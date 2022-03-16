Goals and Highlights: Pumas 3-0 (4-3) New England in CCL
(Image: VAVEL)

11:33 PM4 days ago

Highlights

Watch the best plays of Pumas win.

11:19 PM4 days ago

5th round

Altidore scores the penalty for NE

Dineno scores the penalty for Pumas

11:17 PM4 days ago

4th round

Letget misses the NE penalty

Freire scores a penalty for Pumas

11:16 PM4 days ago

3rd round

McNamara criminal misses

Velarde criminal fault

11:14 PM4 days ago

2nd round

Jones scores for NE

Mozo scores for Pumas

11:12 PM4 days ago

First round

Ortiz scores for Pumas

Gil scores for NE

11:06 PM4 days ago

90'

The game ends, the score is 3-0. there will be penalties
11:03 PM4 days ago

90'

3 minutes are added.
10:58 PM4 days ago

78'

Dinneno's long shot that passes by the side
10:39 PM4 days ago

66'

Defensive error that New England does not take advantage of with Bou
10:32 PM4 days ago

60'

PUMAS GOAL Saucedo hit him from long distance and made it 3-0.
10:22 PM4 days ago

49'

PUMAS GOAL Dinenno defines a half turn and makes it 2-0.
10:18 PM4 days ago

46'

The second half begins
10:03 PM4 days ago

45'

At the end of the first half the score is 1-0.
10:00 PM4 days ago

45'

2 minutes added
9:54 PM4 days ago

40'

Dangerous free kick for Pumas
9:49 PM4 days ago

33'

GOAL PUMAS Center of the Islands that Dinneno finishes off with his right foot and makes it 1-0.
9:41 PM4 days ago

25'

Meritao center that Rogerio fails to finish off
9:34 PM4 days ago

20'

The Mexican team constantly reaches the rival goal, they know they have to score a goal in the first half, they are lacking the definition
9:31 PM4 days ago

16'

Yellow card for Taustarson
9:29 PM4 days ago

14'

Alan Mozo's center that deflects a defender, there will be a corner for Pumas.
9:27 PM4 days ago

11'

Saucedo's shot that goes wide.
9:25 PM4 days ago

Bruce Arena

Bruce Arena has reached 241 wins in the MLS regular season. All-time record in the league, surpassing Sigi Schmid, another Major League Soccer legend.
9:23 PM4 days ago

Lineup New England

This is the XI starter of New England
9:22 PM4 days ago

Lineup Pumas

This is the XI starters of Pumas.
9:17 PM4 days ago

0'

The game has started, enjoy it.
9:16 PM4 days ago

Lillini Statements

Pumas coach Andrés Lillini spoke about tonight's game after losing the first leg 3-0.

“We know we have to get up. This team is always strong, if there is something that characterizes the team, it is the strength it has in critical moments. We didn't play well in the New England game in Boston, today we have to win the game, we're psyched up. We must have twice the capacity, we have to carry it forward and we are going to do it”.

9:14 PM4 days ago

Mexican hegemony

Since 2006 there have been seven Mexican teams that have represented Concacaf in the Club World Cup, so Pumas will seek to continue that streak and settle in the semifinal.
9:08 PM4 days ago

Injuries Pumas

Pumas has no injuries for today.
9:03 PM4 days ago

Against the history

The Pumas team goes down in history today in CU because it has never won against today's rival, so it will look for a better match. take that paternity off the New England team
8:58 PM4 days ago

Injuries of New England

The New England team has no injuries for today.
8:53 PM4 days ago

The favorite of today

The favorite of today is Pumas 
8:48 PM4 days ago

The bracket

The winner of this match will face the winner of the Cruz Azul vs. Montreal series.
8:43 PM4 days ago

The game of today

Pumas needs a miracle to win today and advance, they need to win by a difference of 3 goals
8:38 PM4 days ago

8:28 PM4 days ago

New England Revolution: last lineup

E. Edwards; A. de la Garza, A. Farrell, J. Bell, R. Spaulding, W. Kaptoum, L. Maciel, A. Traustason, T. McNamara, E. Boateng and A. Buksa.
8:23 PM4 days ago

Pumas: last lineup

A. Talavera; J. Rodríguez, N. Freire, P. Ortiz, A. Mozo, F. Álvarez, H. Meritao, L. López, D. Oliveira, R. Oliveira and J. Dinenno.
8:18 PM4 days ago

New England Revolution, to seal their passage

The team coached by American Bruce Arena arrived in Mexico with the goal of advancing to the next stage and has a good chance of doing so; they did not play in the Round of 16, as they had direct access because Cavaly, a Haitian club, was disqualified.
8:13 PM4 days ago

Pumas UNAM, in search of the feat

The team coached by Argentine Andrés Lillini will try to come from behind to reach the final; in the last round, they eliminated Saprissa of Costa Rica, with a 6-3 aggregate score.
8:08 PM4 days ago

What happened in the first leg?

In the first leg of the first leg, which took place last Wednesday at Gillette Stadium, the New England Revolution made the most of their status to get a very important positive result, defeating Pumas 3-0, with goals from Sebastian Lletget (2) and Adam Buksa.

Now, this Wednesday night at Ciudad Universitaria, UNAM will be looking to take advantage of their home advantage to come back from a score that is undoubtedly very high; it is worth remembering that the first tie-breaker criterion is the away goal, so they will have to prevent the Revs from scoring at all costs, otherwise they would practically be saying goodbye to the cup.

8:03 PM4 days ago

Concachampions Quarterfinals

The four series of this round are as follows -only one of them has already played the second leg; the remaining ones will be played between Wednesday and Thursday-.

León (0) - (3) Seattle Sounders.

Comunicaciones 5-5 New York City. The U.S. team went through.

Pumas (0) - (3) New England Revolution.

Montreal (0) - (3) Leon.

7:58 PM4 days ago

CONCACAF Champions League 2022

The current Concachampions is the 57th edition in history (the fourteenth since the new format). After the current competition began with 16 clubs, this week the four semifinalists will be defined, who will seek a place in the final in a little more than 15 days; the matches to define the champion will be played on April 27 and May 2.
7:53 PM4 days ago

VAVEL Logo