions and increase the 19 points they hav
12:38 PM3 days ago

The Kick-off

The Crystal Palace vs Southampton match will be played at the Selhurst Park Stadium, in London, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:30 pm ET.
12:33 PM3 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Southampton!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
