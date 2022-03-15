Goals and Highlights: Montreal 1-1 Cruz Azul in Concachampions 2022
Highlights

90+6'

Cruz Azul advances to the semifinals with a 2-1 aggregate win over Montreal
90+2'

Six minutes of stoppage time are added.

Change for Cruz Azul. Uriel Antuna leaves, Cristian Tabó enters.

90'

Jurado! The Veracruz goalkeeper intervenes twice to deflect Quioto's shot on fire.
84'

Erick Lira is also cautioned.
82'

Quioto receives a caution from the locals
77'

GOOOOL. Camacho equalizes for Montreal
70'

Change for La Máquina. Rodrigo Huescas and Iván Morales come on for Santiago Giménez and Ángel Romero.
67'

Caution for Uriel Antuna
61'

Juan Reynoso gets the yellow card after his complaints
56'

Change for Cruz Azul. Charly Rodríguez comes off, José Joaquín Martínez comes on.
45'

Danger! Very close to Montreal through Kai Kamara who has a good shot but the ball falls just short.

Miljevic out, Kone in

49'

Montreal came out attacking and looking to get a goal and close the gap on the scoreboard.
45'

The second half begins. Change for Montreal. In Kei Kamara, out R.O Thorkelsson.
45'

End of the first half. Cruz Azul takes the lead at halftime
44'

GOOOOOOOOOL! Antuna capitalizes on the attack and with an assist from Ángel Romero, Cruz Azul makes it 0-1. The aggregate is now 0-2
41'

Rudy Camacho heads in a corner kick but Sebastián Jurado keeps the ball at the right time
39'

Yellow card for Pablo Aguilar. The Paraguayan elbowed Quioto and it was a dead ball for Montreal.
35'

Goal kick for Sebastián Jurado. The goalkeeper from Veracruz has responded well to the absence of Jesús Corona.
30'

Quioto! The striker tries to head the ball into the goal of Jurado, who only has to keep an eye on the ball that goes to the back line.
24'

Charly Rodríguez hits a mid-range shot but cannot beat Breza and once again manages to put the Canadians' goal in danger.
20'

Montreal tries to react on the counterattack but Joaquín Torres loses the ball in front of Adrián Aldrete's mark.
16'

Third consecutive corner kick for Cruz Azul. But Breza is already a factor as Montreal continues to keep a clean sheet.
14'

A great save! Sebastian Breza saves a goal from a falling Uriel Antuna. La Máquina will have a corner
8'

Angel Romero's header is close to Sebastian Breza's post.
6'

Corner kick for La Máquina.
3'

Quioto easily gets past Pablo Aguilar and creates the first dangerous goal for the home team.
1'

The ball is rolling on the field at Montreal's Olympic Stadium.
1'

Almost ready!

All set for the start of the match between Montreal and Cruz Azul, there will be a last minute change in goal for La Máquina, Jesús Corona was injured in the warm-up and Sebastián Jurado will take his place.
Together for the pass

Juan Reynoso has emphasized teamwork and this time they took the opportunity to have their picture taken together on their arrival in Montreal.
Court is ready

This is what the stage looks like where La Máquina will be looking for a place in the semifinals tonight. Cruz Azul is the only Mexican team that has the advantage for this round.
Cruz Azul substitutes

Sebastián Jurado, Christian Tabó, Joaquín Martínez, Iván Morales, Cristian Jiménez, Rafael Guerrero, Rodrigo Huescas
Cruz Azul starting lineup

1 Jesús Corona, 5 Luis Abram, 6 Erik Lira, 7 Uriel Antuna, 9 Angel Romero, 15 Ignacio Rivero, 16 Adrián Aldrete, 19 Carlos Rodríguez, 23 Pablo Aguilar, 23 Juan Escobar, 29 Santiago Giménez
Montreal Substitutes

James Pantemis, Gabriel Corbo, Matko Miljevic, Joel Waterman, Zachary Brault Guilard, Rida Zouhir, Kei Kamara
Montreal Starting lineup

Sebastian Breza, Kamal Miller, Rudy Camacho, Robert Thorkelsson, Alistair Johnston, Djordje Mihailovic, Victor Wanyama, Joaquín Torres, Lassi Lappalainen, Ismael Kone, Romell Quioto
Facts

Javier Orozco managed to consolidate his position as the competition's top scorer while playing for Cruz Azul and Santos, scoring 23 goals for the Celestes and one for the Guerreros.
Achievements

Cruz Azul has won six titles and two runner-up finishes so far in the Concachampions,
Montreal, meanwhile, has just one runner-up finish in the 2014-2015 season.
We´re back

We are back for La Máquina's match against Montreal in search of a place in the semifinals of the Concachampions.
What time is Montreal Impact vs Cruz Azul match for Concachampions?

This is the start time of the game Montreal Impact vs Cruz Azul of 16th March 2022 in several countries:

USA (ET): 20:00 PM in Fox Sports
Mexico: 19:00 PM in Fox Sports

Montreal Olympic Stadium

The Montreal Olympic Stadium is located in the province of Quebec in Canada. Its construction was intended to host the 1976 Olympic Games as the main stage. It is also home to the local baseball and soccer teams. It was inaugurated in 1976 on July 17 and has a capacity of 66,308 spectators for soccer and 437,399 for soccer.

Cruz Azul last lineup

1 S. Breza, 3 K. Miller, 16 J. Waterman, 5 G. Corbo, 21 L. Lappalainen, 11 M, Miljevic, 2 V. Wanyama, 18 R. Zouhir, 22 A. Johnston, 30 R. Quitot, 23 K, Kamara
Montreal Impact

The Canadian team did not start their participation in the best way in this 2022 MLS kickoff campaign. With three games played and none won, they have a goal difference of minus six. Montreal occupies the last position in the Eastern Conference of Major League Soccer.
Cruz Azul

La Máquina was dominant during the first leg of the first round, however, the Celestes were unable to capitalize on all the scoring opportunities they generated and what could have been a long scoreline ended up giving a minimal advantage to the La Noria team. Cruz Azul was the only Mexican team participating in this edition of the Concachampions to win in this first round, and everything seems to indicate that if they secure the advantage at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal, they will be the only representative of the Liga MX in the next phase, as León and Pumas have a complicated outlook. Reynoso's men remain at the top of their local league, and just the day before, a goal from Juan Escobar and a goal from Luis Abram gave them the victory in one of the Mexican soccer classics against Pumas.

Cruz Azul is in fifth place with 17 points, five wins, two draws and three defeats. With a 4 goal difference

 

For the ticket

Montreal Impact and Cruz Azul will meet in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals. After the Canadians visited the Azteca Stadium and rescued an important result, although it was a defeat, the score seems comfortable to turn it around at home and eliminate the Mexican team.
