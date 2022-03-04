Querétaro vs Atlas Live Score Updates: Match Suspended (0-1)
9:00 PM23 days ago

Match Suspended

The game was suspended due to incidents in the stands, the meeting will be scheduled.

 

8:29 PM23 days ago

65'

The match is stopped due to problems in the stands.
8:24 PM23 days ago

60'

Atlas gradually regained possession of the ball.
8:20 PM23 days ago

55'

Gallos have control of the game but lack clarity in the final area of the pitch.
8:14 PM23 days ago

50'

The Roosters are pressing at the start of the match and want the equalizer as quickly as possible.
8:09 PM23 days ago

45'

Second part starts
7:50 PM23 days ago

45+2

First half ends Querétaro 0-1 Atlas
7:48 PM23 days ago

45'

will be added 2 minutes
7:42 PM23 days ago

38'

The intensity of the game drops a little.
7:36 PM23 days ago

33'

Querétaro insists after the visitors' goal, they want to tie the game quickly.
7:32 PM23 days ago

29'

Gooooool for Atlas, Julio Furch scores the first goal of the match.
7:30 PM23 days ago

27'

Camilo Vargas saved several times for Atlas with an impressive save, Querétaro looked more dangerous.
7:25 PM23 days ago

22'

Atlas came close to opening the scoring but Julio Furch sent the ball wide.
7:21 PM23 days ago

17'

Intense match for both teams, a lot of fighting for the ball and at the moment there is no clarity for both teams.
7:15 PM23 days ago

12'

Atlas seeks to generate dangerous plays in the face of the dominance of the Roosters.
7:11 PM23 days ago

7'

Escamilla came close to opening the scoring for the Roosters, a great start for the home team.
7:05 PM23 days ago

2'

First minutes of the match and the Roosters take the initiative in these opening minutes.
7:03 PM23 days ago

The game kicks off

The match kicks off at the Corregidora stadium in Querétaro.
6:52 PM23 days ago

All ready

Everything is ready for the start of the match, the teams are about to take the field for the beginning of the match.
6:50 PM23 days ago

Key Players

These are the players to follow:

6:45 PM23 days ago

Already warming up

The two teams are warming up on the Corregidora pitch 20 minutes before kickoff.
6:40 PM23 days ago

Lineup Atlas

This is the lineup of the red-and-black Atlas:

6:35 PM23 days ago

Lineup Querétaro

This is the lineup of Querétaro's white roosters:

6:30 PM23 days ago

Match statistics

Querétaro failed to score goals against Atlas in three of their last four Liga Mx matches (1V 3D). In the only match in which they were able to score, Los Gallos were victorious (1-0).
6:25 PM23 days ago

Absences

Oswaldo Martínez and Juan Romangnoli will be absent for the Rojinegros del Atlas, while striker Jairo Torres will not be able to play for the Rojinegros del Atlas due to an expulsion.
6:20 PM23 days ago

Background

In the last 8 meetings, the record shows 5 wins for Atlas, 2 draws and only 1 victory for Queretaro's Gallos Blancos.
6:15 PM23 days ago

Match data

Atlas has failed to score in its last three Liga Mx matches (1E 2D). The Zorros will be looking to avoid a fourth league clean sheet in more than a year, dating back to January 2021 (1E 3D).
6:10 PM23 days ago

Referee

The referee in charge of the match will be Fernando Guerrero.
6:05 PM23 days ago

Last confrontation

The last time these two teams met was on November 4 last year at the Jalisco stadium, where the Red and Blacks won 2-0 against Querétaro's white roosters.
6:00 PM23 days ago

Stay tuned to follow Querétaro vs Atlas live.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Querétaro vs Atlas live, as well as the latest information on the match from the Estadio de la Corregidora.
5:55 PM23 days ago

Where and how to watch Querétaro vs Atlas Online and live.

The match will be broadcast on Fox Sports and the Fox Sports Play App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

5:50 PM23 days ago

Key Player Atlas

Julio Furch:

Center forward born in Argentina is 32 years old and was the architect of the most desired title for the red and black fans, last tournament he played 17 games scoring 6 goals and 3 assists, in the current tournament he has played 5 games as a starter of 8 possible games even without scoring and has made 2 assists, he has not yet been called up with the Argentine national team, but he is a dangerous striker in the rival area and a danger for any defense.

5:45 PM23 days ago

Key Player Querátero

Ángel Sepúlveda:

Mexican forward of 31 years old with an important step in the Liga Mx, currently in the tournament clausura 2022, he has 8 games played and 5 goals scored even without assists for the Mexican, he has already been called with the Mexican national team but has not had the luck he would have wished, he has 8 games as a starter and 2 goals only, he will seek to continue adding goals to his account and give the 3 points to the white roosters of Queretaro.

5:40 PM23 days ago

Last Lineup Atlas

This is the latest lineup of the foxes:

5:35 PM23 days ago

Last Lineup Querétaro

This is the latest lineup of the roosters:

5:30 PM23 days ago

Atlas: Forced to break bad streak

The Red and Blacks have lost their 2nd consecutive game, something that is not very common in the current Mexican soccer champion, their last victory was in match day 4 when they defeated Santos Laguna 2-1, since then they do not know the victory, and have fallen into a bad streak with 2 ties and 2 defeats, the Foxes are currently in 6th position and if they win they would reach 4th place being in direct qualification positions to the Mexican soccer playoffs.
5:25 PM23 days ago

Querétaro: To keep the good streak alive

They have found a more comfortable style of play with the arrival of coach Hernán Cristante and are currently in 11th position. If they beat Atlas, they would reach 7th position, which is why it is so important for Querétaro to get the three points.
5:20 PM23 days ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Querétaro vs Atlas live stream, corresponding to matchday 9 of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament. The match will take place at the Corregidora Stadium at 17:00.
VAVEL Logo