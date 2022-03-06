Goal and Highlights: Napoli 0-1 AC Milan in Serie A.

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
Watch the best plays of Milan win.
90'
The match ends, the score is 0-1.
90'
5 minutes added
88'
Great stop! Theo Hernández had time and space after receiving a good pass inside the area, but his shot aimed at the top left corner was brilliantly saved by David Ospina.
84'
Mike Maignan is sanctioned with a yellow card.
71'
Elif Elmas hits a volley from the edge of the area, but the ball goes wide of the right post.
50'
MILAN goal! Davide Calabria shoots and the ball hits Olivier Giroud beating the goalkeeper
46'
The second half starts
45'
The first half ends, the score is 0-0.
45'
4 minutes of added time will be played.
38'
Ugly entry by Amir Rrahmani, to whom the referee shows the yellow card without hesitation.
25'
Kalidou Koulibaly is cautioned for his illegal action.
20'
Oshimen's shot that goes through the side of the goal
8'
Stefano Pioli is booked for claiming
0'
The game has started, enjoy it.
All set
Everything is ready at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium for the match that could define the scudetto.
Lineup Milan
This is the XI starter of Milan.
#NapoliMilan
📋 The line-up for tonight's showdown 🔥
Lineup Napoli
This is the XI starter of Napoli.
📃 StartingXI: Ospina, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly, Mario Rui, Fabian, Lobotka, Politano, Zielinski, Insigne, Osimhen.
💙
Who is the referee
The referee for this match is Daniele Orsato
Injuries Milan
The away team has these 2 casualties for today.
Kjaer S. (Injury - knee)
Romagnoli A. (Injury - muscular)
Injuries Napoli
These are the casualties of Napoli.
Zambo Anguissa Andre-Frank (Injury - muscular)
Malcuit K. (Injury - calf)
Tuanzebe A. (Injury)
Offense power
Napoli has 49 goals in favor while Milan has 53 so the goals are guaranteed.
Gameday 28
The Sunday activity of Matchday 28 of Serie A closes with this match, here we leave you today's results.
Genoa 0-0 Empoli
Bologna 0-0 Turin
Fiorentina 1-1 Verona
Venice 1-4 Sassuolo
Juventus 1-0 Spezia
Odd to win
Milan is the favorite today with odds +100 according to bookmakers
Tune in here Napoli vs AC Milan Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the Serie A match Napoli vs AC Milan live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
Napoli vs AC Milan How to watch Stream on TV and Online in Serie A
If you want to watch the game Napoli vs AC Milan Live on TV, your options is ESPN
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and STAR+
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Games between Napoli vs AC Milan
2 wins and 2 draws in the last 5 games looks such a favorable outlook for the Napoli team as well as winning the most recent away game at AC Milan, in their last 5 home games at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium there have been 3 losses and 1 draw for Milan.
Key player of Milan
Milan's young striker Rafael Leão has scored the first goal in seven of the 11 games he has scored in this campaign.
Key player of Napoli
In fine form with four goal contributions in his last four Serie A games, Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne has scored eight of his nine goals this season at home, so he will charge the home side on their way to the title.
AC Milan
On the other hand AC Milan are top of the table at the moment, but let four points slip against lower-half rivals after drawing their last two league games after opening the scoring both times. The Coppa Italia draw against Inter in midweek means they already have three draws in a row, but a win in this clash could put the Rossoneri on course for their 19th Serie A title and first since the season. 2010/11 especially after already facing rivals like Inter Milan and Juventus.
The last time 'Il Rossoneri' traveled to Napoli they ended up with a 3-1 win and will be looking to replicate that result.
Undefeated in six away games and racking up more points away than at home (same scenario as Napoli), Milan are the only Serie A team to have scored in all of their away games this season, but in addition, He has the best away attack in the entire SA.
Napoli
The exciting race to see which team wins the Scudetto comes to another critical moment when Napoli host AC Milan at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, both teams on 57 points separated only by goal difference. Napoli had to wait until min. 94 to beat Lazio 2-1 the previous day in Serie A and is still in the race to win its first league title since the 1989-90 season, a campaign in which his great figure was the one who now gives him the Name your stadium.
That season's runner-up was none other than AC Milan, a team against whom Napoli have lost just one of their last 14 top-flight games. Despite the 'Gli Azzurri' possessing the best defense in the league, they have struggled at home lately, losing three of their last six home games in Serie A, compared with not losing any of the first seven. of this campaign.
The game will played at the Estadio Diego Armando Maradona
Is a stadium in the western Fuorigrotta suburb of Naples, Italy. It is the third largest football stadium in Italy, the stadium currently accommodates 60,240 spectators. Following the death of former Napoli player Diego Maradona on 25 November 2020, the city's mayor Luigi de Magistris and Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis proposed to rename the stadium "Stadio Diego Armando Maradona", and on 4 December 2020, the proposal was passed by the City Council.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Serie A match: Napoli vs AC Milan Live Updates!
My name is Erick Guerrero and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL