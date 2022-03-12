Highlights: Luton Towns 1-2 QPR in Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
90'| End of match
The match at Kenilworth Road ended in victory for QPR, after Jerome's first goal had been cancelled out. Warburton's side overtook Luton in the standings thanks to these three points.
90'| Add five minutes
Time is running out for Luton. The referee adds five minutes to the match.
83'| Dickie goal
QPR goal. Goal by Dickie. The number 4 headed a ball from a corner kick. The ball ends up in Shea's net. The visitors come from behind
77'| Bell tries
The number 29 shot from the left flank but with no luck. The shot hit the side of the net, it will be a goal kick for Marshall. It's still 1-1
75'| Fifteen minutes to go
Llegamos a los últimos quince minutos del partido. El Luton lo sigue intentando pero sin fortuna. El QPR busca un contraataque para adelantarse en el marcador
64'| Luton react
The locals want the victory and are back to stalk the visitor's goal. The score is still 1-1
56'| QPR goal
Gray scored a goal from eleven meters. The striker put it into the right corner to level the match. 1-1.
54' Penalty for QPR
Holy cow. What a play by Gray who cut back to Naismith and took a kick. The referee didn't think twice and awarded the penalty. Gray is going to take it
46'| Second half begins
The last 45 minutes start. Warburton's side have to react after Luton's first half dominance.
45'| Half-Time
The first half ends with a brawl between the two teams. Nothing has happened and the players go to the changing rooms. Luton goes ahead by the minimum, 1-0.
45'| Four minutes of added time
We will go to the 94th minute, after four minutes of added time.
38'| Jerome's goal
Goal for Luton. They were trying and the home striker scored the first goal to put his side ahead. The player found the ball on the edge of the box and fired low past Marshall. The home side took the lead.
36'| The one Campbell just missed
What a chance Campbell missed when he headed the ball into an empty net. Fortunately, the play was cancelled due to an offside by Adebayo.
24'| Goal disallowed
The Hatters took the lead thanks to a goal by Adebayo, who scored perfectly against Marshall, but the player was in an illegal position. Goal disallowed
17'| Odubajo almost scores
The visitors had a chance. Odubajo had the chance to cut back to the edge of the area and shot low but Shea reacted well. The score is still 0-0
15'| Ruddock cannot continue
Ruddock is injured in a collision with a QPR player. After medical assistance, the number 17 is replaced by Lansbury.
8'| Campbell's shot
Luton's first shot of the match. Campbell tried from outside the box but the shot went well over.
0'| Match starts
The match kicks off. Luton and QPR are playing for three important points for their promotion playoff aspirations.
Everything ready for the start
There is nothing left for the match to start. The players take the field. All set at Kenilworth Road. It's kicking off now.
Finish the warm-up
The two teams leave the Kenilworth Road pitch. They will receive the final talk from the coaches and take the field for the start of the match. Less than ten minutes to kick-off
QPR Lineup
For his part, Mark Warburton aligns a 3-2-4-1. The starting eleven is: Marshall, Dickie, Dunne, Barbet, Field, Hendrick, Odubajo, Johansen, Chair, Wallace and Andre Gray.
Luton Lineup
Nathan Jones will field a 3-5-2 formation. His starting eleven is: Shea, Burke, Lockyer, Naismith, Ruddock, Clark, Bree, Campbell, Bell, Jerome y Adebayo.
We already have lineups
The line-ups are in. Both coaches have already selected their starting line-ups. Let's go with them. First of all Luton Town's
Less than half an hour
There are less than thirty minutes left for the ball to roll at Kenilworth Road. We will have the lineups for both teams shortly.
Last meeting at Kenilworth Road
QPR's last visit to Luton was last season, when Warburton's side won 2-0 with goals from Austin and Bonne.
Both teams are already at the stadium
The visiting team arrived at Kenilworth Road about ten minutes ago. Both teams will shortly take to the field for warm-up exercises.
We are here
Hello again. Follow the online broadcast on VAVEL of Luton Towns vs QPR for the 37th round of the EFL Championship. There is less than an hour left to play, who will win?
Stay tuned for the Luton Towns vs QPR live stream.
In a few moments we will share with you the Luton Towns vs QPR live starting lineups, as well as the latest information coming out of England. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Possible QPR lineup
Mark Warburton may field the 3-6-1 starting XI: Marshall, Dickie, Dunne, Barbet, Field, Hendrick, Odubajo, Willock, Chair, Wallace and Andre Gray. The visitors will be without Archer, Fieng and Walsh. In addition, two possible casualties could be Austin and Dyckes.
Possible Luton lineup
Nathan Jones usually plays in a 3-5-3 formation in his matches. His possible starting eleven may be: Palmer, Burker, Lockyer, Potts, Ruddock, Clark, Bree, Berry, Bell, Cornick and Adebayo. The home side will be without Bradley and Steer, and Osho is a doubt for this match against QPR.
Match schedule
This is the start time of the game Luton Towns vs QPR of 13th March 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 PM,
Bolivia: 11:00 AM.
Brazil: 12:00 PM.
Chile: 11:00 AM.
Colombia: 10:00 AM.
Ecuador: 10:00 AM.
USA (ET): 11:00 AM.
Spain: 13:00 PM,
Mexico: 10:00 AM.
Paraguay: 08:00 AM.
Peru: 10:00 AM.
Uruguay: 08:00 AM.
Venezuela: 11:00 AM.
Referee of the match
Josh Smith is the referee selected for the match between Luton Towns and QPR. The Englishman has refereed 20 times in this Championship. This year he has refereed once against QPR. He has not yet refereed a Luton game this season. Between all seasons he has refereed 26 matches in this competition. His debut in the EFL Championship was in the 2020/21 season.
History
Luton Towns vs QPR have met a total of 62 times, with the Hatters winning 15 times and QPR winning 23 times. In 24 meetings they have played out a draw. Since the 2006/07 season, the home side have not beaten the Royals, when they won by the narrowest of margins with Rheman's goal. In the last match, the visitors won 2-0 at Loftus Road with goals from Willock and Austin.
How QPR arrives
The visitors are in seventh place, that is, one place away from the promotion playoff, with a one-point margin with the eighth-placed team. They are one point behind sixth-placed Luton, so they will need to win to get into the promotion race. QPR are confident of getting the points to stay in the places to play the promotion rounds.
How Luton arrives
Luton Towns find themselves in the final gap to enter the Championship promotion battle on 57 points with just one point separating them from seventh-placed QPR. This match will be one of the finals in which both teams will face each other, as if the home side win they will distance themselves from QPR. But if Warburton's side win, they would knock Luton out of the playoffs and in.
QPR Last Match
QPR lost their previous match against Cardiff City. The result of the match was 1-2. The home side took the lead thanks to Andre Gray's goal in the 38th minute, and went into the break ahead. In the last twenty minutes Davies and Colwill came from behind in four minutes to give the visitors the three points.
Luton Last Macth
Luton in their previous match visited the City of Coventry Stadium, corresponding to the 26th matchday of the Championship. Nathan Jones' team beat Coventry City by the minimum, 0-1, thanks to Adebayo's goal at the end of the first half. The home side stalked Palmer's goal without scoring. Coventry shot twelve times but failed to score.
Welcome to VAVEL
Hello everyone. Welcome to the online broadcast of the match between Luton Towns vs QPR at Kenilworth Road Stsdium, corresponding to the 37th round of the Championship. The match takes place at 13.00 Spanish time. Follow the online broadcast and information about both teams on VAVEL.