Goals and Highlights: Brighton 0-2 Tottenham in Premier League
image: VAVEL

Highlights

Thanks

Thank you for following the Premier League game between Brighton and Tottenham. See you next time.
End game

Brighton 0-2 Tottenham.
90'

Add 4 more minutes.
88'

Kane with the mid-range shot that is saved by the goalkeeper.
80'

Lamptey and Moder join

Grob and Veltman leave

Brighton changes

 

Moura and Emerson come in

Son and Doherty come off

Tottenham changes.

77'

Marc Cucurella's cross shot goes wide.
71'

Reguilón's one-on-one with the goalkeeper.
57'

Tottenham Goal

Harry Kane in the one-on-one defines by the side of the goalkeeper and makes it 2-0.

55'

Romero, the scorer of the goal, has been cautioned.
53'

Shane Duffy's well-struck header is easy for Lloris to get his hands to.
51'

They are with the drive to get the shot off that is blocked by the defense.
46'

The second half begins between Brighton and Tottenham.
Half time

Brighton 0-1 Tottenham.
45+2

Harry Kane's free kick goes over the top of the goal.
45'

Joël Veltman is fouled on the edge of the area and is cautioned.
45'

Two more minutes are added.
43'

Sergio Reguilón of Tottenham has been cautioned.
43'

Dejan Kulusevski misses a one-on-one and the goalkeeper with his leg avoids the second.
42'

Neal Maupay's shot from outside the area goes high.
40'

Solly March's mid-range shot hits the defensive wall.
37'

Tottenham Goal

Cristian Romero's shot that takes a defensive deflection and changes the trajectory of the ball to make it 1-0.

36'

Robert Sanchez was going too far, but managed to get his hand inside the area.
35'

Brighton's attacking option is disallowed for an offside.
33'

Davies with a long-range shot that finds a defensive deflection and ends in a corner.
27'

Alexis Mac Allister's shot from half distance hits the defender and he claims a handball, but the referee does not sanction anything.
24'

Leandro Trossard's mid-range shot is deflected by a defensive touch.
22'

Gradually Brighton had longer possessions, but still without causing danger.
14'

Harry Kane with a half-volley that goes over the top of the goal.
11'

Brighton's Neal Maupay was cautioned moments ago.
10'

Tottenham were better in the first few minutes, with a greater insistence that they were unable to score a goal.
0'

The game between Birghton and Tottenham kicks off.
Minutes away

We are minutes away from the start of the game between Brigton and Tottenham in the Premier League.
Clothing

This is the kit Brighton will wear for this game:
Tottenham substitutes

12 Emerson

27 Lucas Moura

44 Dane Scarlett

42 Harvey White

8 Harry Winks

23 Steven Bergwijn

22 Pierluigi Gollini

14 Joe Rodon

6 Davinson Sánchez

Brighton subtitutes

12 Enock Mwepu

17 Steven Alzate

18 Danny Welbeck

60 Jeremy Sarmiento

25 Moises Caicedo

15 Jakub Moder

42 Marc Leonard

23 Jason Steele

2 Tariq Lamptey

XI Tottenham

1 Hugo Lloris, 15 Eric Dier, 33 Ben Davies, 4 Cristian Romero, 5 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 30 Rodrigo Bentancur, 3 Sergio Reguilón, 2 Matt Doherty, 10 Harry Kane, 7 Son Heung-Min, 21 Dejan Kulusevski.
XI Brighton

1 Robert Sánchez, 5 Lewis Dunk, 24 Shane Duffy, 3 Marc Cucurella, 34 Joël Veltman, 10 Alexis Mac Allister, 8 Yves Bissouma, 13 Pascal Groß, 9 Neal Maupay, 11 Leandro Trossard, 20 Solly March.
Arrival at the Amex

This is how the Spurs arrived to face this pending game, remembering that a couple of times it was postponed due to Covid-19 cases.
Excellent conditions

The pitch is in good condition for this match on a cold night in England.
How do you get to Tottenham?

Tottenham, meanwhile, have won three of their last seven and also have four defeats, most recently last Saturday against Manchester United.
How do you get to Brighton?

Brighton have lost five in a row and last won on February 12 when they defeated Watford 2-0 away.
Start

In a pending Premier League game, Brighton wants to make its home advantage count against a Tottenham team that is looking to move up the table. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
Tune in here Brighton vs Tottenham Spurs Live Score in Premier League 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Brighton vs Tottenham Spurs match for the Premier League 2022.
What time is Brighton vs Tottenham Spurs match for Premier League 2022?

This is the start time of the game Brighton vs Tottenham Spurs of March 16th in several countries:

Argentina: 4:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

Bolivia: 3:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

Brazil: 4:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

Chile: 3:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

Colombia: 2:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

Ecuador: 2:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

United States (ET): 3:30 PM on Telemundo

Spain: 8:30 PM

Mexico: 1:30 PM on SKY Sports

Paraguay: 4:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

Peru: 3:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

Uruguay: 4:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

Last games

Although Tottenham has dominated the series in the last five games with a balance of three wins and two defeats, precisely those defeats have been playing away and they have not won there since 2018.

Tottenham Spurs 3-1 Brighton, 2022 (FA Cup)

Brighton 1-0 Tottenham Spurs, 2021

Tottenham Spurs 2-1 Brighton, 2020

Tottenham Spurs 2-1 Brighton, 2019

Brighton 3-0 Tottenham Spurs, 2019

Key player Tottenham

He hasn't scored as many goals as in previous seasons, but Harry Kane remains a key man up front and, in this campaign, he already has 11 goals, tied with Asian Son Heung-Min.
Photo: Mediotiempo
Photo: Mediotiempo
Key player Brighton

If Brighton have salvaged some points, it has been thanks to the interventions of Robert Sanchez, who has been fundamental throughout the season; although they lost on Saturday against Liverpool, he was key to not conceding more goals.
Image: 20min
Image: 20min
Last lineup Tottenham

1 Hugo Lloris, 15 Eric Dier, 33 Ben Davies, 4 Cristian Romero, 5 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 30 Rodrigo Bentancur, 3 Sergio Reguilón, 2 Matt Doherty, 10 Harry Kane, 7 Son Heung-Min, 21 Dejan Kulusevski.
Last lineup Brighton

1 Robert Sanchez, 5 Lewis Dunk, 34 Joël Veltman, 3 Marc Cucurella, 2 Tariq Lamptey, 10 Alexis Mac Allister, 8 Yves Bissouma, 17 Steven Alzate, 9 Neal Maupay, 11 Leandro Trossard, 20 Solly March.
Tottenham: climbing positions

Although they are currently in eighth place with 45 points, Tottenham Spurs have two games pending and, if they win them, they could climb to fourth place; hence the importance of winning this game to get into the Champions League zone; it is worth remembering that they are coming from a 3-2 away loss against Manchester United.
Brighton: reaching the target

Although Brighton is far from getting into the first places, they also want to guarantee their permanence and, with 11 points more than the teams in the relegation zone, they will try to take advantage of this pending game to get three points and get closer to their goal.
The Kick-off

The Brighton vs Tottenham Spurs match will be played at the Falmer Stadium, in Brighton, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League 2022: Brighton vs Tottenham Spurs!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
