Goals and Highlights: Sporting 1-2 Porto in Taça de Portugal
6:55 PMa month ago

THANK YOU, FANS!

Thanks for staying with us and following every moment of Sporting x Porto tonight. We're done here. You follow everything from Brazilian and world sports here on VAVEL. Thanks for the company.
6:54 PMa month ago

BEST MOMENTS:

Did you miss the game? Watch the best moments of Sporting 1x2 Porto for the Portuguese Cup:

6:53 PMa month ago

END GAME!

The referee blows his whistle. End of the match for Sporting and Porto. The Dragons won by come-from-behind in the first leg of the semifinals of the Portuguese Cup. The next match will be at Estádio do Dragão.
6:50 PMa month ago

PEPÊ SAVES PORTO!

The striker took the ball over the line from Sporting's shot inside the box.
6:49 PMa month ago

94'

WHAT A SAVE! Porro's free-kick goes to Coates' head, but Marchesin is able to save!
6:48 PMa month ago

93'

Yellow card to Pepê, for a foul. The game is almost over.
6:46 PMa month ago

+8

Refereeing adds 8 minutes of overtime. Let's go to 98.
6:45 PMa month ago

HE LOST!

Porto arrives well, Toni Martinez receives in the area and rolls to Otávio. He falls face to face with the goalkeeper and touches over, but out.
6:44 PMa month ago

89'

Final minutes. We are under the countdown period. Judge should give about 5 minutes.
6:41 PMa month ago

87'

Two fouls in a row for Sporting in the attack. There will be a blitz from the Lions.
6:40 PMa month ago

85'

Toni Martínez, who has just entered in place of Evanílson, takes off at speed and shoots badly. Out.
6:37 PMa month ago

82'

Adán comes out of the goal and saves the ball. The cross from the left was for Evanilson, who didn't arrive.
6:35 PMa month ago

79'

Porto's corner kick! Pedro Porro saves what could be the Dragons' third.
6:33 PMa month ago

77'

Yellow Card! Porto goalkeeper Marchesín is punished for waxing. Time goes by and Sporting chase the result.
6:30 PMa month ago

74'

João Mário gets all tangled up with the ball and loses. Evanilson collapses on the field and goes into tears. He can leave the field.
6:23 PMa month ago

68'

Matheus Pereira brings down Sarabia in the attack, but the referee orders it to continue.
6:21 PMa month ago

65'

Pepe picks up a small ball thrown on the field by Sporting fans. He hands it to the referee. There must be punishment for Sporting after this nonsense that the fans are doing in the game.
6:19 PMa month ago

63' - GOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAL!

IT'S THE TURN OF THE PORT! EVANILSON SCORES FOR THE VISITORS!

In a good move on the right, Evanilson receives the ball on the edge of the area. The Sporting defense was messed up and he had the coolness to dominate and send it to the corner. Sporting 1x2 Porto.

6:14 PMa month ago

59' - GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL!

FROM PORTO! TAREMI TIES THE GAME!

The ball even kisses the post before going in. Porto leaves it all equal on the scoreboard!

6:12 PMa month ago

PENALTY!

Evanilson leaves his arm on the Sporting player and then there is a foul for Porto on the edge of the area. Goalkeeper Adán complains and receives a yellow card.
6:11 PMa month ago

55'

Porto improves in the game and will move! Three changes at the same time.
6:08 PMa month ago

52'

Taremi gets in the box, has control, but the ball goes wide. The Sporting defense is able to clear the danger.
6:04 PMa month ago

48' - GOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAL!

SPORTING! SARABIA OPENS THE SCORE!

After a great save by Marchesín, Sarabia received a free-kick on the edge of the box and hit it. In the corner, with no chance for Marchesín. Sporting ahead: 1-0.

6:02 PMa month ago

GAME STOPPED!

And once again the fans threw flares on the pitch. How unbelievable and absurd. It happened in the first half and now in the second half.
5:59 PMa month ago

RESTARTS GAME!

The ball is rolling for the second half of Sporting x Porto.
5:55 PMa month ago

PLAYERS RETURN!

Everything is ready for the return to the second half. Sporting and Porto are already returning. João Mário will enter.
5:38 PMa month ago

HALF TIME!

