Goal and Highlights: Sevilla 1-0 West Ham in Europa League 2022

Goal and Highlights
95'
It's over! Sevilla beat West Ham by the narrowest of margins.
87'
Sevilla remains on top of the goal, looking to increase the lead for the second leg.
82'
West Ham change. Lanzini comes off for Noble.
80'
They want the second one! Corona looks to score the second of the match.
75'
Sevilla's change. Munir replaces Martial.
72'
Great intervention by Navas, who ends up preventing West Ham from tying the match.
70'
None of the second! Ocampos sent an accurate shot that ended up going wide.
65'
Close! Corona came close to scoring the second, but Zouma intervened and deflected the ball away.
59'
Goal, goal, goal for Sevilla! Munir sent a lethal shot that ended up in the back of Aréola's net.
52'
Ocampos tried to send in a cross, but Aréola ended up keeping the ball.
45'
The match restarts for the second half.
4+1'
Halftime! Few emotions in the first half of the match.
36'
Both teams are looking for the opponent's goal, but the score remains scoreless.
29'
Again! En-Nesyri's header ends up in the goalkeeper's hands
22'
Excellent intervention by En-Nesyri, preventing danger to his goal.
15'
Goalkeeper! Sevilla came within a whisker of opening the scoring, but the visiting keeper ended up keeping the ball out of the net.
9'
The match started without much excitement except for a couple of chances.
0'
Action gets underway at the Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium
West Ham: LineUp
A. Aréola; A. Cresswell, K. Zouma, C. Dawson, B. Johnson; M. Lanzini, D. Rice, T. Soucek; N. Vlasic, M. Antonio, P. Fornals.
Sevilla: LineUp
Bono; J. Navas, N. Gudelj, J. Koundé, M. Acuña; J. Jordán, I. Rakitic, O. Torres; J. Corona, Y. En-Nesyri, L. Ocampos.
To warm up
Both teams are already warming up on the pitch at Sevilla's stadium, looking to put on a good show.
Present are
West Ham is also already at the match venue, and will be looking for a victory in this difficult match.
At home!
Sevilla are already at the Sánchez-Pizjuán, where they will be looking for their first victory tonight and to take the lead that will bring them closer to the next round.
Moving forward
West Ham have not been this high in a European competition since 1980, and tonight they will be looking to continue making history.
What a beauty!
This is what the Sáncheaz-Pizjuán looks like to receive Sevilla and West Ham and host the first duel of the quarterfinals.
West Ham statement
David Moyes spoke ahead of the game, "They've won it six times and done very well, this season [to sit second in the league], but I also see it as a great opportunity, a great chance to play against one of the best teams in European soccer. They've been very good for many years, so it's a game we're really looking forward to."
Watch out for this player
Sevilla have to pay special attention to Anthony Martial, the striker accumulates 6 goals in all competitions, a number he will be looking to increase tonight.
Check it out!
The match against Sevilla will be the first time in 40 years that West Ham have faced a Spanish team in European competition, the last time was in the Cup Winners' Cup against Real Madrid.
We are back!
We're back to bring you minute-by-minute coverage of the match between Sevilla and West Ham. We will shortly share with you the confirmed lineups, as well as the most relevant information about each team.
Statements Sevilla
Julen Lopetegui spoke ahead of the clash against West Ham: "The team is excited and motivated. This is a very complex tie with the best team in the other group, who are fighting to be in the top four in the Premier League. We know the economic capacity and the level of players. They have a very experienced coach. The opponent is complex and the tie is very tough."
"The atmosphere and the support of the fans will be very important and we will need it, because of our situation and the level of the opponent. I have no doubt that no matter how many English people come, our fans will give us the energy we need.
"We will give the call-up list now, but we have too many absentees. A lot of them. I'm not going to list them now. The important thing is not what stays at home but those who come in. Maximum confidence in them and trying to generate to be a great team tomorrow despite the difficulties. The team is still competing on two fronts and within the complexity we are competing well."
"It's true that for West Ham it's a very important competition but for us too. They will be able to match us in excitement, not surpass us."
A positive result is urgently needed
West Ham comes into this match after losing in the Premier League to Liverpool by the minimum, which is why they will be looking to turn the page; however, they came into this match directly after finishing first in their group.
To give it
Sevilla arrives after a goalless draw against Alavés, in addition; to reach this round, the team led by Julen Lopetegui beat Dinamo Zagreb 3 goals to 1 on aggregate.
The match will be played at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium.
Sevilla vs West Ham will be played at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, located in Seville, Spain. The stadium has a capacity of 43,883 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Europa League match: Sevilla vs West Ham Live Updates!
My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.