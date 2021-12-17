Bologna vs Juventus: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Bologna vs Juventus Live Score!
How to watch Bologna vs Juventus Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: Paramount + and CBS Sports Network
What time is Bologna vs Juventus match for Serie A?
Argentina: 2:00 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on Star +
Brazil: 2:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 2:00 PM on Star +
Colombia: 12:00 PM at Star +
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 12:00 PM on Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
Spain: 7:00 PM on Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Mexico: 11:00 AM on ESPN2, Star +
Paraguay: 1:00 PM on Star +
Peru: 12:00 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on Star +
Key player - Juventus
In Bologna, the presence of Marko Arnautović stands out. The 32-year-old Austrian striker is the team's top scorer so far in Serie A with six goals.
Key player - Bologna
In Juventus, the presence of Paulo Dybala stands out. The 28-year-old Argentine striker is the most involved in the team's goals, as he has scored five times and made three assists.
Bologna vs Juventus history
These two teams have met 156 times. The statistics favor Juventus, who have won 83 of those matches, while Bologna have emerged victorious in 25, for a balance of 48 draws.
In the First Division...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in Serie A, we count 150 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Juventus with 78 wins, while Bologna has won 24, for a balance of 22 draws.
If we take into account the number of times Bologna have played at home in the league, there are 75 matches, where Juventus have the advantage with 33 wins over the 19 wins achieved by the Rossoblù and the 23 draws.
Juventus
While Juventus has just secured its passage to the next phase of the Champions League by leading its group, in Serie A it contrasts that good performance by being a very irregular team with its results, although it has been undefeated in three matches. This will be a crucial match, as it could set the tone for a possible recovery in Serie A and a place in European competitions.
Bologna
Bologna urgently needs to get back to winning ways after recent defeats against Fiorentina and Torino, which have caused them to lose some of the momentum they had been having in the race to get closer to the European competition places. Now they will have the opportunity to beat one of the league's most demanding teams at home.