End of the first half between Sporting x Porto for the Portuguese Cup. No goals or emotions so far.
5:36 PMa month ago

49'

Sporting manages to get to the attack, but the referee stops the game and calls offside. It's not worth anything anymore!
5:35 PMa month ago

48'

There are two more to go in the first half. Hopefully the second half will be better than the first.
5:35 PMa month ago

45'

Nuno Santos receives on the attacking left, but gets tangled with the ball and misses the chance.
5:34 PMa month ago

+5

Judge added 5 minutes. Let's go to 50 in this first half.
5:33 PMa month ago

45'

Porto tries a free-kick to charge down the right side of the attack, but does not arrive in danger.
5:32 PMa month ago

42'

Sporting try to attack, but Porto take it away as they can. Pedro Porro falls to the ground, play is stopped.
5:28 PMa month ago

39'

We are approaching the final minutes of the first half. There is little time left for extra time.
5:26 PMa month ago

37'

Fábio Vieira crosses straight into Adan's hands.
5:26 PMa month ago

36'

Porto is fouled on the left side of the attack.
5:24 PMa month ago

34'

Zaidu crosses into the area, but was offside. Aidán even gets the ball at the end of the play, but it was no longer worth anything.
5:22 PMa month ago

YELLOW CARD!

Paulinho is yellow carded for fouling Pepe in the attack.
5:21 PMa month ago

IT'S ONLY THE FIRST GAME...

The match at the Alvalade stadium is only the first leg of the semifinals for Sporting and Porto. It is normal for teams to worry about not conceding goals and only look for the game in the second leg, but we expect improvement.
5:19 PMa month ago

30'

Sporting shoot on the edge of the box, but the Porto goalkeeper catches it in two shots. The players from Leão claim a penalty in the previous half.
5:18 PMa month ago

30'

15 minutes into the first half. The game is very slow, teams study each other and we continue with 0-0.
5:18 PMa month ago

30'

5:17 PMa month ago

30'

5:16 PMa month ago

Game stopped

Players from Sporting and Porto collide on the field and fall to the ground. Game stopped.
5:12 PMa month ago

NUNES OUT!

The Sporting arrived well on the right, Paulinho crosses into the area and Matheus Nunes picks up the left, but sends it away.
5:09 PMa month ago

19'

At the corner, the referee calls an attacking foul.
5:07 PMa month ago

18'

A corner kick for Porto. The arrival was on the left and comes a ball in the area.
5:07 PMa month ago

17'

We've almost reached the halfway point of the first half and still haven't had much danger from side to side. A very lukewarm game.
4:59 PMa month ago

09'

Launch is in the area, Pepe tries to finish, but throws it away. He was offside.
4:57 PMa month ago

07'

Seven minutes into the game and the ball has hardly moved so far. Teams are still studying each other, but the fans are not in favor.
4:55 PMa month ago

GAME RECOUNTS

A lot of smoke, but the referee allowed the match to restart. The match had to be stopped again. Now we will have a game.
4:53 PMa month ago

STOP GAME!

Sporting fans threw flares on the field. A lot of smoke and fire. Judge noticed and stopped the match. The fire department acted quickly and put out the fire.
4:52 PMa month ago

03'

Sporting is the one who starts with possession of the ball. Table and search for spaces.
4:50 PMa month ago

START THE GAME!

The ball is rolling for Sporting and Porto in the Portuguese Cup.
4:44 PMa month ago

TEAMS ON THE FIELD!

Teams entering the Alvalade stadium! Soon the ball will roll for Sporting x Porto.
4:37 PMa month ago

10 MINUTES

The ball will soon roll for Sporting x Porto in the semifinal of the Portuguese Cup. Stay tuned!
4:26 PMa month ago

MORE WARM UP

A bit more of the teams' warm-up.

 

4:15 PMa month ago

WARM UP!

The goalkeepers of Sporting and Porto are already on the field of the Alvalade stadium getting ready for the match later today. There are a little more than 30 minutes until the ball starts rolling.

 

4:10 PMa month ago

RESERVES SPORTING:

Virgínia, Feddal, Tabata, Slimani, Edwards, Esgaio, Bragança
4:08 PMa month ago

PORTO RESERVES:

Diogo Costa, Fábio Cardoso, Francisco Conceição, Pepê, Toni Martínez, Otávio e João Mário
4:04 PMa month ago

PORTO XI:

Marchesín, Bruno Costa, Mbemba, Pepe, Zaidu, Uribe, Grujic, Vitinha, Fábio Vieira, Evanilson e Taremi.
4:00 PMa month ago

SPORTING XI:

Adán; Neto, Coates, Inácio; Pedro Porro, Matheus Reis; Matheus Nunes, Manuel Ugarte; Nuno Santos, Sarabia, Paulinho.
3:56 PMa month ago

ROOM OK

Sporting didn't release the official lineup for the match, as did Porto, but they already gave a spoiler... Coates will be the captain in the semifinals.

