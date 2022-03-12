Goal and Highlights: Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Arminia Bielefeld in Bundesliga
Art: VAVEL

2:25 PM15 days ago

2:25 PM15 days ago

49' Full-Time!

Borussia Dortmund 1 x 0 Arminia Bielefeld
2:21 PM15 days ago

45'+1 Substitution (Arminia)

↑In: 17. Ince
↓Out: 20. Wimmer
2:19 PM15 days ago

45'

+4 minutes
2:16 PM15 days ago

39' Substitution (B. Dortmund)

↑In: 45. Maloney
↓Out: 30. Passlack
2:13 PM15 days ago

36' What a chance!

In a great play by Borussia Dortmund, Brandt carries on the right side of the field, activates the striker Haaland in the middle, he heels the ball to Rayna inside the area, who finishes with a cross
2:08 PM16 days ago

31' Substitution (Arminia)

↑in: 9. Klos
↓Out: 21. Hack
2:07 PM16 days ago

30' Locked!

In a fast Dortmund counter-attack, Bellingham charges down the middle, sees Reyna's left-side pass, he gets inside the box and shoots, but is stopped
2:01 PM16 days ago

24' Substitution (B. Dortmund)

↑In: 19. Brandt
↓Out: 39. Wolf
2:00 PM16 days ago

22' Almost!

The full-back Passlack supports well on the right side of the field, he advances and makes the cross into the area targeting Haaland, the ball reaches the center forward who tries to head, but fails
1:55 PM16 days ago

17' Substitution (B. Dortmund)

↑In: 9. Haaland, 7. Reyna
↓Out: 21. Malen, 10. Hazard
1:50 PM16 days ago

13' ON THE CROSSBAR!!!

The center forward Malen receives on the right side of the field, makes a beautiful individual play, invades the area and shoots hard for the goal, the ball goes in the middle, and explodes on the crossbar, bounces over the line and goes out
1:45 PM16 days ago

10' OUT!!!

In a great individual play, the midfielder Bellingham carries, leaves two markers in the way, invades the area, and finishes strong, but the ball goes out crossing the left post
1:40 PM16 days ago

7' In the hands of the goalkeeper!

Arminia Bielefeld's counter-attack, Wimmer moves forward through the midfield, tries to make room, opens the game with Hack, he brings the ball inside and crosses it into the box, but the ball stays with the goalkeeper Kobel
1:35 PM16 days ago

1' Yellow Card (Dortmund)

Emre Can is warned
1:30 PM16 days ago

0'

The 2nd half begins
1:25 PM16 days ago

Teams on the field

The teams enter the field to start the second half
1:20 PM16 days ago

47' HT

Borussia Dortmund 1 x 0 Arminia Bielefeld
1:15 PM16 days ago

45'

+2 minutes
1:10 PM16 days ago

41' Over!

The striker Malen leaves with Wolf in the intermediary, he is pressed, finds space and shoots strong from outside the area, but the ball rises too high and goes over the goal of Ortega
1:05 PM16 days ago

32' Penalty disallowed!

After review on VAR, the field referee cancels the maximum penalty for Borussia Dortmund.
1:00 PM16 days ago

31' VAR in action!

The field referee goes to the VAR monitor to review the throw.
12:55 PM16 days ago

30' Penalty for Dortmund!

Pieper touches the ball with his hand inside the box.
12:50 PM16 days ago

26' Out!

The midfielder Bellingham receives the ball on the right side of the field, brings it inside, the defense makes room for it, and he shoots hard from outside the area, the ball goes to the right of the goal
12:45 PM16 days ago

20' Goal Detail

After a free-kick is cut by the defense, the ball stays alive in the intermediary, Bellingham spins, tries to find space, makes a beautiful pass to Hazard inside the area in freedom, he crosses low to the middle and Wolf only completes for the goal
12:40 PM16 days ago

20' GOAL FOR DORTMUND!!!

Wolf opens the scoring for Borussia Dortmund in the match. 1 a 0!
12:35 PM16 days ago

18' Yellow Card (Arminia)

Brunner is warned
12:30 PM16 days ago

15' Hold!

Brunner receives on the right side of the field, trades inside and makes a cross to the middle of the Borussia area, Lamer rises between the defenders and diverts the header, but the ball goes to the center and Kobel holds
12:25 PM16 days ago

14' Kobel!

When Emre Can makes a mistake, Arminia arrives inside the Dortmund area, LAsme receives and shoots first time at the goal, but the goalkeeper Kobel deflects for a corner
12:20 PM16 days ago

12' Take it off!

Wimmer is played on the right side of Arminia Bielefeld's attack, he moves forward and makes a low cross, but midfielder Witzel makes the cut
12:15 PM16 days ago

7' At the post!

