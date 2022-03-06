Goal and Highlights: Napoli 0-1 AC Milan in Serie A.
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

6:11 PM22 days ago

Highlights

Watch the best plays of Milan win.

5:44 PM22 days ago

90'

The match ends, the score is 0-1.
5:42 PM22 days ago

90'

5 minutes added
5:36 PM22 days ago

88'

Great stop! Theo Hernández had time and space after receiving a good pass inside the area, but his shot aimed at the top left corner was brilliantly saved by David Ospina.
5:32 PM22 days ago

84'

Mike Maignan is sanctioned with a yellow card.
5:23 PM22 days ago

71'

Elif Elmas hits a volley from the edge of the area, but the ball goes wide of the right post.
5:01 PM22 days ago

50'

MILAN goal! Davide Calabria shoots and the ball hits Olivier Giroud beating the goalkeeper
4:58 PM22 days ago

46'

The second half starts
4:38 PM22 days ago

45'

The first half ends, the score is 0-0.
4:32 PM22 days ago

45'

4 minutes of added time will be played.
4:25 PM22 days ago

38'

Ugly entry by Amir Rrahmani, to whom the referee shows the yellow card without hesitation.
4:12 PM22 days ago

25'

Kalidou Koulibaly is cautioned for his illegal action.
4:08 PM22 days ago

20'

Oshimen's shot that goes through the side of the goal
3:56 PM22 days ago

8'

Stefano Pioli is booked for claiming
3:45 PM22 days ago

0'

The game has started, enjoy it.
3:42 PM22 days ago

All set

Everything is ready at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium for the match that could define the scudetto.
3:30 PM22 days ago

Lineup Milan

This is the XI starter of Milan.
3:26 PM22 days ago

Lineup Napoli

This is the XI starter of Napoli.
3:19 PM22 days ago

Who is the referee

The referee for this match is Daniele Orsato
3:17 PM22 days ago

Injuries Milan

The away team has these 2 casualties for today.

Kjaer S. (Injury - knee)

Romagnoli A. (Injury - muscular)

3:12 PM22 days ago

Injuries Napoli

These are the casualties of Napoli.

Zambo Anguissa Andre-Frank (Injury - muscular)

Malcuit K. (Injury - calf)

Tuanzebe A. (Injury)

3:07 PM22 days ago

Offense power

Napoli has 49 goals in favor while Milan has 53 so the goals are guaranteed.
3:02 PM22 days ago

Gameday 28

The Sunday activity of Matchday 28 of Serie A closes with this match, here we leave you today's results.

Genoa 0-0 Empoli

Bologna 0-0 Turin

Fiorentina 1-1 Verona

Venice 1-4 Sassuolo

Juventus 1-0 Spezia

2:57 PM22 days ago

Odd to win

Milan is the favorite today with odds +100 according to bookmakers
2:52 PM22 days ago

Tune in here Napoli vs AC Milan Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the Serie A match Napoli vs AC Milan live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
2:47 PM22 days ago

Napoli vs AC Milan How to watch Stream on TV and Online in Serie A

If you want to watch the game Napoli vs AC Milan Live on TV, your options is ESPN

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and STAR+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:42 PM22 days ago

Games between Napoli vs AC Milan

2 wins and 2 draws in the last 5 games looks such a favorable outlook for the Napoli team as well as winning the most recent away game at AC Milan, in their last 5 home games at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium there have been 3 losses and 1 draw for Milan.
2:37 PM22 days ago

Key player of Milan

Milan's young striker Rafael Leão has scored the first goal in seven of the 11 games he has scored in this campaign.
Photo: Getty images// Ciancaphoto Studio
Photo: Getty images// Ciancaphoto Studio
2:32 PM22 days ago

Key player of Napoli

In fine form with four goal contributions in his last four Serie A games, Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne has scored eight of his nine goals this season at home, so he will charge the home side on their way to the title.
Photo: Getty images// NurPhoto
Photo: Getty images// NurPhoto
2:27 PM22 days ago

AC Milan

On the other hand AC Milan are top of the table at the moment, but let four points slip against lower-half rivals after drawing their last two league games after opening the scoring both times. The Coppa Italia draw against Inter in midweek means they already have three draws in a row, but a win in this clash could put the Rossoneri on course for their 19th Serie A title and first since the season. 2010/11 especially after already facing rivals like Inter Milan and Juventus.
The last time 'Il Rossoneri' traveled to Napoli they ended up with a 3-1 win and will be looking to replicate that result.
Undefeated in six away games and racking up more points away than at home (same scenario as Napoli), Milan are the only Serie A team to have scored in all of their away games this season, but in addition, He has the best away attack in the entire SA.
That's because they have failed to win seven of the eight away league games in which they have conceded the first goal this season.
2:22 PM22 days ago

Napoli

The exciting race to see which team wins the Scudetto comes to another critical moment when Napoli host AC Milan at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, both teams on 57 points separated only by goal difference. Napoli had to wait until min. 94 to beat Lazio 2-1 the previous day in Serie A and is still in the race to win its first league title since the 1989-90 season, a campaign in which his great figure was the one who now gives him the Name your stadium.
That season's runner-up was none other than AC Milan, a team against whom Napoli have lost just one of their last 14 top-flight games. Despite the 'Gli Azzurri' possessing the best defense in the league, they have struggled at home lately, losing three of their last six home games in Serie A, compared with not losing any of the first seven. of this campaign.
2:17 PM22 days ago

The game will played at the Estadio Diego Armando Maradona

Is a stadium in the western Fuorigrotta suburb of Naples, Italy. It is the third largest football stadium in Italy, the stadium currently accommodates 60,240 spectators. Following the death of former Napoli player Diego Maradona on 25 November 2020, the city's mayor Luigi de Magistris and Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis proposed to rename the stadium "Stadio Diego Armando Maradona", and on 4 December 2020, the proposal was passed by the City Council.

2:12 PM22 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Serie A match: Napoli vs AC Milan Live Updates!

My name is Erick Guerrero and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL
VAVEL Logo