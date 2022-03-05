Goals and Highlights: Newcastle 2-1 Brighton in Premier League
Image:VAVEL

Thanks

Newcastle on a winning streak

Newcastle showed that they are going through a great moment and won 2-1 at home against a Brighton team that tried but couldn't make it.
90´+4

Match ends.
90´+3

Newcastle change
In:Willock
Out:Longstaff
86´

Yellow card for Joelinton.
82´

Saint Maximin breaks down the left and shoots but the ball goes wide.
79´

Brighton Change
In: Mac Allister
Out: Alzate
78´

Newcastle change
In: Bruno G
Out: Fraser
75´

Both teams are looking for another score but there is not much clarity in the arrivals.
63´

Newcastle Change
In:Saint Maximin
Out: Murphy
58´

Brighton change
In: March, Maupay
Out: Lamptey, Moder
55´

Goooooooool for Brighton! Dunk finishes off the corner kick and scores.
45´

The second half begins.
45´+3

End of the first half.
45´

Add 3 minutes.
43´

Targett takes the corner kick but there is no good shot from the receiver.
36´

Cucurella arrived on the left to cross but did not find a receiver.
35´

Brighton are looking to score but Newcastle are waiting for the counterattack.
21´

Brighton came close to scoring but the ball was cut out by the defense.
14´

Goooooooool Newcastle! Schar heads the ball past the goalkeeper to score the second.
11´

Goooooooool for Newcastle! Fraser takes advantage of a rebound and scores the first goal.
Faser's shot falls into the hands of the rival goalkeeper.
The match begins.
Brighton prepares

This is how they prepare minutes before the start:
Brighton starting 11

This is how the visiting team comes out:
Brighton starting 11/Image: OfficialBHAFC
Newcastle starting 11

This is how the home team will take the field:
Newcastle starting 11/Image:NUFC
Newcastle look to break losing streak against Brighton

Newcastle have never won in nine previous Premier League meetings with Brighton (E5 L4), the longest streak in the competition.
Newcastle at home

This was the arrival of the home team for today's match:
10:31 AM24 days ago

Howe talks about Newcastle's good progress

"From an athletic standpoint, I think the team has done very well. In this streak, for me, the key characteristic of the team has been our physical performance, our performance off the ball, our intensity out of possession, so all of those things have helped us stay in games and win games."
Maupay seeks record

Neal Maupay has scored 26 Premier League goals for Brighton - one more goal and he will become the team's top scorer in the league.
10:21 AM24 days ago

A striker wakes up

Newcastle's Joe Willock has scored in his last two Premier League games, the player had not scored in his previous 19 games this season.
We continue

Thank you for following the Premier League game between Newcastle vs Brighton, today's game is fundamental for both teams as neither wants to concede a defeat because it would make them go down positions.
Watch out for this Newcastle player

Saint Maximin, a 24-year-old French winger, is one of the jewels of the team. The skillful player has played in all 19 games played by Newcastle, scoring on four occasions and assisting on three, the Newcastle 10 only needs a better offensive partner to be even more dangerous and with the team's investment they will surely achieve this with him as a fundamental part of the project.
Watch out for this Brighton player

Leandro Trossard, Belgian player is surprising for his performances in recent games, the player has scored 13 goals for Albion, the coach attributes the good season to his work and experience that the player has taken since his arrival to the team, for the 2021 season the player has scored five goals and is reaching his mark of the previous season with 5 goals.
Latest Brighton lineup

Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella, Lamptey, Moder, Bissouma, Mac Allister, March, Maupay, Trossard.
Latest Newcastle lineup

Dubravka, Targett, Burn, Schar, Krafth, Joelinton, Shelvey, Willock, Fraser, Wood, Murphy.
Background

Brighton 1-1 Newcastle

Brighton 3-0 Newcastle

Newcastle 0-3 Brighton

Brighton 0-0 Newcastle

Newcastle 0-0 Brighton

Arbitration quartet

Center Referee: Martin Atkinson, Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, James Mainwaring, Fourth official: Chris Kavanagh.
Brighton has left important points

Brighton is positioned in tenth position with thirty-three points, the team has managed to stay in the middle of the table, draws have been their most repeated result in the Premier League season, in the last few rounds the team has had a negative streak accumulating three consecutive defeats, Brighton could fall to thirteenth position if they do not get a win in the next game, although this depends on a combination of results in the following games, no team positioned in tenth position down can relax and the great example of why is Brighton that until a few rounds ago seemed to be very safe. 
Brighton needs points/Image:OfficialBHAFC
Newcastle is moving away from relegation

Newcastle seems to be finally finding the expected results after the investment made in the winter market, prior to this the team in the relegation zone decided to make a change of manager and although the results had not changed much, it was until the incorporation of the reinforcements when the team began to demonstrate the investment with results, Newcastle accumulates seven games without defeat and four wins in the last five games, Newcastle faces Brighton and the three points will be fundamental to move away from the teams at the bottom, although there is still a long season to go if they continue with the good results the team will be safe and with the possibility of being one of the surprises for the following season.
Newcastle in good shape/Image:NUFC
Another interesting day in the Premier League

The 28th round of the Premier League brings us a great match between Newcastle and Brighton, Newcastle is leaving the relegation zone and with a combination of results could get below Brighton as it has lost points and teams in lower position have caught up. 
Welcome

