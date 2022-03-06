Highlights and goal: Juventus 1-0 Spezia in Serie A 2021-22

ADVERTISEMENT
90+3' End of the match!
90+1' Juventus had it!
90' Additional time
88' Juventus try
85' Juventus substitution
79' Szczęsny saves!
76' Spezia double substitution
70' With 20 minutes to go
67' Yellow card
63' Juventus substitution
61' Yellow card
57' Yellow card
54' Yellow card
51' Szczesny saves!
Second half begins
45' End of first half
40' Last five minutes
35' Final stretch of the first half
32' JUVENTUS HAD IT!
30' Half hour of match
25' No change in the course of the match
21' GOOOAL for Juventus!
15' First quarter of the match
10' The tie is maintained
7' Juventus came closer
5' First minutes
Match starts!
Match officials
Assistant No.1: Dario Cecconi
Assistant No.2: Domenico Rocca
Fourth referee: Gianpiero Miele
VAR: Paolo Mazzoleni
Assistant VAR: Luigi Rossi
Teams on the field
Substitutes - Spezia
01. Jeroen Zoet (GK), 40. Petar Zovko (GK), 06. Mehdi Bourabia, 08. Viktor Kovalenko, 15. Petko Hristov, 17. Suf Podgoreanu, 22. Janis Antiste, 31. Aimar Sher, 39. Aurélien Nguiamba, 44. David Strelec, 77. Nicolò Bertola.
Starting XI - Spezia
Coach: Thiago Motta
Substitutes - Juventus
36. Mattia Perin (GK), 23. Carlo Pinsoglio (GK), 18. Moise Kean, 20. Federico Bernardeschi, 38. Marley Aké 46. Matías Soulé, 47. Fabio Miretti, 54. Diego Stramaccioni.
Starting XI - Juventus
| 06. Danilo | | 17. Luca Pellegrini |
Coach: Massimiliano Allegri
Juventus players warm-up
Last five matches - Spezia
February 21 - Serie A: 2-1 vs Bologna (Lost)
February 14 - Serie A: 1-2 vs Fiorentina (Lost)
February 7 - Serie A: 2-2 vs Salernitana
January 23 - Serie A: 1-0 vs Sampdoria (Won)
Last five matches - Juventus
February 26 - Serie A: 2-3 vs Empoli (Won)
February 22 - UEFA Champions League: 1-1 vs Villarreal
February 18 - Serie A: 1-1 vs Torino (Won)
February 13 - Serie A: 1-1 vs Atalanta
The arrival of the Juventus players
Key player - Spezia
Key player - Juventus
Juventus vs Spezia history
In Serie A...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in Serie A, we count three duels, where the numbers are in favor of Juventus, who have won all three meetings.
Only once have these teams met with Juventus at home, where La Vecchia Signora emerged victorious.
Spezia
Juventus have been improving for some time now, however, they have barely won in two of the last five games, although they know that the fight for the lead is getting tighter and tighter.
Juventus
Spezia is going through a bad patch. The team comes from losing three consecutive matches and four without a win. They are in the relegation zone, so they must take great care of their form to avoid any slip-ups.
