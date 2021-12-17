Atalanta vs Roma: Live Score Updates in Série A (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Warm-up
Série A - part 3
Série A - part 2
Série A - part 1
Warm-up
Roma lined-up!
Atalanta lined-up!
👥 La nostra formazione per #AtalantaRoma!— Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) December 18, 2021
⚡️ Here's your Nerazzurri #StartingXI!
Presented by @Plus500#GoAtalantaGo ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/SQZSxDVdvb
Welcome!
Tune in here Atalanta vs Roma Live Score
How to watch Atalanta vs Roma Live in TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Paramount+ app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Atalanta vs Roma match for Série A?
Argentina: 11APM in Star+
Bolivia: 10AM in Star+
Brazil: 11AM in Star+
Chile: 10AM in Star+
Colombia: 9AM in Star+
Ecuador: 9AM in Star+
USA (ET): 10AM in Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
Spain: 2PM in Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Mexico: 9AM in ESPN 2 Mexico, Star+
Paraguay: 11APM in Star+
Peru: 9AM in Star+
Uruguay: 11AM in Star+
Venezuela: 10AM in Star+
Referee
Probable Roma
December 17, 2021
Probable Atalanta
Injuries
Série A
Sentence: Roma
Sentence: Atalanta
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2021-22 Série A match: Atalanta vs Roma Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.