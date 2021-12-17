Atalanta vs Roma: Live Score Updates in Série A (0-0)
Photo: Atalanta

ADVERTISEMENT

8:47 AMa few seconds ago

Warm-up

The players leave the field to finish their preparation for the match and then return to the field for the ball to roll!
8:38 AM9 minutes ago

Série A - part 3

And continuing with the round, we have five matches tomorrow: Fiorentina hosts Sassuolo, Spezia faces Empoli, Torino plays Verona, Sampdoria faces Venezia and Milan plays the match of the round with Napoli.
8:34 AM13 minutes ago

Série A - part 2

The round continues today with two more matches, where Bologna hosts Juventus and Cagliari plays against Udinese.
8:34 AM13 minutes ago

Série A - part 1

Round 18 started yesterday already with two matches. In the first one Lazio beat Genoa 3-1 and in the second one Inter beat Salernitana 5-0.
 
8:26 AM21 minutes ago

Warm-up

The players appear on the field to begin their warm-up work.
8:15 AM33 minutes ago

Roma lined-up!

Roma is scheduled and comes to the field with:

8:10 AM38 minutes ago

Atalanta lined-up!

Atalanta is scheduled and comes to the field with:
8:05 AM43 minutes ago

Welcome!

Now the broadcast of the Serie A match between Atalanta and Roma begins!
8:00 AMan hour ago

7:50 AMan hour ago

7:45 AMan hour ago

Referee

Massimiliano Irrati will referee the match, with Stefano Alassio and Andrea Zingarelli as assistants. Luigi Nasca will be in charge of VAR.
7:40 AMan hour ago

Probable Roma

The probable line-up for the match is: Rui Patrício, Mancini, Smallin and Ibañez; Karsdorp, Veretout, Cristante and Viña; Mkhitaryan, Zaniolo and Abraham.
7:35 AMan hour ago

Probable Atalanta

The probable Atalanta team for the match is: Musso, Rafael Toloi, Demiral and Palomino; Zappacosta, Freuler, De Roon and Maehle; Pessina, Malinovskyi and Zapata.

7:30 AMan hour ago

Injuries

Atalanta will still be without the injured Gosens, but will have the return of Malinovskyi, who was suspended. Roma will not be able to use Gyan, who is suspended. Pellegrini is still out, while Smalling, Carles Perez, and El Shaarawy are doubts for the match.
7:25 AMan hour ago

Série A

Atalanta and Roma are battling it out at the top of the Serie A table. The leader is Inter, with 43 points, while Milan is right behind with 39. Atalanta has 37 points, Napoli 36, Fiorentina 30 and Roma 28, tied with Juventus and Lazio and two points ahead of Empoli.
7:20 AMan hour ago

Sentence: Roma

Roma have won two of their last two games. Away from home, in the Conference League, on the same day nine, the victory was over CSKA Sofia, 3-2. Abraham scored twice and Borja Mayoral once, while Catakovic and Wildschut scored. In Serie A, Roma received Spezia last Monday (13) and won 2-0, with goals from Smalling and Ibañez.
7:15 AM2 hours ago

Sentence: Atalanta

Atalanta arrive for the match after an away win in Serie A and a home defeat in the Champions League. The defeat was on Thursday, the ninth, by 3-2 to Villarreal, when Groenveld (2) and Capoue scored for the visitors, and Malinovskyi and Zapata for the hosts. The victory was last Sunday (12), away against Verona, in a come-from-behind victory. Simeone opened the scoring, Miranchuk equalized and Koopmeiners turned the match.
7:10 AM2 hours ago

