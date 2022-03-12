Goal and Highlights: Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Arminia Bielefeld in Bundesliga

ADVERTISEMENT
49' Full-Time!
Borussia Dortmund 1 x 0 Arminia Bielefeld
45'+1 Substitution (Arminia)
↑In: 17. Ince
↓Out: 20. Wimmer
45'
+4 minutes
39' Substitution (B. Dortmund)
↑In: 45. Maloney
↓Out: 30. Passlack
36' What a chance!
In a great play by Borussia Dortmund, Brandt carries on the right side of the field, activates the striker Haaland in the middle, he heels the ball to Rayna inside the area, who finishes with a cross
31' Substitution (Arminia)
↑in: 9. Klos
↓Out: 21. Hack
30' Locked!
In a fast Dortmund counter-attack, Bellingham charges down the middle, sees Reyna's left-side pass, he gets inside the box and shoots, but is stopped
24' Substitution (B. Dortmund)
↑In: 19. Brandt
↓Out: 39. Wolf
22' Almost!
The full-back Passlack supports well on the right side of the field, he advances and makes the cross into the area targeting Haaland, the ball reaches the center forward who tries to head, but fails
17' Substitution (B. Dortmund)
↑In: 9. Haaland, 7. Reyna
↓Out: 21. Malen, 10. Hazard
13' ON THE CROSSBAR!!!
The center forward Malen receives on the right side of the field, makes a beautiful individual play, invades the area and shoots hard for the goal, the ball goes in the middle, and explodes on the crossbar, bounces over the line and goes out
10' OUT!!!
In a great individual play, the midfielder Bellingham carries, leaves two markers in the way, invades the area, and finishes strong, but the ball goes out crossing the left post
7' In the hands of the goalkeeper!
Arminia Bielefeld's counter-attack, Wimmer moves forward through the midfield, tries to make room, opens the game with Hack, he brings the ball inside and crosses it into the box, but the ball stays with the goalkeeper Kobel
1' Yellow Card (Dortmund)
Emre Can is warned
0'
The 2nd half begins
Teams on the field
The teams enter the field to start the second half
47' HT
Borussia Dortmund 1 x 0 Arminia Bielefeld
45'
+2 minutes
41' Over!
The striker Malen leaves with Wolf in the intermediary, he is pressed, finds space and shoots strong from outside the area, but the ball rises too high and goes over the goal of Ortega
32' Penalty disallowed!
After review on VAR, the field referee cancels the maximum penalty for Borussia Dortmund.
31' VAR in action!
The field referee goes to the VAR monitor to review the throw.
30' Penalty for Dortmund!
Pieper touches the ball with his hand inside the box.
26' Out!
The midfielder Bellingham receives the ball on the right side of the field, brings it inside, the defense makes room for it, and he shoots hard from outside the area, the ball goes to the right of the goal
20' Goal Detail
After a free-kick is cut by the defense, the ball stays alive in the intermediary, Bellingham spins, tries to find space, makes a beautiful pass to Hazard inside the area in freedom, he crosses low to the middle and Wolf only completes for the goal
20' GOAL FOR DORTMUND!!!
Wolf opens the scoring for Borussia Dortmund in the match. 1 a 0!
18' Yellow Card (Arminia)
Brunner is warned
15' Hold!
Brunner receives on the right side of the field, trades inside and makes a cross to the middle of the Borussia area, Lamer rises between the defenders and diverts the header, but the ball goes to the center and Kobel holds
14' Kobel!
When Emre Can makes a mistake, Arminia arrives inside the Dortmund area, LAsme receives and shoots first time at the goal, but the goalkeeper Kobel deflects for a corner
12' Take it off!
Wimmer is played on the right side of Arminia Bielefeld's attack, he moves forward and makes a low cross, but midfielder Witzel makes the cut
7' At the post!
Passlack makes the throw-in on the right side to Wolf, he adjusts the middle of the area, the center forward Malen arrives finishing strong, but the ball explodes at the right post
4' Bad shooting!