 

3:51 PMa month ago

ARRIVAL AT THE STADIUM!

Porto, the visitor in the match, has already arrived at the Estádio de Alvalade. The ball rolls in just under an hour for the classic between Sporting and Porto!

 

3:46 PMa month ago

IN 2018...

Sporting beat Porto on penalties after a win for each side in the semifinals of the Portuguese Cup. In addition, the club advanced to the finals, but was defeated to Aves 2-1.
3:41 PMa month ago

Where and how to watch the Sporting x Porto match on TV and in real time?

Match: Sporting x Porto
Portuguese Cup

Round: First leg of Semifinals

Date: 01/03/2022

Time: 17h45

Venue: Estádio José Alvalade
Where to watch: Star +, Streaming platform.

Real time: VAVEL Brasil

3:36 PMa month ago

When is the Sporting x Porto match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Sporting x Porto will start at 17:45 (Brasília), being played at the Estadio José Alvalade. The Portuguese Cup is not broadcast to Brazil on broadcast TV, nor by subscription channels.  Star+, the streaming platform linked to ESPN and Disney Group. You can check it minute by minute here at VAVEL Brazil.
3:31 PMa month ago

PROBABLE PORTO:

Diogo Costa, Sanusi, Pepe, Mbemba, B. Costa; Pepê, Vitinha, Uribe, Otávio; Martínez and Taremi.
3:26 PMa month ago

PROBABLE SPORTING:

Adán, Gonçalo Inácio, Coates, Matheus Reis; Pedro Porro, Palhinha, Matheus Luiz, Esgaio; Sarabia, Pedro Gonçalves and Paulinho.
 
3:21 PMa month ago

REVIEW:

In the last five matches between the teams there have been four draws and only one win for Sporting.

According to the website "oGol", the teams have met 241 times so far. Therefore, Porto has the advantage with 86 wins, against only 83 for Sporting. In addition, there have been 72 other draws.

3:16 PMa month ago

LAST MEETING:

Sporting and Porto last met as recently as February 2022. The match was valid for the 22nd round of the Primeira Liga. In fact, both teams are still fighting for the Portuguese league title. However, neither team managed to win. The 2-2 draw saw goals from Fábio Vieira and Taremi for the Dragons and Fernandes and Nuno Gomes for the Lions at Estádio do Dragão.

This time the match will be at Alvalade Stadium and you can find out the result here on VAVEL Brazil.

Photo: Divulgation / Sporting

 

3:11 PMa month ago

PORTO:

Porto let slip a great opportunity on Sunday, February 27, to further increase its advantage over Sporting in the dispute for the Portuguese Championship title. They received Gil Vicente at the Estádio do Dragão, but drew 1-1.

With 64 points (20 wins and four draws), it maintained its lead, unbeaten and a six-point difference compared to Sporting, second in the Portuguese League. It was his first match after the 2-2 draw in Rome against Lazio, which ensured Porto qualified for the last 16 of the Europa League.

3:06 PMa month ago

SPORTING:

Sporting have already put a trophy in their gallery for the 2021/2022 season. It won the Portuguese League Cup by beating Benfica, 2-1 and coming from behind, in the final. Although there are still two other battle fronts open, the Portuguese Cup is the most viable option for the Lion to fatten his gallery. After all, in the Champions League, their situation is practically irreversible.

In the first leg of the round of 16, held at the José Alvalade stadium, they were thrashed 5-0 by Manchester City. For the game against Porto, Sporting seeks to repeat the good campaign in the League Cup, since it was champion.

3:01 PMa month ago

TIME AND PLACE

The match between Sporting x Porto marks the first leg of the semifinals in the Portuguese Cup. One of the main tournaments for teams competing in the Portuguese divisions. Sporting arrives for the match after eliminating Leça, which disputes the Portuguese Championship (considered the fourth division), by 4-0 on the scoreboard in the quarterfinal round. In turn, Porto beat Vizela 3-1 in the previous round. Vizela is from Portugal's first division. The ball rolls at 17:45 (Brasília), at the Alvalade Stadium, with Sporting in charge.
2:56 PMa month ago
2:51 PMa month ago

Welcome to the Sporting x Porto match

Hello, soccer lover! It's now time for Sporting x Porto to play the first leg of the semifinal of the Portuguese Cup. The teams duel in a match valid for the semifinal and the victory is worth a lot to each side. That's because we still have the return leg. Sporting comes to the decision after beating Leça 4-0 away, while Porto also won away, but against Vizela, 3-1. In the other group, Tondela and Mafra meet. Follow everything from the duel between the Portuguese in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
