Highlights and goals: PSG 3-0 Bordeaux in Ligue 1 2021-22
Highlights

90+4' End of the match!

The match at the Parc des Princes comes to an end. PSG won with authority against Bordeaux and continues to move further away from their main pursuers.
90' Additional time

Four more minutes will be played in the match.
88' Double change for PSG

Thilo Kehrer and Julian Draxler replace Achraf Hakimi and Georginio Wijnaldum.
87' BALL TO THE POST! Bordeaux are saved

Lionel Messi left several opponents strewn about and outside the box he shot, but the ball hit the left-hand upright.
84' PSG substitution

Abdou Diallo replaces Nuno Mendes.
81' Bordeaux double substitution

Javairô Dilrosun and M'Baye Niang replace Yacine Adli and Hwang Ui-jo.
79' Bordeaux came closer

Yacine Adli's shot, but Keylor Navas saved well.
77' PSG come closer

Hakimi's shot went over the goal.
75' Half an hour into the second half

PSG continue to dominate the game for now, against a Bordeaux side that no longer shows much to try to do any damage.
68' Three changes for Bordeaux

Danylo Ignatenko, Sékou Mara and Gideon Mensah replace Jean Onana, Rémi Oudin and Alberth Elis.
66' PSG came closer

Lionel Messi's shot went over the goal.
65' KEYLOR NAVAS SAVES!

The Costa Rican goalkeeper saves a shot by Alberth Elis.
61' GOOOAL for PSG

LEANDRO PAREDES! The Argentine took a rebound in the box, feinted to get past two players and put the ball into the left-hand corner of the post.
58' Penalty kick disallowed

The referee reverses his decision and whistles for offside.
56' Penalty for PSG!

The referee whistles for a foul by Marcelo on Wijnaldum. The play is reviewed in the VAR.
52' GOOOOAL for PSG!

NEYMAR! The Brazilian scores the second goal of the match after a pass from Hakimi, who had been set up by Lionel Messi.
50' First minutes

Not much happens in the beginning of the second half. Little to highlight.
Second half begins

The match restarts at the Parc des Princes. There were no changes in the teams.
45+2' Halftime

The first half of the match is over. PSG partially wins with Mbappé's goal.
45+1' Yellow card

Rémi Oudin was cautioned for Bordeaux.
45' Additional time

Two more minutes will be played in the first half.
40' Yellow cards

The referee cautions Leandro Paredes for PSG and Joshua Guilavogui for Bordeaux.
35' PSG came closer

Mbappé's shot went wide.
31' Bordeaux came closer

Rémi Oudin's shot was caught by Keylor Navas.
30' Half an hour of match

PSG did not control the game despite the goal, but Bordeaux did not make the game uncomfortable either.

24' GOOOOAL for PSG!

KYLIAN MBAPPÉ! Who else but him? The French player scores after a great pass from Wijnaldum. Poussin's effort was not enough.
20' Dangerous free kick for PSG

Neymar is fouled by Gregersen. Chance for the home team.
15' First quarter of the match

At PSG, the one trying a change of pace is Mbappé.
11' Bordeaux came closer

The ball was loose after a rebound, Alberth Elis was wary of Kimpembe's and Marquinhos's slackness and touched the ball to change its trajectory, but the ball went wide and near the left post.

10' First minutes

Bordeaux gained confidence at the start of the game, although they are already starting to give a little in the face of the quality of the PSG squad.
4' PSG tries

Leandro Paredes' shot went wide.
2' CLOSE! PSG are saved

Jean Onana headed a cross from the right from the corner kick and the ball went just wide of the right post.
1' KEYLOR NAVAS SAVES!

Rémi Oudin's tremendous shot was well blocked by the Costa Rican to send it for a corner kick.
Match start!

The game between PSG and Bordeaux is underway.
Match officials

Referee: François Letexier
Assistant No.1: Cyril Mugnier
Assistant No.2: Mehdi Rahmouni
Fourth official: Johan Hamel
VAR: Pierre Gaillouste
Assistant VAR: Abdelali Chaoui

Teams on the field

The PSG and Bordeaux players take the field at the Parc des Princes.
Moments in the pre-match warm-up

Substitutes - Bordeaux

40. Tidiane Malbec (GK), 03. Abdel Medioub, 06. Danylo Ignatenko, 10. M'Baye Niang, 11. Sékou Mara, 13. Fransérgio, 14. Gideon Mensah, 21. Javairô Dilrosun, 22. Timothée Pembélé.

