Goals and Highlights: Newcastle 2-1 Brighton in Premier League

Thank you for following the broadcast of the match corresponding to the 28th round of the Premier League, Newcastle overcame Brighton in what was a great duel, to follow the latest news of your favorite team be sure to visit VAVEL.com.
Newcastle on a winning streak
Newcastle showed that they are going through a great moment and won 2-1 at home against a Brighton team that tried but couldn't make it.
90´+4
Match ends.
90´+3
Newcastle change
In:Willock
Out:Longstaff
86´
Yellow card for Joelinton.
82´
Saint Maximin breaks down the left and shoots but the ball goes wide.
79´
Brighton Change
In: Mac Allister
Out: Alzate
78´
Newcastle change
In: Bruno G
Out: Fraser
75´
Both teams are looking for another score but there is not much clarity in the arrivals.
63´
Newcastle Change
In:Saint Maximin
Out: Murphy
58´
Brighton change
In: March, Maupay
Out: Lamptey, Moder
55´
Goooooooool for Brighton! Dunk finishes off the corner kick and scores.
45´
The second half begins.
45´+3
End of the first half.
45´
Add 3 minutes.
43´
Targett takes the corner kick but there is no good shot from the receiver.
36´
Cucurella arrived on the left to cross but did not find a receiver.
35´
Brighton are looking to score but Newcastle are waiting for the counterattack.
21´
Brighton came close to scoring but the ball was cut out by the defense.
14´
Goooooooool Newcastle! Schar heads the ball past the goalkeeper to score the second.
11´
Goooooooool for Newcastle! Fraser takes advantage of a rebound and scores the first goal.
1´
Faser's shot falls into the hands of the rival goalkeeper.
0´
The match begins.
Brighton prepares
This is how they prepare minutes before the start:
Ready and waiting. 👊🔜 #NEWBHA pic.twitter.com/nKwNUsqKVP— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) March 5, 2022
Brighton starting 11
This is how the visiting team comes out:
Newcastle starting 11
This is how the home team will take the field:
Newcastle look to break losing streak against Brighton
Newcastle have never won in nine previous Premier League meetings with Brighton (E5 L4), the longest streak in the competition.
Newcastle at home
This was the arrival of the home team for today's match:
Afternoon, lads! 👋— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) March 5, 2022
⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/unawKG0O9Q
Howe talks about Newcastle's good progress
"From an athletic standpoint, I think the team has done very well. In this streak, for me, the key characteristic of the team has been our physical performance, our performance off the ball, our intensity out of possession, so all of those things have helped us stay in games and win games."
Maupay seeks record
Neal Maupay has scored 26 Premier League goals for Brighton - one more goal and he will become the team's top scorer in the league.
A striker wakes up
Newcastle's Joe Willock has scored in his last two Premier League games, the player had not scored in his previous 19 games this season.
We continue
Stay tuned to follow Newcastle vs Brighton live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Newcastle vs Brighton live, as well as the latest information from St. James' Park. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's live online minute-by-minute coverage.
Where and how to watch Newcastle vs Brighton live online
The match will be broadcasted on SKY Sports.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Newcastle player
Saint Maximin, a 24-year-old French winger, is one of the jewels of the team. The skillful player has played in all 19 games played by Newcastle, scoring on four occasions and assisting on three, the Newcastle 10 only needs a better offensive partner to be even more dangerous and with the team's investment they will surely achieve this with him as a fundamental part of the project.
Watch out for this Brighton player
Leandro Trossard, Belgian player is surprising for his performances in recent games, the player has scored 13 goals for Albion, the coach attributes the good season to his work and experience that the player has taken since his arrival to the team, for the 2021 season the player has scored five goals and is reaching his mark of the previous season with 5 goals.
Latest Brighton lineup
Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella, Lamptey, Moder, Bissouma, Mac Allister, March, Maupay, Trossard.
Latest Newcastle lineup
Dubravka, Targett, Burn, Schar, Krafth, Joelinton, Shelvey, Willock, Fraser, Wood, Murphy.
Background
Brighton 1-1 Newcastle
Brighton 3-0 Newcastle
Newcastle 0-3 Brighton
Brighton 0-0 Newcastle
Newcastle 0-0 Brighton
Arbitration quartet
Center Referee: Martin Atkinson, Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, James Mainwaring, Fourth official: Chris Kavanagh.
Brighton has left important points
Brighton is positioned in tenth position with thirty-three points, the team has managed to stay in the middle of the table, draws have been their most repeated result in the Premier League season, in the last few rounds the team has had a negative streak accumulating three consecutive defeats, Brighton could fall to thirteenth position if they do not get a win in the next game, although this depends on a combination of results in the following games, no team positioned in tenth position down can relax and the great example of why is Brighton that until a few rounds ago seemed to be very safe.
Newcastle is moving away from relegation
Newcastle seems to be finally finding the expected results after the investment made in the winter market, prior to this the team in the relegation zone decided to make a change of manager and although the results had not changed much, it was until the incorporation of the reinforcements when the team began to demonstrate the investment with results, Newcastle accumulates seven games without defeat and four wins in the last five games, Newcastle faces Brighton and the three points will be fundamental to move away from the teams at the bottom, although there is still a long season to go if they continue with the good results the team will be safe and with the possibility of being one of the surprises for the following season.
Another interesting day in the Premier League
The 28th round of the Premier League brings us a great match between Newcastle and Brighton, Newcastle is leaving the relegation zone and with a combination of results could get below Brighton as it has lost points and teams in lower position have caught up.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Newcastle vs Brighton live stream, corresponding to the Premier League. The match will take place at St. James' Park at 10:00 am ET.