Highlights: Rangers 2-2 Motherwell in Scottish Premiership

Highlights
90'|Game end
The match ended in a 2-2 draw. The Ibrox Stadium has witnessed a two-goal comeback of Motherwell. Rangers have noticed the tiredness of Europe. Rangers and Motherwell share the points.
90'|Overtime
The referee offers three extra minutes. We will go to the 93rd minute of the match. The score is still 2-2
88'|What a save by Kelly
What reflexes from the visiting goalkeeper who saved a close-range shot from Goldson. It looks like the home side's number six was offside.
83'| Goldson had it
The home team had three consecutive chances. The clearest was Goldson's shot that bounced off a defender. The score is still 2-2
76'|Woolery's goal
Goooooooool for Motherwell. They tie the match thanks to Woolery's goal. They come back from 2-0 down. The Rangers of the first half has nothing to do with the one of the second half.
75'|Yellow card
Yellow card for Tavernier, after stopping a counter. The home side shot and Kelly made a save. On the counter the defender made a foul.
64' The game calms down
Both teams breathed a sigh of relief after the start of the second half. Motherwell started to press. The home side now control the game through possession.
51'|Mountwell goal
Gooooool for the visitors. they cut the gap thanks to Roberts' goal. Woolery made a great play on the right flank to give a killer pass to number 28. 2-1.
45'|Second half begins
The last 45 minutes start. It's Rangers' turn to play. Motherwell have to come back from 2-0 down in the first half.
45'| Half-time
The first half of the match ended with the home side dominating. The Rangers leave with a two-goal difference.
40'| Arfield had it
The number 37 had the chance to shoot inside the box. The shot went wide of Kelly's goal. It was still 2-0.
36'|Sakala up
Sakala shot after a great play on the right flank. The shot went way over the top.
24'| Goooool by Sakala
Goooool for Rangers. Another goal. Sakala found himself one-on-one with Kelly and put the ball into the visitors' net. Increases the lead to two goals. Rangers 2-0 Motherwell
22'|Morelos' goal
Goal for the home team. Goal by Morelos. Motherwell could not hold the siege of the blue and blues. Van Bronckhorst's team is ahead on the scoreboard.
19'|Kelly stop
Yet another save by Kelly. He saved perfectly from a great shot by Lundstram from the edge of the box. It's still 0-0. The visitors are hanging on as best they can
8'| Another for Rangers
What a start for the home side. What a siege from Van Bronckhorst's side. Tavernier fired in a long-range shot that Kelly reacted to with a save. The rebound was headed in by Lundstram but he headed wide.
2'| What a start for the home team
How the Rangers have started the match. Morelos shoots against the crossbar. They know the importance of winning today and have gone to get in as soon as possible to avoid a surprise.
0'|Meeting begins
The match kicks off at Ibrox Stadium between Rangers and Motherwell. Watch out because the locals can cut points to the leader who have drawn their match of the day.
Motherwell lineup
Graham Alexander will start with a 4-3-3 formation. The eleven he presents is: Kelly, O'Donnell, Mugabi, Lamie, Carroll, Cornelius, O'Hara, Donnelly, Tierney, Efford and Woolery.
Rangers lineup
Van Bronckhorst will field a 4-3-3 formation. He will start with the following eleven: Mcgregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Lundstram, Bassey, Aribo, Kamara, Arfield, Sakala, Morelos and Kent.
We already have a lineup
We already have the lineups of both teams for this match that starts soon. First of all, let's take a look at the home team's lineup
Last ten minutes
The match between Rangers and Motherwell is just a few minutes away. The players go to the dressing room after finishing the warm-up exercises.
Motherwell's last visit
The last time the visitors visited the Ibrox Stadium was in round six of the Scottish League. In this match they drew 1-1. The goals were scored by Sakala for the home side and Woolery for the visitors.
Last match between them
In the previous meeting between the two, Rangers won 1-6 at Fir Park Stadium on matchday 12 of the League. The goals were scored by Tavernier, hat trick by Sakala, Kamara and Roofe.
History between the two
The two teams have met a total of 292 times, with Rangers winning 198 times and Motherwell 42 times. In 52 matches they have drawn.
We are here
Hello again. Follow the Rangers vs Motherwell Scottish Premiership online broadcast on VAVEL. The match is less than an hour away, who will win?
Stay tuned to follow Rangers vs Motherwell live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the Rangers vs Motherwell starting lineups for Matchday 28 of the Scottish Premiership live, as well as the latest information from Ibrox Stadium, Scotland. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage. We'll be back shortly
Motherwell possible lineup
Graham Alexander may line up in the following starting eleven: Kelly, Mugabi, Johansen, Ojala, Carroll, O'Hara, Donnelly, Goss, Efford, Shields y Van Veen.
Rangers possible lineup
Van Bronckhorst may field the following formation: Mcgregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Helander, Bassey, Jack, Lundstram, Arfield, Aribo, Kent and Morelos.
Where to watch the match
The match between Rangers vs Motherwell can be seen in the United States on Fubotv and in the United Kingdom on SKY GO Extra. The match will be played at Ibrox Stadium.
Match Schedule
This is the kickoff time for Rangers vs Motherwell kicking off on February 27, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM,
Bolivia: 10:00 AM.
Brazil: 11:00 AM.
Chile: 10:00 AM.
Colombia: 09:00 AM.
Ecuador: 09:00 AM.
USA (ET): 10:00 AM.
Spain: 16:00 PM,
Mexico: 09:00 AM.
Paraguay: 07:00 AM.
Peru: 09:00 AM.
Uruguay: 07:00 AM.
Venezuela: 10:00 AM
In the Round of 16
Rangers advance to the round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League after eliminating Borussia Dortmund 6-4 on aggregate. In the first leg the Scottish side beat the Germans 2-4 at Signal Iduna Park. Van Bronckhorst's side took a 2-0 lead in the first half through goals from Tavernier and Morelos. In the second half, they increased the lead to three, thanks to a goal by Lundstram. Rose's men woke up and with Bellingham's goal, they made it 1-3. But it was not Dortmund's day and within a few minutes they conceded a fourth. Guerreiro made it 2-4. In the second leg, the Scots went through 2-2. In the next round they face Red Star.
How Motherwell are coming
Motherwell go into this final stretch of the league playing for a playoff spot for the Scottish Premiership title. They are currently in sixth place with 34 points, tied with fifth and fourth place. In this match they face one of the strongest teams in the league, where they will try to get a positive result. The next match will be against Ross County.
How Rangers arrive
Rangers have six games left to snatch first place from Celtic. Van Bronckhorst's side is in second place with 63 points, three points behind first place. After qualifying to the round of 16 of the Europa League, the locals come with good mentality to get these points that are key to the fight for the leadership.
Last Motherwell game
In the last game, Alexander's side managed to draw against Aberdeen in a direct match to stay in the title payoffs. The match ended with a 1-1 draw at Fir Park. The visitors took the lead in the first half with Besuijen's goal in the 34th minute, but O'Hara equalized for his side late in the game.
Last Rangers game
In the last Scottish League match, Van Bronckhorst's side held Dundee United to a late equalizer at Tannadice Park. The result of the match was 1-1. The home side took the lead first, thanks to Ross Graham's first-half goal. The visitors started to put pressure on their opponents to get the equalizer, which came through Joe Aribo in the 76th minute.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Rangers vs Motherwell, matchday 28 of the Scottish League. The locals are looking for the first place, which is currently held by Celtic. The match will be played at Ibrox Stadium. Follow the online broadcast of this match on VAVEL.