Highlights and goal: Juventus 1-0 Spezia in Serie A 2021-22
Image: VAVEL

3:14 PM22 days ago

2:54 PM22 days ago

90+3' End of the match!

The game ends at the Allianz Stadium and JUVENTUS WON! Massimiliano Allegri's team was never bothered by Spezia and won again in Serie A.
2:51 PM22 days ago

90+1' Juventus had it!

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado made a good run down the right, put the ball into the center and Morata did not hit the ball in front of goal.
2:50 PM22 days ago

90' Additional time

Three more minutes will be played in the match.
2:49 PM22 days ago

88' Juventus try

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado's shot went wide.
2:45 PM22 days ago

85' Juventus substitution

Enter Moise Kean in place of Dušan Vlahović.
2:39 PM22 days ago

79' Szczęsny saves!

The Juventus goalkeeper once again prevents Spezia's equalizer by saving a shot from Kevin Agudelo.
2:36 PM22 days ago

76' Spezia double substitution

Viktor Kovalenko and Mehdi Bourabia replace Rey Manaj and Giulio Maggiore.
2:30 PM22 days ago

70' With 20 minutes to go

Juventus continues to win, in a boring match, which has not had much intensity. However, the Spezia still has hope, since it follows the score by the minimum.
2:27 PM22 days ago

67' Yellow card

Federico Bernardeschi was cautioned for Juventus.
2:23 PM22 days ago

63' Juventus substitution

Federico Bernardeschi replaces Luca Pellegrini.
7:24 AM23 days ago

61' Yellow card

Luca Pellegrini is cautioned for Juventus.
2:20 PM22 days ago

57' Yellow card

Dušan Vlahović was cautioned for Juventus.
2:14 PM22 days ago

54' Yellow card

Fue amonestado Martin Erlić en Spezia.
2:11 PM22 days ago

51' Szczesny saves!

Emmanuel Gyasi headed in a cross from the right and the Juventus goalkeeper caught the ball almost on the line.
2:05 PM23 days ago

Second half begins

The second half of the match gets underway. There were no changes in the teams.
1:49 PM23 days ago

45' End of first half

The first half of the match ends. Juventus wins by the narrowest of margins, but without a hitch.
1:48 PM23 days ago

40' Last five minutes

The score is still 1-0. Spezia tries to get out of their own half, but lacks the talent to do so.
1:46 PM23 days ago

35' Final stretch of the first half

Juventus continue to win calmly, not many scoring options have been presented.
1:36 PM23 days ago

32' JUVENTUS HAD IT!

The home team had the second goal at the feet of Cuadrado, who shot inside the box after receiving a pass from Arthur, but goalkeeper Provedel prevented him from adding to the scoreline.
1:34 PM23 days ago

30' Half hour of match

In 30 minutes of the match, Juventus did not suffer in the game, although they were not consistent in their attacks and did not completely subdue their opponents.
1:29 PM23 days ago

25' No change in the course of the match

Juventus continues to control the match comfortably. Spezia does not bother him so far.
1:26 PM23 days ago

21' GOOOAL for Juventus!

ALVARO MORATA! The Spanish striker scores the first goal of the match after a bad clearance by the goalkeeper, which ended with a pass from Vlahovic to Locatelli, who ended up setting him up.
1:19 PM23 days ago

15' First quarter of the match

It's still a draw at the Allianz Stadium. Little from Spezia so far in the match, expect a lot at their ground.
1:17 PM23 days ago

10' The tie is maintained

The match is still in progress, with Juventus insisting on finding spaces in the Spezia defense.
1:12 PM23 days ago

7' Juventus came closer

Morata's shot inside the box and Provedel caught the ball.
1:09 PM23 days ago

5' First minutes

We don't have any clear goal-scoring chances. Juventus tries to impose conditions from the start.
1:04 PM23 days ago

Match starts!

The game between Juventus and Spezia is underway.
1:02 PM23 days ago

Match officials

Referee: Francesco Fourneau

Assistant No.1: Dario Cecconi

Assistant No.2: Domenico Rocca

Fourth referee: Gianpiero Miele

VAR: Paolo Mazzoleni

Assistant VAR: Luigi Rossi

1:01 PM23 days ago

Teams on the field

Juventus and Spezia players are leaving.
12:47 PM23 days ago

Substitutes - Spezia

01. Jeroen Zoet (GK), 40. Petar Zovko (GK), 06. Mehdi Bourabia, 08. Viktor Kovalenko, 15. Petko Hristov, 17. Suf Podgoreanu, 22. Janis Antiste, 31. Aimar Sher, 39. Aurélien Nguiamba, 44. David Strelec, 77. Nicolò Bertola.

