Summary and highlights of Dundee United 0-3 Celtic Glasgow IN Scottish Cup

Thank you all.
Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you. See you all again!
END OF MATCH: CELTIC QUALIFY FOR SEMIFINALS
GOOOAAALLL
Giakoumakis' double to set the game and secure his team's place in the semifinals;
75' Triple substitution for Celtic
In came McCarthy, Dembele and Johnsto, with Maeda, Forrest and O'Riley leaving in their place;
72'
A corner for Celtic is crossed by Matt O'Riley and headed in by Gioros Giakoumakis, but the ball fails to find the net;
70'
Forrest's cross is headed by Taylor, who goes for goal, but is saved by Siegrist.
66'
Second change in the Dundee United enters Sporle and in his place Freeman leaves;
62'
Matt O'Riley's cross from the left is met by Giakoumakis, but his header is saved by the opposing goalkeeper;
GOOOOOOAAALLL
Maeda's cross is loose inside the area and Giakoumakis finishes it off to extend the lead;
Yellow card
Card for Calum Butcher for fouling Giakoumakis, the first for a Dundee United player;
Change at Celtic
First change in Postecoglou's ranks, Australian Rogic came on the field to replace Hatate, who had a yellow card.
THE SECOND PART BEGAN
The ball is rolling again at the Tannadice Park, with a favorable advantage for Celtic;
END OF THE FIRST PART
40'
Another goal for the visitors, this time from James Forrest's cross to Giakoumakis, but the Greek slipped and his shot was not on target;
36'
Celtic captain McGegor almost scored his second goal, but the ball went just wide of the post;
35' GOOAAALLLL ANNULLED
Glasgow scored the second after Juranovic's cross was headed in by Maeda, but the goal was disallowed due to a previous handball by Guiakomoukis;
31' First yellow card
The first card of the match goes to Hatate, after he fouled Freeman. The Dundee United players even asked for a bigger punishment for the Celtic player;
28' Forced change
Harkes left the field injured, so Courts was forced to make the first change, replacing the American with McDonald.
23'
We reached the halfway point of the first half with Celtic dominating, but without clear chances
GOOOOAAALL
Celtic Glasgow takes the lead after a play rehearsed in a corner that Forrest takes it short and finds captain McGregor, who gives his team the lead;
3'
First chance for the home side with a long-range shot from Maeda, but the ball is cleared by the Celtic defense;
1'
The match started at Tannadice Park;
All set
The 22 players are in the dressing room tunnel, ready to take the field
Dunduee United aim to return to the semi-finals for the second season in a row
Last season Dundee United beat Aberdeen 3-0 to qualify for the semi-finals where they were defeated by Hibernian 2-0 on aggregate;
Celtic aiming to reign again
The Glasgow side have won the last four of the five Scottish Cups that have been contested. Last season they were eliminated by Rangers in the round of 16;
Three Scottish Cup semifinalists already in place
Rangers, Hearts and Hibernian, after winning their respective quarter-final matches, have already qualified for the semi-finals;
Benji in goal and Levitt returns from injury, these are the new additions to Dundee United's starting line-up
Celtic will look to advance to the Scottish Cup semifinals with this eleven eleven
1 hour
In 1 hour the match will start, both the match and the preview can be followed here on VAVEL
How to watch Dundee United vs Celtic Glasgow live ?
If you want to watch Dundee United vs Celtic Glasgow live on TV, your option is Celtic TV
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match Dundee United vs Celtic Glasgow in the Scottish Cup ?
This is the kickoff time for the Dundee United vs Celtic Glasgow match on March 14th 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Perú: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 PM
Statements by striker Giakoumakis Georgios
No matter what game this is, no matter what championship this is. If it's a cup game or a league game, I want to score in every game, that's my goal;
Midfielder Peter Pawlett will miss the rest of the season.
How is Celtic Glasgow coming along?
Celtic Glasgow has now won two consecutive victories and three straight games without defeat. The Glasgow side have been knocked out of Europe after being eliminated from the Conference League by Bodo Glimt. They are currently the leaders of the Championship with 73 points, a team that has scored 65 goals in the league and has only conceded 18. They are three points ahead of Rangers, who is second in the standings and seek to maintain this advantage in these last three games remaining in the Scottish League, to be seeded in the Play - Off for promotion;
How are Dundee United coming along?
Dundee United have now gone four consecutive matches without a win, with three draws and one defeat. Their last victory was in the Scottish Cup by 0-1 against Partick Thistle, last February 12. A team that is currently in the Scottish League standings with 36 points, currently in this position they will play in the Play - Offs for relegation. However, in these last three games they will be looking for a win to get into the top six to place themselves in the Play - Off zone for promotion.
Background
In the balance of clashes between Dundee United and Celtic Glasgow, the record is in favor of the Glasgow side who have won this duel on 136 occasions, while the Dundee side have won on 40 occasions. On 55 occasions the match has ended in a draw. The last time they met was on January 29, 2022 where Celtic won at home thanks to a goal by Abada in the 90th minute. The last time they met in the Cup was in 2015, also in the quarter-finals, this time it was a two-legged tie and Celtic won the tie with a 5-1 aggregate score.
Venue: The match will be played at Tannadice Park, a stadium built in 1882 with a capacity of 144223 spectators.
Preview of the match
Dundee United and Celtic Glasgow will meet in the quarterfinals of the Scottish Cup quarterfinals, both looking to advance to the semifinals.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Dundee United vs Celtic Glasgow in the Scottish Cup.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live from VAVEL.