Passlack makes the throw-in on the right side to Wolf, he adjusts the middle of the area, the center forward Malen arrives finishing strong, but the ball explodes at the right post
12:10 PM16 days ago

4' Bad shooting!

In a fast counterattack after the loss of Schulz in the attack, Wimmer advances at speed, crosses the whole field, gives beautiful pen to Emre Can, passes to Lasme inside the area that shoots crooked
12:05 PM16 days ago

0'

The 1st half begins
12:00 PM16 days ago

Teams on the field

The teams enter the field to start the game
11:55 AM16 days ago

All set!

With about 10 minutes to go until kick-off, Borussia Dortmund and Arminia Bielefeld have already finished warming up on the Signal Iduna park pitch
11:50 AM16 days ago

Heating

Borussia Dortmund and Arminia Bielefeld take to the pitch at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund to warm up in preparation for the match later this evening.
11:45 AM16 days ago

Arminia Bielefeld Reserves

13. Kapino (GK), 35. Schulz, 42. Frommann, 37. Cherny, 19. Prietl, 17. Burak Ince and 9. Klos
11:40 AM16 days ago

Arminia Bielefeld lineup!

(4-2-3-1) 1. Ortega (c); 24. Bello, 30. Andrade, 2. Pieper, 27. Brunner; 8. Schopf, 39. Vasiliadis; 21. Robin Hack, 11. Okugawa, 20. Wimmer; and 10. Lasme

Coach: Frank Kramer

11:35 AM16 days ago

Borussia Dortmund Reserves

35. Hitz (GK), 45. Maloney, 4. Coulibaly, 19. Brandt, 7. Reyna, 20. Reinier and 9. Haaland
11:30 AM16 days ago

Borussia Dortmund lineup!

(4-3-3) 1. Kobel; 14. Schulz, 34. Pongracic, 23. Emre Can, 30. Passlack; 8. Dahoud, 22. Bellingham, 28. Witzel (c); 39. Wolf, 10. Hazard and 21. Malen

Coach: Marco Rose

11:25 AM16 days ago

Game Stage

11:20 AM16 days ago

Good morning fans!

You can follow the pre-match news and the live coverage of Borussia Dortmund vs Arminia Bielefeld from the 25th round of the Bundesliga 2021-22 here on VAVEL. The match starts at 12:30 am ET.
11:15 AM16 days ago

How to watch Borussia Dortmund - Arminia Bielefeld live on TV in real time?

 

Match: Borussia Dortmund vs Arminia Bielefeld

Tournament: Bundesliga 2021-22

Venue: Signal Iduna Park

Time: 12:30 AM

Where to follow: VAVEL

11:10 AM16 days ago

Where to watch the Borussia Dortmund - Arminia Bielefeld match?

It is possible to watch the match exclusively on Onefootball app and VAVEL, which will broadcast the match in real time.
11:05 AM16 days ago

Probable lineup for Borussia Dortmund

Kobel - Wolf, Can (c), Pongracic, Schulz - Dahoud, Witsel, Bellingham - Brandt, Malen, Hazard 
11:00 AM16 days ago

Probable lineup for Arminia

Ortega (c) - Brunner, Pieper, Andrade, Bello - Kunze, Vasiliadis - Okugawa, Schöpf, Krüger - Serra 
10:55 AM16 days ago

Missing for Borussia Dortmund

OAkanji (calf), Guerreiro (not included), Meunier (muscle), Morey (knee), Moukoko (hamstring), Reus (sick), Schmelzer (knee), Tigges (ankle), Zagadou (thigh) 
10:50 AM16 days ago

Missing for Arminia

Gonzalo Castro, De Medina, Nilsson, Guilherme Ramos and Wimmer
10:45 AM16 days ago

Reus #350 games

Marco Reus has spent the last 10 years at Dortmund and could make his 350th appearance for the club. He produced 153 goals and 102 assists in his first 349.
10:40 AM16 days ago

Bundesliga Standings

2nd Borussia Dortmund - 50 points - 16V, 2E, 6D - 64 goals scored and 37 conceded (balance +27)

15th Arminia Bielefeld - 25 points - 5V, 10E, 10D - 22 goals scored and 33 conceded (balance -11)

10:35 AM16 days ago

Last Matches

23-10-2021| Arminia 1 x 3 Dortmund - Bundesliga

27-02-2021| Dortmund 3 x 0 Arminia - Bundesliga

31-10-2020| Arminia 0 x 2 Dortmund - Bundesliga

10:30 AM16 days ago

Welcome!

Hello fans! From now on you can follow live and in real time all the highlights and news of the match between Borussia Dortmund vs Arminia Bielefeld live from the 26th round of the Bundesliga 2021-22. The match takes place this Sunday (13), at 12:30 am (ET), at Signal Iduna Park.
