Goals and highlights: Sheffield United 4-1 Middlesbrough in Championship 2022

5:49 PM20 days ago

The match ends!

Sheffield United defeats Middlesbrough 4-1 in a resounding manner, taking advantage of their home advantage, which will keep them in the playoffs.
5:47 PM20 days ago

85'

Sheffield United make their final moves: Kyron Gordon and Oliver McBuernie replace Ben Osborn and Billy Sharp.
5:47 PM20 days ago

84'

Matt Crooks, Middlesbrough midfielder, joins the cautions.
5:47 PM20 days ago

SHEFFIELD UNITED GOAL!

From Osborn's pass, Morgan Gibbs-White increases the home side's lead.
5:43 PM20 days ago

75'

Middlesbrough make one more change: Josh Coburn replaces Lee Peltier.
5:19 PM20 days ago

MIDDLESBROUGH GOAL!

Newly-entered Folarin Balogun scores for the visitors.
5:18 PM20 days ago

60'

Middlesbrough make their first change of the match: Folarin Balogun and Duncan Sporar come on for Andraza Sporar and Marc Bola.
5:18 PM20 days ago

SHEFFIELD UNITED GOAL!

Defender Jack Robinson scores the third goal for the home side.
5:05 PM20 days ago

50'

Middlesbrough's Lee Peltier and Sheffield United's Morgan Gibbs-White and Billy Sharp are yellow carded.
5:01 PM20 days ago

Restart of the second half!

The match Sheffield United 2-0 Middlesbrough is underway again.
5:00 PM20 days ago

The first half is over!

After just over 45', Sheffield Wednesday are down by two goals to Middlesbrough.
5:00 PM20 days ago

41'

Middlesbrough midfielder Jonny Howson is the first caution of the match.
5:00 PM20 days ago

38'

Sheffield United make their first move: Conor Hourihane comes on for John Fleck.
4:59 PM20 days ago

GOOOL SHEFFIELD UNITED!

Billy Sharp pops up in quick succession to increase the home side's lead.
4:59 PM20 days ago

GOOOL SHEFFIELD UNITED!

Sander Berge puts the home side ahead on the scoreboard.
3:46 PM20 days ago

The match is underway!

The ball is rolling! Sheffield United and Middlesbrough are already facing each other.
3:33 PM20 days ago

Last meeting

In September last year was the last time these two clubs met; that match took place at the Riverside Stadium, and ended: Middlesbrough 2-0 Sheffield United. The scorers of the match were Duncan Watmore and Paddy McNair.
3:27 PM20 days ago

Middlesbrough, with one absentee

Anfernee Dijksteel, right back for the visitors, was not called up due to illness.
3:14 PM20 days ago

Middlesbrough: substitutes

Neil Taylor, Duncan Watmore, Souleymane Bamba, James Léa Siliki, Luke Daniels, Josh Coburn and Folarin Balogun.
3:13 PM20 days ago

Sheffield United: substitutes

Adam Davies, Oliver McBurnie, Conor Hourihane, Iliman Ndlaye, Kyron Gordon, Daniel Jebbison and Femi Seriki.
3:01 PM20 days ago

Middlesbrough: confirmed lineup

Lumley, Fry, Taverner, Sporar, Peltier, Howson, McNair, Crooks, Connolly, Bola, Jones.
3:00 PM20 days ago

Sheffield United: confirmed lineup

Foderingham, Fleck, Berge, Sharp, Egan, Norwood, Robinson, B. Davies, Osborn, Gibbs-White, Norrington-Davies.
2:55 PM20 days ago

Let's get started!

In almost an hour, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough will face each other again, now in a crucial match for both, as they have the same goal: to get into the playoffs for promotion to the Premier League.
2:50 PM20 days ago

2:40 PM20 days ago

Middlesbrough: last lineup

J. Lumley; A. Dijksteel, D. Fry, P. McNair, I. Jones, M. Crooks, J. Howson, M. Tavernier, N. Taylor, F. Balogun and A. Connolly.
2:35 PM20 days ago

Sheffield United: last lineup

W. Foderingham; B. Davies, J. Egan, J. Robinson, F. Seriki, S. Berge, O. Norwood, J. Fleck, R. Norrington-Davies, M. Gibbs-White and B. Sharp.
2:30 PM20 days ago

How do Middlesbrough fare?

Meanwhile, on the previous Saturday, the Smoggies did make their home form count after beating Luton 2-1, with Paddy McNair and Duncan Watmore scoring.
2:25 PM20 days ago

What's next for Sheffield United?

Last Friday, the Blades failed to take full advantage of their home advantage as they were held to a 1-1 draw in stoppage time by Nottingham Forest, with Billy Sharp scoring the only goal of the game.
2:20 PM20 days ago

Middlesbrough, looking to move up the ladder

On the other hand, the team coached by the British Chris Wilder is also doing a good job, although they will have to tighten their grip to get into the playoffs, since today they are out of the playoffs in seventh position with 54 points, after accumulating 15 wins, 9 draws and 10 losses; they have scored 45 goals and conceded 35.
(Photo: Getty)
(Photo: Getty)
2:15 PM20 days ago

Sheffield United, to take advantage of their home advantage

The team coached by the Englishman Paul Heckingbottom is having a good season, proof of which is that they are still in the possibility of promotion, as they are in sixth position with 55 points, the result of 16 wins, 7 draws and 11 defeats; they have scored 45 goals and conceded 36.
(Photo: Getty)
(Photo: Getty)
2:10 PM20 days ago

The Blades host the Smoggies

This Tuesday afternoon, in South Yorkshire, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough will meet for the second time this season, playing one of the two matches they have pending. Now, both are direct rivals in the general classification, as they are competing for a place in the playoffs (third to sixth place) for promotion to the Premier League.
2:05 PM21 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage in the Matchday 26 of the EFL Championship 2021-2022 in England: Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough Live Updates!

My name is Alan Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
