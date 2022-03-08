Goals and highlights: Sheffield United 4-1 Middlesbrough in Championship 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
The match ends!
Sheffield United defeats Middlesbrough 4-1 in a resounding manner, taking advantage of their home advantage, which will keep them in the playoffs.
85'
Sheffield United make their final moves: Kyron Gordon and Oliver McBuernie replace Ben Osborn and Billy Sharp.
84'
Matt Crooks, Middlesbrough midfielder, joins the cautions.
SHEFFIELD UNITED GOAL!
From Osborn's pass, Morgan Gibbs-White increases the home side's lead.
75'
Middlesbrough make one more change: Josh Coburn replaces Lee Peltier.
MIDDLESBROUGH GOAL!
Newly-entered Folarin Balogun scores for the visitors.
60'
Middlesbrough make their first change of the match: Folarin Balogun and Duncan Sporar come on for Andraza Sporar and Marc Bola.
SHEFFIELD UNITED GOAL!
Defender Jack Robinson scores the third goal for the home side.
50'
Middlesbrough's Lee Peltier and Sheffield United's Morgan Gibbs-White and Billy Sharp are yellow carded.
Restart of the second half!
The match Sheffield United 2-0 Middlesbrough is underway again.
The first half is over!
After just over 45', Sheffield Wednesday are down by two goals to Middlesbrough.
41'
Middlesbrough midfielder Jonny Howson is the first caution of the match.
38'
Sheffield United make their first move: Conor Hourihane comes on for John Fleck.
GOOOL SHEFFIELD UNITED!
Billy Sharp pops up in quick succession to increase the home side's lead.
GOOOL SHEFFIELD UNITED!
Sander Berge puts the home side ahead on the scoreboard.
The match is underway!
The ball is rolling! Sheffield United and Middlesbrough are already facing each other.
Last meeting
In September last year was the last time these two clubs met; that match took place at the Riverside Stadium, and ended: Middlesbrough 2-0 Sheffield United. The scorers of the match were Duncan Watmore and Paddy McNair.
Middlesbrough, with one absentee
Anfernee Dijksteel, right back for the visitors, was not called up due to illness.
3️⃣ #Boro changes from the weekend, with @MarcBola27, @Pelts_86 and @andrazsporar90 into the XI@AJDijksteel misses out due to an illness #UTB pic.twitter.com/UN7fQugw6v— Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) March 8, 2022
Middlesbrough: substitutes
Neil Taylor, Duncan Watmore, Souleymane Bamba, James Léa Siliki, Luke Daniels, Josh Coburn and Folarin Balogun.
Sheffield United: substitutes
Adam Davies, Oliver McBurnie, Conor Hourihane, Iliman Ndlaye, Kyron Gordon, Daniel Jebbison and Femi Seriki.
Middlesbrough: confirmed lineup
Lumley, Fry, Taverner, Sporar, Peltier, Howson, McNair, Crooks, Connolly, Bola, Jones.
Sheffield United: confirmed lineup
Foderingham, Fleck, Berge, Sharp, Egan, Norwood, Robinson, B. Davies, Osborn, Gibbs-White, Norrington-Davies.
Let's get started!
In almost an hour, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough will face each other again, now in a crucial match for both, as they have the same goal: to get into the playoffs for promotion to the Premier League.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough live, as well as the latest information from Bramall Lane Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Middlesbrough: last lineup
J. Lumley; A. Dijksteel, D. Fry, P. McNair, I. Jones, M. Crooks, J. Howson, M. Tavernier, N. Taylor, F. Balogun and A. Connolly.
Sheffield United: last lineup
W. Foderingham; B. Davies, J. Egan, J. Robinson, F. Seriki, S. Berge, O. Norwood, J. Fleck, R. Norrington-Davies, M. Gibbs-White and B. Sharp.
How do Middlesbrough fare?
Meanwhile, on the previous Saturday, the Smoggies did make their home form count after beating Luton 2-1, with Paddy McNair and Duncan Watmore scoring.
What's next for Sheffield United?
Last Friday, the Blades failed to take full advantage of their home advantage as they were held to a 1-1 draw in stoppage time by Nottingham Forest, with Billy Sharp scoring the only goal of the game.
Middlesbrough, looking to move up the ladder
On the other hand, the team coached by the British Chris Wilder is also doing a good job, although they will have to tighten their grip to get into the playoffs, since today they are out of the playoffs in seventh position with 54 points, after accumulating 15 wins, 9 draws and 10 losses; they have scored 45 goals and conceded 35.
Sheffield United, to take advantage of their home advantage
The team coached by the Englishman Paul Heckingbottom is having a good season, proof of which is that they are still in the possibility of promotion, as they are in sixth position with 55 points, the result of 16 wins, 7 draws and 11 defeats; they have scored 45 goals and conceded 36.
The Blades host the Smoggies
This Tuesday afternoon, in South Yorkshire, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough will meet for the second time this season, playing one of the two matches they have pending. Now, both are direct rivals in the general classification, as they are competing for a place in the playoffs (third to sixth place) for promotion to the Premier League.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage in the Matchday 26 of the EFL Championship 2021-2022 in England: Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough Live Updates!
My name is Alan Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.