USA vs Bosnia Herzegovina: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match
;Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
12:39 AM8 hours ago

Stay with us

In a few moments we will bring you all the details and the best minute by minute, as well as the line-ups and exclusive news.
12:34 AM8 hours ago

How and where to watch USA vs Bosnia

The match will be broadcast on TUDN USA and Fox Sports 1. 

If you want to follow it LIVE online, VAVEL USA is your best option. 

12:29 AM8 hours ago

Last alignment of Bosnia

These were the 11 players who took the field in the last match of the visitors: 

N. VASILJ; 4. M. SUŠIĆ, 3. D. HADZIKADUNIC, 19. A. KOVAČEVIĆ, 16. A. AHMEDHODZIC, 18. A. HADŽIAHMETOVIĆ, 21. S. PRCIĆ, 10. A. GOJAK, 20. M. STEVANOVIĆ, 7. L. MENALO and 23. E. DEMIROVIĆ.

12:24 AM8 hours ago

Latest U.S. lineup

These were the 11 players who took the field for the North American team: 

1. Z. STEFFEN; 5. A. ROBINSON, 15. C. RICHARDS, 3. W. ZIMMERMAN, 2. D. YEDLIN, 16. G. BUSIO, 4. T. ADAMS, 6. Y. MUSAH, 11. B. AARONSON, 9. R. PEPI and 20. T. WEAH.

12:19 AM8 hours ago

Bosnia's key player

Bosnia's best player is Edin Dzeko, who despite the team's circumstances has played well for both his national team and his club, currently Inter Milan.

12:14 AM9 hours ago

USA key player

In the United States, the player who revolutionizes every game is none other than Christian Pulisic, who is one of the game's top stars and currently plays for England's Chelsea.

12:09 AM9 hours ago

Bosnia will try to get ahead

On the other hand, the visiting team arrives in a bad moment, dragging a couple of defeats and will try to match the United States in the best possible way. 

The previous match, they were defeated by Ukraine with a score of 2-0.

12:04 AM9 hours ago

United States wants to close the a year

It has been a good year for the United States team in terms of results, they have won important matches, finals and close as one of the best in CONCACAF. 
In the last game they tied against Jamaica to one goal.
11:59 PM9 hours ago

The match will be played at the Dinity Healt

The USA vs Bosnia match will be played at the stadium Dignity Health Sports Park, in California, USA with a capacity of 27,000 people. 

It is a multipurpose stadium located in Carson that is called "the cathedral of soccer", since it is the largest soccer-specific stadium in the country.

In addition to the soccer stadium, it has a 2,500-seat velodrome and a 13,000-seat tennis stadium.

It is the home stadium of the Los Angeles Galaxy, and previously of Major League Soccer's Chivas USA.

11:54 PM9 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2021 Friendly match: USA vs Bosnia Live Updates!

 

My name is Salvador Espino and I’ll be your host for this game.

We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

It is the last match for the U.S. national team in 2021, so they will want to close a good year of soccer with a victory against a Bosnian team that has not had a great moment in recent matches. 
Can the U.S. team easily pull out the victory at home?

VAVEL Logo