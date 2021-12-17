Bologna vs Juventus: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Serie A Match
Do not miss a detail of the match live updates and commentaries of VAVEL coverage.
How to watch Bologna vs Juventus Live Stream on TV and Online?

The match Bologna vs Juventus will not be broadcast on TV.

If you want to watch directly stream it: Paramount + and CBS Sports Network

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Bologna vs Juventus match for Serie A?

This is the start time of the game Bologna vs Juventus of December 18th 2021 in several countries:

Argentina: 2:00 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on Star +
Brazil: 2:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 2:00 PM on Star +
Colombia: 12:00 PM at Star +
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 12:00 PM on Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
Spain: 7:00 PM on Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Mexico: 11:00 AM on ESPN2, Star +
Paraguay: 1:00 PM on Star +
Peru: 12:00 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on Star +

Key player - Juventus

In Bologna, the presence of Marko Arnautović stands out. The 32-year-old Austrian striker is the team's top scorer so far in Serie A with six goals.

Key player - Bologna

In Juventus, the presence of Paulo Dybala stands out. The 28-year-old Argentine striker is the most involved in the team's goals, as he has scored five times and made three assists.

Bologna vs Juventus history

These two teams have met 156 times. The statistics favor Juventus, who have won 83 of those matches, while Bologna have emerged victorious in 25, for a balance of 48 draws.

In the First Division...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in Serie A, we count 150 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Juventus with 78 wins, while Bologna has won 24, for a balance of 22 draws. 

If we take into account the number of times Bologna have played at home in the league, there are 75 matches, where Juventus have the advantage with 33 wins over the 19 wins achieved by the Rossoblù and the 23 draws.

Juventus

While Juventus has just secured its passage to the next phase of the Champions League by leading its group, in Serie A it contrasts that good performance by being a very irregular team with its results, although it has been undefeated in three matches. This will be a crucial match, as it could set the tone for a possible recovery in Serie A and a place in European competitions.

Bologna

Bologna urgently needs to get back to winning ways after recent defeats against Fiorentina and Torino, which have caused them to lose some of the momentum they had been having in the race to get closer to the European competition places. Now they will have the opportunity to beat one of the league's most demanding teams at home.

The match will be played at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium

The Bologna vs Juventus match will be played at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium, located in the city of Bologna, capital of the Emilia-Romagna region in Italy. This stadium, inaugurated in 1927, has a capacity for 39,444 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Serie A match: Bologna vs Juventus Live Updates!

We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