12:46 PM23 days ago

Starting XI - Spezia

1-4-2-3-1
| 94. Provedel |
| 21. Salvador Ferrer | 28. Martin Erlić | 43. Dimitris Nikolaou | 13. Arkadiusz Reca |
| 25. Giulio Maggiore | 20. Simone Bastoni |
| 10. Daniele Verde | 33. Kevin Agudelo | 11. Emmanuel Gyasi |
| 09. Rey Manaj |

Coach: Thiago Motta

12:46 PM23 days ago

Substitutes - Juventus

36. Mattia Perin (GK), 23. Carlo Pinsoglio (GK), 18. Moise Kean, 20. Federico Bernardeschi, 38. Marley Aké 46. Matías Soulé, 47. Fabio Miretti, 54. Diego Stramaccioni.

12:46 PM23 days ago

Starting XI - Juventus

1-4-4-2
| 01. Wojciech Szczęsny |
| 04. Matthijs de Ligt |24. Daniele Rugani |
| 06. Danilo |             | 17. Luca Pellegrini |
| 11. Juan G. Cuadrado | 27. Manuel Locatelli | 05. Arthur | 25. Adrien Rabiot |
| 07. Dušan Vlahović | 09. Álvaro Morata |

Coach: Massimiliano Allegri

12:45 PM23 days ago

Juventus players warm-up

12:40 PM23 days ago

Last five matches - Spezia

February 27 - Serie A: 0-1 vs Roma (Lost)

February 21 - Serie A: 2-1 vs Bologna (Lost)

February 14 - Serie A: 1-2 vs Fiorentina (Lost)

February 7 - Serie A: 2-2 vs Salernitana

January 23 - Serie A: 1-0 vs Sampdoria (Won)

12:35 PM23 days ago

Last five matches - Juventus

March 2 - Coppa Italia: 0-1 vs Fiorentina (Won)

February 26 - Serie A: 2-3 vs Empoli (Won)

February 22 - UEFA Champions League: 1-1 vs Villarreal

February 18 - Serie A: 1-1 vs Torino (Won)

February 13 - Serie A: 1-1 vs Atalanta

12:30 PM23 days ago

The arrival of the Juventus players

12:25 PM23 days ago

Welcome back!

We are now ready to bring you the action of this match between Juventus and Spezia.
12:20 PM23 days ago

12:10 PM23 days ago

What time is Juventus vs Spezia match for Serie A?

This is the start time of the game Juventus vs Spezia of March 6th 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 2:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 12:00 PM on Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
Spain: 5:00 PM on Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Mexico: 11:00 AM on Star +
Paraguay: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

12:05 PM23 days ago

Key player - Spezia

In Spezia, the presence of Daniele Verde stands out. The 25-year-old Italian player is the team's top scorer in the current edition of Serie A with six goals. In addition, he has participated with three assists.
12:00 PM23 days ago

Key player - Juventus

The presence of Álvaro Morata stands out in Juventus. The 29-year-old Spanish player is one of the team's top scorers in the current edition of Serie A with five goals. He has also made five assists.
11:55 AM23 days ago

Juventus vs Spezia history

These two teams have met five times. The statistics are in favor of Juventus, who have been victorious on three occasions, while Spezia have been victorious on one occasion, for a draw.

In Serie A...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in Serie A, we count three duels, where the numbers are in favor of Juventus, who have won all three meetings.

Only once have these teams met with Juventus at home, where La Vecchia Signora emerged victorious.

11:50 AM23 days ago

Spezia

Juventus have been improving for some time now, however, they have barely won in two of the last five games, although they know that the fight for the lead is getting tighter and tighter.

11:45 AM23 days ago

Juventus

Spezia is going through a bad patch. The team comes from losing three consecutive matches and four without a win. They are in the relegation zone, so they must take great care of their form to avoid any slip-ups.

11:40 AM23 days ago

The match will be played at the Allianz Stadium

The Juventus vs Spezia match will be played at the Juventus Stadium, also known as Allianz Stadium, located in the city of Turin, in Piedmont, Italy. This stadium, inaugurated in 2011, has a capacity for 41,000 spectators.
11:35 AM23 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Serie A match: Juventus vs Spezia Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