Starting XI - Bordeaux

1-3-4-2-1
| 16. Gaëtan Poussin |
| 02. Stian Gregersen | 15. Marcelo | 05. Anel Ahmedhodžić |
| 25. Enock Kwateng | 08. Jean Onana | 23. Josuha Guilavogui | 28. Rémi Oudin |
| 29. Alberth Elis | 19. Yacine Adli |
| 18. Hwang Ui-jo |

Coach: David Guion

Substitutes - PSG

50. Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK), 09. Mauro Icardi, 17. Colin Dagba, 22. Abdou Diallo, 23. Julian Draxler, 24. Thilo Kehrer, 27. Idrissa Gana Gueye, 28. Eric Junior Dina-Ebimbe, 34. Xavi Simons.
Starting XI - PSG

1-4-3-3
| 01. Keylor Navas |
| 02. Achraf Hakimi | 05. Marquinhos | 03. Presnel Kimpembe | 25. Nuno Mendes |
| 08. Leandro Paredes | 15. Danilo Pereira | 18. Georginio Wijnaldum |
| 10. Neymar Jr. | 30. Lionel Messi | 07. Kylian Mbappé |

Coach: Mauricio Pochettino

Bordeaux in the standings

17- Saint-Étienne / 28 GP - 26 PTS

28- Lorient / 27 GP - 24 PTS

19- Metz / 27 GP - 22 PTS (-21 GD)

20- Bordeaux / 27 GP - 22 PTS (-27 DG)

PSG in the standings

1- PSG / 27 GP - 62 PTS

2- Niza / 28 GP - 50 PTS

3- Olympique Marsella / 27 GP - 47 PTS

4- Stade Rennes / 27 GP - 46

Teams ready

Last five matches - Bordeaux

March 6 - Ligue 1: 0-2 vs Troyes (Lost)

February 27 - Ligue 1: 1-1 vs Clermont

February 20 - Ligue 1: 1-1 vs Monaco

February 13 - Ligue 1: 3-2 vs Lens (Lost)

February 6 - Ligue 1: 5-0 vs Reims (Lost)

Last five matches - PSG

March 9 - Champions League: 3-1 vs Real Madrid (Lost)

March 5 - Ligue 1: 1-0 vs Nice (Lost)

February 26 - Ligue 1: 3-1 vs Saint-Étienne (Won)

February 19 - Ligue 1: 3-1 vs Nantes (Lost)

February 15 - Champions League: 1-0 vs Real Madrid (Won)

Squad List - Bordeaux

Saquad List - PSG

Welcome back!

We are now ready to bring you the action from this match between PSG and Bordeaux on matchday 28 of Ligue 1.
Tune in here PSG vs Bordeaux Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the PSG vs Bordeaux live match, as well as the latest information from the Parc des Princes. Do not miss a detail of the match live updates and commentaries of VAVEL coverage.
Key player - Bordeaux

In Bordeaux, the presence of Hwang Ui-Jo stands out. The 29-year-old South Korean player is the team's top scorer in the current edition of Ligue 1 with 10 goals. In addition, he has participated with two assists.
Key player - PSG

The presence of Kylian Mbappé stands out at PSG. The 23-year-old French player is the team's top scorer in the current edition of Ligue 1 with 14 goals. In addition, he has made 10 assists.
PSG vs Bordeaux history

These two teams have met 105 times. The statistics are in favor of PSG, who have come out on top on 43 occasions, while Bordeaux have won on 37 occasions, for a total of 25 draws.

In Ligue 1...

Referring only to the times they have met in Ligue 1, we count 95 duels, where the numbers are in favor of PSG with 36 victories, while Bordeaux has won 35, for a balance of 24 draws. 

If we take into account the number of times PSG have played Bordeaux at home in Ligue 1, there are 47 matches, where the Parisians have the advantage with 23 wins over the 11 that the Girondins have won, and 13 draws.

Bordeaux

Bordeaux is in a bad streak, with five games without a win and with the urgency of winning to try to keep their hopes of not being relegated. This match will be an opportunity to look for a turning point that will allow them to gain confidence and improve their performance.
PSG

PSG arrives at this match in an uncomfortable situation, after their elimination from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid, which exacerbated a crisis that had not been generated because they were getting positive results. Now, without playing well and with the main objective of the season out of reach, the obligation will be to improve their game and show another face.
The match will be played at the Parc des Princes

The PSG vs Bordeaux match will be played at the Parc des Princes, located west of the city of Paris, France. This venue, inaugurated in 1897, has a capacity for 47,929 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Ligue 1 match: PSG vs Bordeaux Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
