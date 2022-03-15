Goals and highlights: Birmingham City 0-2 Middlesbrough in Championship 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
The match ends!
90+1'
Four minutes of repositioning are added.
90'
Matt Crooks, Middlesbrough midfielder, joins those cautioned.
86'
Sent off! Birmingham City central midfielder Kristian Pedersen receives his second yellow card, leaving the home side with ten men.
81'
Middlesbrough make another change: Duncan Watmore replaces Folarin Balogun.
80'
Birmingham City attacker Onel Hernandez is shown the yellow card.
76'
New change for Birmingham City: Juninho Bacuna replaces Gary Gardner.
67'
Middlesbrough makes its first change of the match: Marc Bola comes on and Neil Taylor goes off.
63'
Almost there! Jordan Graham sets up Gary Gardner, who heads the ball just wide of the visitors' left-hand post.
MIDDLESBROUGH GOAL!
With an assist from Marcus Tavernier, Folarin Balogun scores Boro's second goal of the afternoon with a shot from outside the box.
55'
Birmingham City makes its second change of the match: Tatith Chong replaces Taylor Richards.
51'
He misses! Patrick McNair misses the spot-kick after pulling a shot wide of the home goal. Middlesbrough miss a great opportunity.
49'
Penalty for Middlesbrough! Isaiah Jones is fouled inside the area. The visitors have a great chance to increase their lead.
Restart of the second half!
Birmingham City 0-1 Middlesbrough is back in action.
The first half ends!
With Aaron Connolly's goal, Middlesbrough are winning by the minimum difference after 45' as visitors against Birmingham City.
45'
Five minutes of extra time are added.
40'
Kristian Pedersen, Birminghan City midfielder, becomes the first cautioned player of the game.
33'
Birmingham City makes its first move of the match: Scott Hogan replaces Teden Mengi.
MIDDLESBROUGH GOAL!
Aaron Connolly, on a pass from Anfernee Dijksteel, slammed a shot inside the left post to put Boro ahead.
The match is underway!
The ball is rolling! Birmingham City and Middlesbrough are already facing each other.
In case of winning...
Birmingham City would reach 44 points, and could move up to sixteenth place, while Middlesbrough would reach 59 points, which would put them in fourth place at the maximum.
Most recent history
In the last five meetings between Birmingham City and Middlesbrough, there has been one draw, three wins for the Blues and one for Boro.
Middlesbrough: substitutes
Lee Peltier, Duncan Watmore, Souleymane Bamba, Marc Bola, Luke Daniels, Josh Coburn y Caolan Boyd-Munce.
Birmingham City: substitutes
Maxime Colin, Tahith Chong, Scott Hogan, Jérémie Bela, Juninho Bacuna, Ivan Sunjic and Zach Jeacock.
Middlesbrough: confirmed lineup
Joe Lumley; Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry, Patrick Mcnair, Neil Taylor, Marcus Tavernier, Jony Howson, Matt Crooks, Isaiah Jones, Aaron Connolly and Folarin Balogun.
Birmingham City: confirmed lineup
Neil Etheridge; Marc Roberts, Teden Mengi, Nico Gordon, Kristian Pedersen, Ryan Woods, Taylor Richards, Gary Gardner, Jordan Graham, Lukas Jutkiewicz and Onel Hernández.
Referees for Birmingham City vs Middlesbrough
The central referee for this match will be Darren Bond; Richard Wild, first assistant; James Wilson, second row, and Matthew Donohue, fourth official.
Last meeting between Middlesbrough and Birmingham City
The last time these two clubs met was in October last year; on that occasion, Birmingham shocked Middlesbrough, defeating them 2-0 away at the Riverside Stadium, with goals from Marc Roberts and Scott Hogan.
Let's get started!
In just under an hour, Birmingham City and Middlesbrough will face each other, looking to get a win to climb some positions in the overall standings.
For now, both teams are already at the stadium, and will be warming up shortly.
Middlesbrough: last lineup
J. Lumley; L. Peltier, D. Fry, P. McNair, N. Taylor, M. Tavernier, J. Howson, M. Crooks, I. Jones, A. Connolly and F. Balogun.
Birmingham City: last lineup
N. Etheridge; N. Gordon, M. Roberts, K. Pedersen, J. Graham, G. Gardner, J. Bacuna, I. Sunjic, O. Hernández, T. Chong and L. Taylor.
How are Middlesbrough coming along?
Similarly, the previous Saturday, Boro also drew goalless, but on their visit to the New Den Stadium, where they faced Millwall FC.
How is Birmingham City coming along?
This past weekend, the Blues did not make the most of their home advantage, as they ended up playing to a goalless draw against Hull City.
Middlesbrough will continue to move closer to the top of the table
On the other hand, the team coached by Englishman Chris Wilder is having a good season but will have to improve in the final part of this one to get into the promotion play-offs. Now, they are in eighth position with 56 units, after 16 wins, 8 draws and 12 losses; they have scored 46 goals and conceded 40.
Birmingham City, looking to move up the ladder.
The team now coached by Englishman Lee Bowyer has not had a good performance, since, in addition to moving away from the relegation places, it is far away from the playoff zone. With 41 points, the result of 10 wins, 11 draws and 16 defeats, they are in 19th place, with 42 goals scored and 56 conceded.
The Blues receive the visit of Boro
This Tuesday afternoon, in the county of the West Midlands, Birmingham City and Middlesbrough will face each other for the second time this season; currently, both are living very different realities, since while the locals are practically not aspiring to anything after being below the mid-table, the visitors are still in the fight to get into the playoffs that will allow them to continue aspiring to promotion to the Premier League.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage in the matchday 38 of the EFL Championship 2021-2022: Birmingham City vs Middlesbrough Live Updates!
My name is Alan Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
After this result, the visitors reach 59 points, while the home side are left with 41.
At the weekend, Boro will face Chelsea in the quarterfinals of the FA CUP, while the Blues will visit Swansea City in Matchday 39 of the competition.