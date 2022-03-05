Goals and Highlights: Boca Juniors 0-1 Huracan in Copa de la Liga Argentina 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Boca never found the way despite having possession for a long time.
On the other hand, Huracán was more powerful offensively and took advantage of the chances it had. The team from Parques Patricios wins again at the Bombonera after 12 years.
The match started
It's time to play
Teams to the court and Protocol acts
This is how Huracán presents its headlines
This is how Boca Juniors presents its headlines
Ready headlines
Goalkeeper: Rossi
Defenders: Advíncula, Izquierdoz, Rojo, Sández
Midfielders: Fernández, Campuzano, Ramírez, Romero, Orsini
Forward: Villa
Huracan:
Goalkeeper: Díaz
Defenders: Quílez, Tobio, Galván, Ibáñez
Midfielders: Hezze, Fattori, Cristaldo, Candia, Cóccaro
Forward: Cabral
Tune in here Boca Juniors vs Huracan Live Score!
How to watch Boca Juniors vs Huracan live?
What time is Boca Juniors vs Huracán?
Argentina: 7:15 p.m.
Bolivia: 18:15 hours
Brazil: 19:15 hours
Chile: 19:15 hours
Colombia: 17:15 pm (Win Sports+)
Ecuador: 17:15 hours
United States: 15:15 hours PT
Spain: 00:15 hours
Mexico: 18:15 hours
Paraguay: 19:15 hours
Peru: 5:15 p.m.
Uruguay: 7:15 p.m.
Venezuela: 5:15pm
Huracán's Squad List
Boca Juniors Squad List
Possible alignments
Goalkeeper: Rossi
Defenders: Advíncula, Izquierdoz, Rojo, Sández
Midfielders: Fernandez, Campuzano, Ramirez, Molinas
Forward: Benedetto, Villa
Huracan:
Goalkeeper: Díaz
Defenders: Quílez, Tobio, Galván, Ibáñez
Midfielders: Fattori, Candia, Hezze, Cristaldo, Cabral
Forward: Cóccaro
Arbitration group
Assistant 1: Sebastián Raineri
Assistant 2: Lucas Germanotta
Fourth official: Hernán Mastrángelo
History
On 91 occasions Boca won the 3 points.
49 matches were tied.
33 wins for Huracán.
Goals: 318 for Boca and 190 for Huracán.
Huracán and its need for 3 points
The visitors are in sixth place, with 6 points and +1 in goal difference. This is the result of 2 wins and 2 losses.
After this match, they will host Godoy Cruz on date 6.
Boca and its ratification in the upper zone of group B
After this match, they will visit Estudiantes on date 6.
The match will be played at the Bombonera
Capacity: 57,000 spectators.
