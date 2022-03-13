Highlights and goals: PSG 3-0 Bordeaux in Ligue 1 2021-22

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
90+4' End of the match!
90' Additional time
88' Double change for PSG
87' BALL TO THE POST! Bordeaux are saved
84' PSG substitution
81' Bordeaux double substitution
79' Bordeaux came closer
77' PSG come closer
75' Half an hour into the second half
68' Three changes for Bordeaux
66' PSG came closer
65' KEYLOR NAVAS SAVES!
61' GOOOAL for PSG
58' Penalty kick disallowed
56' Penalty for PSG!
52' GOOOOAL for PSG!
50' First minutes
Second half begins
45+2' Halftime
45+1' Yellow card
45' Additional time
40' Yellow cards
35' PSG came closer
31' Bordeaux came closer
30' Half an hour of match
PSG did not control the game despite the goal, but Bordeaux did not make the game uncomfortable either.
24' GOOOOAL for PSG!
20' Dangerous free kick for PSG
15' First quarter of the match
11' Bordeaux came closer
The ball was loose after a rebound, Alberth Elis was wary of Kimpembe's and Marquinhos's slackness and touched the ball to change its trajectory, but the ball went wide and near the left post.
10' First minutes
4' PSG tries
2' CLOSE! PSG are saved
1' KEYLOR NAVAS SAVES!
Match start!
Match officials
Referee: François Letexier
Assistant No.1: Cyril Mugnier
Assistant No.2: Mehdi Rahmouni
Fourth official: Johan Hamel
VAR: Pierre Gaillouste
Assistant VAR: Abdelali Chaoui
Teams on the field
Moments in the pre-match warm-up
Substitutes - Bordeaux
40. Tidiane Malbec (GK), 03. Abdel Medioub, 06. Danylo Ignatenko, 10. M'Baye Niang, 11. Sékou Mara, 13. Fransérgio, 14. Gideon Mensah, 21. Javairô Dilrosun, 22. Timothée Pembélé.
Starting XI - Bordeaux
Coach: David Guion
Substitutes - PSG
Starting XI - PSG
Coach: Mauricio Pochettino
Bordeaux in the standings
28- Lorient / 27 GP - 24 PTS
19- Metz / 27 GP - 22 PTS (-21 GD)
20- Bordeaux / 27 GP - 22 PTS (-27 DG)
PSG in the standings
2- Niza / 28 GP - 50 PTS
3- Olympique Marsella / 27 GP - 47 PTS
4- Stade Rennes / 27 GP - 46
Teams ready
Last five matches - Bordeaux
March 6 - Ligue 1: 0-2 vs Troyes (Lost)
February 27 - Ligue 1: 1-1 vs Clermont
February 20 - Ligue 1: 1-1 vs Monaco
February 13 - Ligue 1: 3-2 vs Lens (Lost)
February 6 - Ligue 1: 5-0 vs Reims (Lost)
Last five matches - PSG
March 5 - Ligue 1: 1-0 vs Nice (Lost)
February 26 - Ligue 1: 3-1 vs Saint-Étienne (Won)
February 19 - Ligue 1: 3-1 vs Nantes (Lost)
February 15 - Champions League: 1-0 vs Real Madrid (Won)
Squad List - Bordeaux
Saquad List - PSG
Welcome back!
Tune in here PSG vs Bordeaux Live Score!
How to watch PSG vs Bordeaux Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is PSG vs Bordeaux match for Ligue 1?
Argentina: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 9:00 AM on Star+, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, GUIGO
Chile: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 7:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 7:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 8:00 AM on beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain: 1:00 PM on Esport3, tvG2
Mexico: 6:00 AM on Star +
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 7:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Key player - Bordeaux
Key player - PSG
PSG vs Bordeaux history
In Ligue 1...
Referring only to the times they have met in Ligue 1, we count 95 duels, where the numbers are in favor of PSG with 36 victories, while Bordeaux has won 35, for a balance of 24 draws.
If we take into account the number of times PSG have played Bordeaux at home in Ligue 1, there are 47 matches, where the Parisians have the advantage with 23 wins over the 11 that the Girondins have won, and 13 draws.