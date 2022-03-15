Goal and Highlights: Estudiantes de la Plata 1-0 Everton in Copa Libertadores
Photo: VAVEL

This was the only goal of the match

Thanks

Thank you for following the Copa Libertadores match between Estudiantes and Everton.
End game

Estudiantes 1-0 Everton.
94'

Rogel of Estudiantes has been cautioned.
90'

Add 4 more minutes.
84'

Morel enters and Zuqui comes out, Estudiantes changes


Sanchez and Valenzuela come in

Ibacache and Madrid come out

Everton changes.

77'

Rogel with a header and the goalkeeper flies to avoid the fall of his frame.
72'

Everton's Benjamín Berríos is cautioned.

Del Prete is replaced by Orosco for Estudiantes.

68'

Sosa goes out and Campos comes in, Everton change.
67'

Del Prete wanted to take a three-finger shot that went completely wide.
63'

Castro enters and Pellegrini leaves, Estudiantes change.
57'

Gustavo del Prete has been cautioned, Estudiantes' second.
57'

49'

Del Prete's mid-range shot went wide and, seconds later, Pellegrini's shot went high.
46'

The second half begins between Estudiantes and Everton.
Half time

Estudiantes 1-0 Everton.
45'

Two more minutes are added.
41'

The ball was deflected and Rodriguez shot over the top of the goal from outside the area.
36'

Zuqui of Estudiantes and Cuevas of Everton have been cautioned.
33'

Estudiantes Goal

Agustín Rogel steals the ball and shoots a lethal right-footed shot to open the score 1-0.

29'

Muñoz cuts back and concedes a corner kick in favor of Everton.
24'

Pellegrini tries a shot from half distance and the ball goes slightly wide.
23'

Jorge Rodriguez's shot from half distance is saved by the goalkeeper.
18'

Juan Cuevas surprised with a direct free kick under the wall, but the goalkeeper saved it without a problem.
14'

Alan Marinelli with a very untidy service from the right sector.
12'

The game was very rough and cut up, and both teams began to complain to the referee.
5'

Pellegrini's very tight corner kick goes over the back line. Alternating dominance in the first few minutes.
0'

The game between Estudiantes and Everton for the Copa Libertadores begins.
Minutes away

We are minutes away from the start of the game between Estudiantes de la Plata and Everton in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores.
Brotherhood

Everton of England sent their best wishes to Everton of Chile for their match this afternoon:
4:47 PM4 days ago

Everton substitutes

2 Cristian Riquelme

31 Esteban Kirkman

17 Gary Moya

9 Matías Campos López

28 Joaquín López

8 César Valenzuela

12 Jorge Peña

14 Cristopher Medina

26 Sebastián Pereira

19 Pedro Sánchez

23 Fernando Saavedra

22 John Salas

Estudiantes substitutes

22 Franco Zapiola

4 Emanuel Beltran

1 Jerónimo Pourtau

13 Bruno Valdez

32 Brian Orosco

14 Hernán Toledo

5 Jorge Morel

31 Ricardo Ramírez

15 Carlo Lattanzio

16 Aaron Spetale

25 Bautista Kociubinski

20 Manuel Castro

XI Everton

30 Fernando de Paul, 5 Julio Barroso, 24 Diego Oyarzún, 20 Rodrigo Echeverria, 6 Álvaro Madrid, 21 Benjamín Berrios, 4 Matias Ibacache, 16 Adrián Sánchez, 18 Ismael Sosa, 7 Lucas Di Yorio, 10 Juan Cuevas.
XI Estudiantes

21 Mariano Andújar, 2 Ezequiel Muñoz, 18 Fabián Noguera, 3 Agustin Rogel, 6 Emmanuel Más, 29 Leonardo Godoy, 30 Jorge Rodríguez, 10 Gustavo Del Prete, 8 Fernando Zuqui, 37 Alan Marinelli, 7 Matías Pellegrini.
Visitor arrived

The Chilean team also arrived with a positive attitude to come from behind and stay alive in the Copa Libertadores:
Arriving home

The entire Estudiantes de La Plata squad arrived a few moments ago with the mission of advancing to the group stage of the Copa Libertadores.
How are Estudiantes arriving?

