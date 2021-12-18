USA vs Bosnia Herzegovina: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch USA vs Bosnia
Last alignment of Bosnia
N. VASILJ; 4. M. SUŠIĆ, 3. D. HADZIKADUNIC, 19. A. KOVAČEVIĆ, 16. A. AHMEDHODZIC, 18. A. HADŽIAHMETOVIĆ, 21. S. PRCIĆ, 10. A. GOJAK, 20. M. STEVANOVIĆ, 7. L. MENALO and 23. E. DEMIROVIĆ.
Latest U.S. lineup
1. Z. STEFFEN; 5. A. ROBINSON, 15. C. RICHARDS, 3. W. ZIMMERMAN, 2. D. YEDLIN, 16. G. BUSIO, 4. T. ADAMS, 6. Y. MUSAH, 11. B. AARONSON, 9. R. PEPI and 20. T. WEAH.
Bosnia's key player
USA key player
Bosnia will try to get ahead
The previous match, they were defeated by Ukraine with a score of 2-0.
United States wants to close the a year
In the last game they tied against Jamaica to one goal.
The match will be played at the Dinity Healt
It is a multipurpose stadium located in Carson that is called "the cathedral of soccer", since it is the largest soccer-specific stadium in the country.
In addition to the soccer stadium, it has a 2,500-seat velodrome and a 13,000-seat tennis stadium.
It is the home stadium of the Los Angeles Galaxy, and previously of Major League Soccer's Chivas USA.
It is the last match for the U.S. national team in 2021, so they will want to close a good year of soccer with a victory against a Bosnian team that has not had a great moment in recent matches.
Can the U.S. team easily pull out the victory at home?