Roma vs Vitesse LIVE Score Updates (0-0)
Photo: VAVEL

5:37 PM3 days ago

Highlights

Watch the best plays of the game.

5:35 PM3 days ago

90'

The game is over, the score is 1-1.
5:35 PM3 days ago

90'

Tammy Abraham finds space inside the area and scores with a tremendous header just off the right post that gives the goalie no chance.
5:35 PM3 days ago

62'

GOAL Vitesse Witrekk shots and score 
5:04 PM3 days ago

55'

petrescu receives yellow card
3:51 PM3 days ago

45'

At the end of the first half the score is 0-0.
3:44 PM3 days ago

43'

Adrian Grbic knocks down his opponent and sees the yellow card.
3:28 PM3 days ago

25'

Jordan Veretout shoots from the edge of the area. The ball goes wide of the left post. The ball has gone out and there will be a goal kick for Vitesse.
3:19 PM3 days ago

19'

Deserved yellow card. Roger Ibanez's entry was quite hard and Radu Marian Petrescu did not hesitate to get the yellow card.
2:50 PM3 days ago

All set

All is ready on the Olimpic Stadium for the game of today.
2:44 PM3 days ago

Lineup Vitesse

This is the XI starters of Vitesse.
2:39 PM3 days ago

Lineup Roma

This is the XI starter of Roma.
2:34 PM3 days ago

Who is the referee of today

Today's referee will be Radu Marian Petrescu is a Romanian football referee who officiates in Liga I. He has been a FIFA referee since 2012
2:29 PM3 days ago

Injuries Vitesse

The visiting team has several casualties for today.

Bero M. (Injury)

Hajek T. (Injury)

Oroz D. (Yellow cards)

Verstappen E. (Injury)

2:24 PM3 days ago

Injuries Roma

This is the injuries for the Roma.

Mancini G. (Yellow cards)

Oliveira S. (Red cards)

Spinazzola L. (Injury - Achilles tendon)

2:19 PM3 days ago

The activity of today

The second leg of the Conference League round of 16 is played with these games.

Feyenoord vs Partizan

Gent vs PAOK

LASK vs Slavia Prague

2:14 PM3 days ago

Favorite to win

Roma is the favorite for this match with a probability of victory of -222 according to the bookmakers.
2:09 PM3 days ago

Fact

Roma's last four UECL matches have had 12.5 corner kicks on average.
2:04 PM3 days ago

Tune in here Roma vs Vitesse Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the UEFA Conference League match Roma vs Vitesse live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
1:59 PM3 days ago

Roma vs Vitesse How to watch Stream on TV and Online in UEFA Conference League

1:54 PM3 days ago

Games between Roma vs Vitesse

It will be the first time that both teams meet.
1:49 PM3 days ago

Key player of Vitesse

Thomas Buitink scored Vitesse's last goal at the end of February and has scored in two UECL games, games in which his team managed three goals.
1:44 PM3 days ago

Key player of Rome

Nicolò Zaniolo provided an assist for Roma's winning goal in the first leg, his third in the last four UECL games he has played.
Photo: Getty images// Vincenzo Pinto
1:39 PM3 days ago

VITESSE

Unfortunately for Vitesse, they have never made it through to European competition after losing the first leg at home. The recent goalless draw in the league against Heracles, located in the middle of the table, was the third game in a row that the team did not score and is currently in sixth place in the Eredivisie.

Vitesse coach Thomas Letsch admitted he was disappointed with the result of the first leg, but still believes in his team with half the tie remaining. Balanced records away from home in Europe offer some room for hope, as the team scored in all those games.

1:34 PM3 days ago

Rome

After winning 1-0 in the first leg of this tie, Roma remain among the favorites to win this inaugural edition of the UEFA Europa Conference League. The "Giallorossi" team has only lost one game of its last 11 official commitments, which has allowed it to fight to enter the top six of Serie A, and it has only lost one home game of the last 26 in European competitions .
In addition, Roma have advanced to the round the three times they have won the first leg away from home in European competitions. One can even be optimistic if Jose Mourinho's men concede the first goal, since the she-wolf hasn't lost in three of the last four official matches at their stadium in which they received the first goal of the match.
1:29 PM3 days ago

The game will played at the Stadio Olimpico

The Stadio Olimpico is the largest sports facility in Rome, Italy, seating over 70,000 spectators. It is located within the Foro Italico sports complex, north of the city.
Photo: Getty images// Paulo Bruno
1:24 PM3 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the UEFA Conference League match: Roma vs Vitesse Live Updates!

My name is Erick Guerrero and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL
