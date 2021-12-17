Thailand vs Singapore: Live Score Updates 2-0) Jaided increases lead

ADVERTISEMENT
51' High shot
Good finish from Singapore, but Safuwan's finish was not very good and he left high.
47' Yellow card
The second card of the match goes to Arifin, who entered the field in the 12th minute.
Triple change in Indonesia
Anan, Roller and Kraisorn enter the field for Chaeronrattanapirom, Singmui and Phala.
46' Second half started
45 minutes to see who will playá as first in the group and who will play second
END OF THE FIRST PART
First half ends with Thailand in the lead
45+2 GOOOOAALLL
Thailand's lead increased with Jaidded's goal, after Singapore lost the ball near his own area, and Worachit's through ball to the attacker, who made no mistake in his one-on-one.
1-0
44' Forgive Thailand
The Thai team could have increased the lead after a back pass to Puangchan, who found himself alone, but his shot went to the center of the net and was soft.
42' Supachi's shot
The Thai striker faced and then finished off, but Hassan Bin
37' Pide penalty for Tailandia
He arrived at the side Do to the area and fell inside, but the referee was called to the corner for Thailand.
30' GOOOOAALLL
Thailand takes the lead after Phala's direct free kick hits the crossbar and the rebound is taken by center back Dolah to put his team ahead.
25' Corner kick for Singapore
Sulaiman hung it from the corner to the far post, but no one was able to finish it off.
16' Mistake by Thailand
Tialandia's mistake in the back, which led to Syahin's recovery, who shot but the rival goalkeeper made a good save.
11' Forced change in Singapore
Hamzah is stretchered off and cannot continue on the pitch, he is replaced by Arifin.
THE MATCH BEGAN
The "final" for Thailand and Singapore has started.
5 minutes
Both teams are in the locker room ready for the match.
At the same time there is another meeting
At the same time as Thailand vs Singapore, the Philippines and Burma will play each other to finish third or fourth in group A.
Fight for first place in the group
Thailand and Singapore are both tied with nine points and are already qualified, but both will be playing to finish first in the group, with Thailand even with a draw.
And this is Thailand's eleven
The arrival of Thailand players at the stadium
This is the Singapore eleven
1 hour
In 1 hour will Be start match between Thailand vs Singapore
Where and how to watch Thailand vs Singapore in the Suzuki Cup ?
The match between Thailand vs Singapore will be played at 2:30 ET. and can be followed on AFC Suzuki Cup;
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the match Thailand vs Singapore in the Suzuki Cup ?
This is the kickoff time for the Thailand vs Singapore match on December 18 th 2021 in several countries:
Argentina: 3:30 PM
Bolivia: 2:30 PM
Brazil: 3:30 PM
Chile: 2: 30 PM
Colombia: 1:30 PM
Ecuador: 1:30 PM
USA (ET): 2:30 PM
Spain: 8:30 PM
Mexico: 1:30 PM
Paraguay: 2:30 PM
Perú: 1:30 PM
Uruguay: 3:30 PM
Australia: 5:30 PM
Thailand' s players entered
Singapore players training
How does Singapore arrive ?
Singapore will also not be in the World Cup after finishing fourth in the second round with seven points, far behind Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan, who were the leaders of group D. In this tournament they started with a 3-0 win over Burma, followed by a 1-2 win over the Philippines and most recently a 2-0 win over East Timor.
How does Thailand arrive ?
Thailand failed to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup after finishing fourth with nine points in the second round in a group with United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia. In this Suzuki Cup group stage, they started with a 2-0 win over East Timor, followed by a 4-0 win over Burma, and in their most recent match they beat the Philippines 1-2. They lead group A tied on points with Singapore .
Background
Many clashes between Thailand and Singapore, where Thailand has the favorable balance with 31 wins, 13 wins for Singapore and 12 matches ended in a draw. The last four clashes in the AFF Cup have been for Thailand, but the 2012 was useless as they met in the final, where in the first leg Singapore won 3-1 and in the second leg the Philippines only won 1-0 .
Headquarters
The match will be played at the National Stadium, in the city of Singapore, a stadium that was inaugurated in 2014 and has a capacity for 55,000 spectators .
Preview of the match
Thailand and Singapore will play the last match of the group stage, both are in Group A with the Philippines, Burma and East Timor and are already qualified for the semifinals.
Thailand and Singapore will play in the Suzuki Cup.
Live match coverage.