In a fast counterattack after the loss of Schulz in the attack, Wimmer advances at speed, crosses the whole field, gives beautiful pen to Emre Can, passes to Lasme inside the area that shoots crooked
0'
The 1st half begins
Teams on the field
The teams enter the field to start the game
All set!
With about 10 minutes to go until kick-off, Borussia Dortmund and Arminia Bielefeld have already finished warming up on the Signal Iduna park pitch
Heating
Borussia Dortmund and Arminia Bielefeld take to the pitch at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund to warm up in preparation for the match later this evening.
Arminia Bielefeld Reserves
13. Kapino (GK), 35. Schulz, 42. Frommann, 37. Cherny, 19. Prietl, 17. Burak Ince and 9. Klos
Arminia Bielefeld lineup!
(4-2-3-1) 1. Ortega (c); 24. Bello, 30. Andrade, 2. Pieper, 27. Brunner; 8. Schopf, 39. Vasiliadis; 21. Robin Hack, 11. Okugawa, 20. Wimmer; and 10. Lasme
Coach: Frank Kramer
Borussia Dortmund Reserves
35. Hitz (GK), 45. Maloney, 4. Coulibaly, 19. Brandt, 7. Reyna, 20. Reinier and 9. Haaland
Borussia Dortmund lineup!
(4-3-3) 1. Kobel; 14. Schulz, 34. Pongracic, 23. Emre Can, 30. Passlack; 8. Dahoud, 22. Bellingham, 28. Witzel (c); 39. Wolf, 10. Hazard and 21. Malen
Coach: Marco Rose
Game Stage
Good morning fans!
You can follow the pre-match news and the live coverage of Borussia Dortmund vs Arminia Bielefeld from the 25th round of the Bundesliga 2021-22 here on VAVEL. The match starts at 12:30 am ET.
How to watch Borussia Dortmund - Arminia Bielefeld live on TV in real time?
Match: Borussia Dortmund vs Arminia Bielefeld
Tournament: Bundesliga 2021-22
Venue: Signal Iduna Park
Time: 12:30 AM
Where to follow: VAVEL
Where to watch the Borussia Dortmund - Arminia Bielefeld match?
It is possible to watch the match exclusively on Onefootball app and VAVEL, which will broadcast the match in real time.
Probable lineup for Borussia Dortmund
Kobel - Wolf, Can (c), Pongracic, Schulz - Dahoud, Witsel, Bellingham - Brandt, Malen, Hazard
Probable lineup for Arminia
Ortega (c) - Brunner, Pieper, Andrade, Bello - Kunze, Vasiliadis - Okugawa, Schöpf, Krüger - Serra
Missing for Borussia Dortmund
OAkanji (calf), Guerreiro (not included), Meunier (muscle), Morey (knee), Moukoko (hamstring), Reus (sick), Schmelzer (knee), Tigges (ankle), Zagadou (thigh)
Missing for Arminia
Gonzalo Castro, De Medina, Nilsson, Guilherme Ramos and Wimmer
Reus #350 games
Marco Reus has spent the last 10 years at Dortmund and could make his 350th appearance for the club. He produced 153 goals and 102 assists in his first 349.
Bundesliga Standings
2nd Borussia Dortmund - 50 points - 16V, 2E, 6D - 64 goals scored and 37 conceded (balance +27)
15th Arminia Bielefeld - 25 points - 5V, 10E, 10D - 22 goals scored and 33 conceded (balance -11)
Last Matches
23-10-2021| Arminia 1 x 3 Dortmund - Bundesliga
27-02-2021| Dortmund 3 x 0 Arminia - Bundesliga
31-10-2020| Arminia 0 x 2 Dortmund - Bundesliga
Welcome!
Hello fans! From now on you can follow live and in real time all the highlights and news of the match between Borussia Dortmund vs Arminia Bielefeld live from the 26th round of the Bundesliga 2021-22. The match takes place this Sunday (13), at 12:30 am (ET), at Signal Iduna Park.