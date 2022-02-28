Goals and Highlights: Sporting 1-2 Porto in Taça de Portugal

ADVERTISEMENT
THANK YOU, FANS!
BEST MOMENTS:
END GAME!
PEPÊ SAVES PORTO!
94'
93'
+8
HE LOST!
89'
87'
85'
82'
79'
77'
74'
68'
65'
63' - GOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAL!
In a good move on the right, Evanilson receives the ball on the edge of the area. The Sporting defense was messed up and he had the coolness to dominate and send it to the corner. Sporting 1x2 Porto.
59' - GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL!
The ball even kisses the post before going in. Porto leaves it all equal on the scoreboard!
PENALTY!
55'
52'
48' - GOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAL!
After a great save by Marchesín, Sarabia received a free-kick on the edge of the box and hit it. In the corner, with no chance for Marchesín. Sporting ahead: 1-0.
GAME STOPPED!
RESTARTS GAME!
PLAYERS RETURN!
HALF TIME!
49'
48'
45'
+5
45'
42'
39'
37'
36'
34'
YELLOW CARD!
IT'S ONLY THE FIRST GAME...
30'
30'
30'
30'
Game stopped
NUNES OUT!
19'
18'
17'
09'
07'
GAME RECOUNTS
STOP GAME!
03'
START THE GAME!
TEAMS ON THE FIELD!
10 MINUTES
MORE WARM UP
𝘼𝙦𝙪𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙤 🏃♂️💨#SCPFCP #TaçaDePortugal #DiaDeSporting pic.twitter.com/9c4Kp24Hxu— Sporting Clube de Portugal 🏆 (@Sporting_CP) March 2, 2022
WARM UP!
Os nossos guardiões já aquecem em Alvalade. VAMOS! 🧤#SCPFCP #TaçaDePortugal #DiaDeSporting pic.twitter.com/sQgOngXkq4— Sporting Clube de Portugal 🏆 (@Sporting_CP) March 2, 2022
RESERVES SPORTING:
PORTO RESERVES:
PORTO XI:
SPORTING XI:
ROOM OK
Preparados para o jogo de hoje 💪#SCPFCP #TaçaDePortugal #DiaDeSporting pic.twitter.com/8sWBR3NP9y— Sporting Clube de Portugal 🏆 (@Sporting_CP) March 2, 2022
ARRIVAL AT THE STADIUM!
🔊 𝗟𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗹𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻: há Dragões no Estádio 🐉#FCPorto #SCPFCP #TaçadePortugal pic.twitter.com/s8GF35jDKx— FC Porto (@FCPorto) March 2, 2022
IN 2018...
Em 2018, nas meias-finais da #TaçaDePortugal, o capitão @SebastianCoates decidiu o 𝘾𝙡𝙖́𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙘𝙤 com este golo 🔙⚽— Sporting Clube de Portugal 🏆 (@Sporting_CP) March 2, 2022
Quem estava em Alvalade? #DiaDeSporting
📺 @SPORTTVPortugal pic.twitter.com/fdBzr1ZkpS
Where and how to watch the Sporting x Porto match on TV and in real time?
Portuguese Cup
Round: First leg of Semifinals
Date: 01/03/2022
Time: 17h45
Venue: Estádio José Alvalade
Where to watch: Star +, Streaming platform.
Real time: VAVEL Brasil
When is the Sporting x Porto match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
PROBABLE PORTO:
PROBABLE SPORTING:
REVIEW:
According to the website "oGol", the teams have met 241 times so far. Therefore, Porto has the advantage with 86 wins, against only 83 for Sporting. In addition, there have been 72 other draws.
LAST MEETING:
This time the match will be at Alvalade Stadium and you can find out the result here on VAVEL Brazil.
PORTO:
With 64 points (20 wins and four draws), it maintained its lead, unbeaten and a six-point difference compared to Sporting, second in the Portuguese League. It was his first match after the 2-2 draw in Rome against Lazio, which ensured Porto qualified for the last 16 of the Europa League.
SPORTING:
In the first leg of the round of 16, held at the José Alvalade stadium, they were thrashed 5-0 by Manchester City. For the game against Porto, Sporting seeks to repeat the good campaign in the League Cup, since it was champion.