Estudiantes has won three of the last five, although they lost at home to Boca Juniors by the slimmest of margins over the weekend.
First result

It should be noted that yesterday the first game of the second leg was played with a victory for América MG in penalties over Barcelona SC to advance to the group stage.

The other two remaining games will be:

Olimpia vs Fluminense

The Strongest vs Universidad Católica

Start

Estudiantes de la Plata wants to secure their place in the next round, but Everton wants to make the away game. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the Copa Libertadores game.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Estudiantes de la Plata vs Everton match for the Copa Libertadores 2022.
What time is Estudiantes de la Plata vs Everton match for Copa Libertadores 2022?

This is the start time of the game Estudiantes de la Plata vs Everton of March 16th in several countries:

Argentina: 7:15 PM on ESPN and Star +

Bolivia: 6:15 PM on ESPN and Star +

Brazil: 7:15 PM on ESPN and Star +

Chile: 6:15 PM on ESPN and Star +

Colombia: 5:15 PM on ESPN and Star +

Ecuador: 5:15 PM on ESPN and Star +

United States (ET): 6:15 PM on Telemundo

Spain: 11:15 PM

Mexico: 4:15 PM

Paraguay: 7:15 PM on ESPN and Star +

Peru: 6:15 PM on ESPN and Star +

Uruguay: 7:15 PM on ESPN and Star +

Last games

They have only met once before and it happened last week in the first leg where Estudiantes de la Plata won by the minimum difference, at the Sausalito Stadium, with a goal by Matías Pellegrini.
Key player Everton

Ismael Sosa is a man with a lot of experience who can be vital for this type of games because he has the ability to score or generate goals and, in such close qualifiers, the ex-Tuzo could make the difference.
Photo: Agency
Photo: Agency
Key player Estudiantes de la Plata

Goalscorer Mauro Boselli did not have such an easy game in the first leg as he did not have an accurate aim, but at any moment the former Leon of Mexico striker can be key to increase the lead and secure the ticket to the group stage.
Photo: Agency
Photo: Agency
Last lineup Everton

30 Fernando de Paul, 5 Julio Barroso, 24 Diego Oyarzún, 20 Rodrigo Echeverria, 6 Álvaro Madrid, 21 Benjamín Berrios, 4 Matias Ibacache, 16 Adrián Sánchez, 18 Ismael Sosa, 7 Lucas Di Yorio, 10 Juan Cuevas.
Last lineup Estudiantes de la Plata

21 Mariano Andújar, 2 Ezequiel Muñoz, 18 Fabián Noguera, 3 Agustin Rogel, 15 Carlo Lattanzio, 29 Leonardo Godoy, 30 Jorge Rodríguez, 10 Gustavo Del Prete, 8 Fernando Zuqui, 9 Leandro Díaz, 17 Mauro Boselli.
Everton: Be patient

The Chilean team of Everton will have to be patient and not go on the attack from the first minutes, with the intention of withstanding the opponent's onslaught and finding spaces to tie the series and force an extra time or victory, if they win by two or more goals of difference.
3:22 PM4 days ago

Estudiantes de La Plata: to win at home

With a minimal advantage in the tie, Estudiantes de la Plata returns to play at home with the mission of winning or drawing to advance to the group stage of the Copa Libertadores, where they will have to avoid overconfidence and take advantage of the support of their fans.
The Kick-off

The Estudiantes de la Plata vs Everton match will be played at the "Pedro J. Osacar" Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The kick-off is scheduled at 18:15 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the Copa Libertadores 2022: Estudiantes de la Plata vs Everton!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo