Goals and Highlights: Celta 4-3 Mallorca in LaLiga 2022
Image: VAVEL

5:59 PM22 days ago

Goals and Highlights

3:29 PM22 days ago

97'

It's over! Celta beats Mallorca at the last minute and gets the three points.
3:28 PM22 days ago

96'

Goal, goal, goal for Celta! Iago Aspas's great finish that ends up giving the home team the victory in the final minutes.
3:27 PM22 days ago

95'

Penalty for Celta! After a handball by the Mallorca defense, the referee does not hesitate to award a penalty.
3:27 PM22 days ago

94'

He's off! Reyna is sent off after claims.
3:19 PM22 days ago

87'

Goal, goal, goal for Mallorca! Sevilla ties the match from the eleven penalty kicks.
3:18 PM22 days ago

86'

Penalty for Mallorca! After a handball inside the box, the referee sends off Mallo and awards a penalty.
3:09 PM22 days ago

77'

Excellent intervention by Aidoo, keeping the danger away from his area.
3:06 PM22 days ago

74'

Close! Raíllo sent a lethal volley, but the ball ended up hitting the post.
3:00 PM22 days ago

66'

Triple change for Mallorca. Baba, González and Kubo are replaced by Sevilla, Rodríguez and Kang-In.
2:59 PM22 days ago

63'

Double change for Celta de Vigo. Tapia and Santi Mina replace Beltrán and Galhardo.
2:57 PM22 days ago

61'

Goal, goal, goal for Celta! After Servi's cross, Aspas heads in and puts the home side ahead again.
2:56 PM22 days ago

54'

Close! Mallo sends in a cross and Méndez heads in, but Rico keeps the ball.
2:55 PM22 days ago

49'

Goal, goal, goal for Mallorca! Celta's own goal, Raíllo was looking to tie the game and Aidoo ends up deflecting the ball into his own goal.
2:53 PM22 days ago

45'

The action resumes!
2:18 PM22 days ago

45'

The first half ends, Celta wins momentarily.
2:14 PM22 days ago

42'

A header, but Rico ends up holding the ball.
2:07 PM22 days ago

35'

Goalkeeper! Thiago sent a lethal shot, but Rico ends up keeping out the third.
2:04 PM23 days ago

32'

Brais Méndez's shot at the Mallorca goal, but Rico holds the ball.
1:58 PM23 days ago

27'

Goal, goal, goal for Celta! Denis Suárez's goal is awarded by the referee and the home team takes the lead.
1:56 PM23 days ago

25'

ANNULED! Celta went ahead again with a goal from Suárez, but the referee signals offside.
1:48 PM23 days ago

16'

Goal, goal, goal for Mallorca! Gonzalez appeared to push the ball into the back of the net and tie the match.
1:45 PM23 days ago

13'

Goal, goal, goal for Celta! Thiago Galhardo takes advantage of a shot that hits the post to push the ball in and open the scoring.
1:42 PM23 days ago

8'

The game got off to a lively, back-and-forth start for both teams.
1:35 PM23 days ago

0'

The match between Celta and Mallorca gets underway.
1:35 PM23 days ago

Mallorca: LineUp

Rico; Maffeo, Valjent, Raillo, Jaume; Sánchez, Baba; González, Kubo, Rodríguez; Muriqi
1:34 PM23 days ago

Celta: LineUp

Dituro; Hugo Mallo, Aidoo, Araújo, Javi Galán; Fran Beltrán, Denis Suárez; Brais Méndez, Cervi; Iago Aspas, Galhardo
1:33 PM23 days ago

To the court

Both teams are already on the field, and tonight they will be looking for a good game and a win.
1:24 PM23 days ago

Present are

The locals are already at the stadium, tonight they will be looking for three points in this complex match.
1:24 PM23 days ago

They are here!

Mallorca is already in Celta's building, ready to play this important match.

1:15 PM23 days ago

To the bench!

Mexico's Orbelin Pineda will be on the bench waiting for a chance to play minutes in this match.
1:14 PM23 days ago

What a beauty!

This is what Celta's stadium looks like this afternoon, today they will be looking to emerge victorious against Mallorca.

 

1:12 PM23 days ago

Polar opposites

On the other hand, Mallorca have failed to win away in their last four visits, and if they lose today, they would equal their worst winless streak.
1:11 PM23 days ago

Let's keep the streak going!

Celta have not lost four games at home, so in this match they will be looking to continue their good streak.
1:09 PM23 days ago

What data!

Celta have not beaten Mallorca in seven games, and have not won since 2006.
1:04 PM23 days ago

Good morning!

We are back to bring you the minute by minute of the match between Celta and Mallorca. Shortly we will share with you the most relevant information about the teams as well as the confirmed lineups.
12:59 PM23 days ago

Stay tuned to follow Celta vs Mallorca live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Celta vs Mallorca live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Abanca-Balaídos. Keep an eye on the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage. 
12:54 PM23 days ago

How to watch Celta vs Mallorca Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Celta vs Mallorca live on TV, your options is: ESPN+.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ESPN app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

12:49 PM23 days ago

Mallorca Statements

Luis García Plaza spoke after the team's defeat against Real Sociedad: "We didn't start badly. We had seven good minutes, but after that it was the most disappointing of the league so far, and it's difficult to explain".

"We had an important talk at halftime and the team reacted and we did what we had to do, but when in soccer you give away, like in the first 45 minutes, in the end you pay for it".

"The truth is that I didn't expect what happened to us in the first half, it was a surprise for me, that's the word, even more so when we had been playing four good games. Now we have to keep going, we are still five points away from the relegation zone and the suffering will be long."

"At halftime I would have substituted eight. When I made the changes, I wouldn't have changed anyone. Then I made rotations thinking about the next match and because of fatigue. Neither Take nor Amath had their day, just like the rest".

"Each of them are different strikers. Depending on the opponent, we choose one or the other. With five strikers, it's very difficult to get them all in. Today I thought that Hoppe could keep a good line of pressure and mobility. I'm putting in the one I think is the best fit for those moments".

12:44 PM23 days ago

To get out of the bad situation

Mallorca comes into this match after losing to Real Sociedad two goals to nil, in addition to three games without a win or a draw, so they will be looking to make it three out of three tonight.

12:39 PM23 days ago

To climb

Celta arrives to this match after losing against Atlético de Madrid, being placed in tenth position, the team from Vigo will try to climb up positions with a victory.

12:34 PM23 days ago

The match will be played at the Abanca-Balaídos Stadium.

Celta vs Mallorca will be played at the Manuel Martínez Valero Stadium, located in Vigo, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 29 000 people. 
12:29 PM23 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 LaLiga match: Celta vs Mallorca Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
