Goals and Highlights: Celta 4-3 Mallorca in LaLiga 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Goals and Highlights
97'
96'
95'
94'
87'
86'
77'
74'
66'
63'
61'
54'
49'
45'
45'
42'
35'
32'
27'
25'
16'
13'
8'
0'
Mallorca: LineUp
Celta: LineUp
To the court
Present are
They are here!
To the bench!
What a beauty!
📌 𝑽𝑰𝑮𝑶— RC Celta (@RCCelta) March 6, 2022
🏟 #AbancaBalaídos
😎 15°C
🌡 Humedad: 43%
💨 Viento: 19km/h
☔️ Probabilidad de lluvia: 0%#CeltaRCDMallorca pic.twitter.com/BGVsOUVB74
Polar opposites
Let's keep the streak going!
What data!
Good morning!
Stay tuned to follow Celta vs Mallorca live on TV
How to watch Celta vs Mallorca Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ESPN app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Mallorca Statements
"We had an important talk at halftime and the team reacted and we did what we had to do, but when in soccer you give away, like in the first 45 minutes, in the end you pay for it".
"The truth is that I didn't expect what happened to us in the first half, it was a surprise for me, that's the word, even more so when we had been playing four good games. Now we have to keep going, we are still five points away from the relegation zone and the suffering will be long."
"At halftime I would have substituted eight. When I made the changes, I wouldn't have changed anyone. Then I made rotations thinking about the next match and because of fatigue. Neither Take nor Amath had their day, just like the rest".
"Each of them are different strikers. Depending on the opponent, we choose one or the other. With five strikers, it's very difficult to get them all in. Today I thought that Hoppe could keep a good line of pressure and mobility. I'm putting in the one I think is the best fit for those moments".
To get out of the bad situation
To climb