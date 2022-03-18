Goals and Highlights: Celtic 4-0 Ross County in Scottish Premiership
Photo: VAVEL

12:10 PMa day ago

Highlights

11:57 AMa day ago

Thank you for following the Celtic vs Ross County game.
11:52 AMa day ago

End game

Celtic 4-0 Ross County.
11:47 AMa day ago

90'

Two more minutes are added to a game dominated by Celtic.
11:42 AMa day ago

80'

A header without much power that goes into the hands of Ross Laidlaw.
11:37 AMa day ago

75'

Paton and Cancola enter

Charles-Cook and Tilson out

Ross County changes

 

Turnbull and Biton in

McGregor and Hatate out

Celtic changes.

11:32 AMa day ago

72'

Abada and Ralston are in

Neves and Juranovic out

Celtic changes.

11:27 AMa day ago

60'

Celtic goal

Giorgos Giakoumakis with his fourth goal of the day, this time from the penalty spot after deceiving the goalkeeper.

11:22 AMa day ago

84'

Burroughs and Spittal entered

White and Paton came out

Ross County Changes.

11:17 AMa day ago

55'

Callum McGregor's free kick goes over the top of the goal.
11:12 AMa day ago

52'

Jota's powerful shot was blocked by the defense, which claimed a handball that was not sanctioned by the referee.
11:07 AMa day ago

47'

Maeda's cross, but he had already been penalized for offside.
11:02 AMa day ago

46'

Second half kicks off between Celtic and Ross County.
10:57 AMa day ago

Half time

Celtic 3-0 Ross County.
10:52 AMa day ago

45'

Three more minutes were added.
10:47 AMa day ago

38'

Jota's shot from half distance goes wide.
10:42 AMa day ago

35'

Daizen Maeda's shot finds a defensive deflection and ends in a corner kick.
10:37 AMa day ago

28'

Kayne Ramsay has been sent off by Ross County.
10:32 AMa day ago

26'

Cetic goal

Once again Giakoumakis arrives to close the pincer at the far post and score his hat-trick.

10:27 AMa day ago

25'

Daizen Maeda's goal-bound header, but the goalkeeper dives to save his goal.
10:22 AMa day ago

24'

Reo Hatate with the cross shot from the left flank that is blocked by the defender.
10:17 AMa day ago

18'

Celtic goal

Double header inside the box from Giakoumakis, although the second one ends up being effective as he puts it inside the goalkeeper's far post for 2-0.

10:12 AMa day ago

14'

They claimed a handball inside the Ross County area, but the referee did not sanction anything.
10:07 AMa day ago

11'

Celtic Goal

Jota with the service to the far post and Georgios Giakoumakis with the header into the net to open the score 1-0.

10:02 AMa day ago

10'

Close corner kick that the goalkeeper manages to deny.
9:57 AMa day ago

2'

Jota made his first touchdown of the match, breaking down the right flank to fire a shot that went over the top of the goal.
9:52 AMa day ago

0'

The match between Celtic and Ross County kicks off.
9:47 AMa day ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from kick-off in Scotland with the Scottish Premiership clash between Celtic and Ross County.
9:42 AMa day ago

Ross County substitutes

10 Dominic Samuel

15 Keith Watson

18 Jack Burroughs

20 Declan Drysdale

21 Ross Munro

24 Ben Paton

4 David Cancola

3 Jake Vokins

7 Blair Spittal

9:37 AMa day ago

Celtic substitutes

6 Nir Bitton

33 Matt O'Riley

16 James McCarthy

11 Liel Abada

19 Michael Johnston

21 Yosuke Ideguchi

56 Anthony Ralston

14 David Turnbull

29 Scott Bain

9:32 AMa day ago

XI Ross County

1 Ross Laidlaw, 16 Alex Iacovitti, 5 Jack Baldwin, 2 Connor Randall, 19 Kayne Ramsay, 6 Harrison Patton, 8 Ross Callachan, 22 Jordan Tillson, 26 Jordan White, 23 Joseph Hungbo, 17 Regan Charles-Cook.
9:27 AMa day ago

XI Celtic

15 Joe Hart, 4 Carl Starfelt, 20 Cameron Carter-Vickers, 3 Greg Taylor, 88 Josip Juranovic, 42 Callum McGregor, 18 Tom Rogic, 41 Reo Hatate, 7 Georgios Giakoumakis, 17 Jota, 38 Daizen Maeda.
9:22 AMa day ago

The scorers

Liel Abada is Celtic's leading scorer in the championship with nine goals in 29 games and Regan Charles Cook is the leading scorer for the visitors with 13 goals in the same number of games.
9:17 AMa day ago

A new standstill

It should be noted that the league will stop again for a couple of days due to the upcoming FIFA Date with the closing of the World Cup qualifiers, where Scotland will have its match against Ukraine pending and will only face Poland in a friendly game.
9:12 AMa day ago

The stage

Celtic Park in Scotland is in impeccable condition this afternoon for the antepenultimate game of the regular season:
9:07 AMa day ago

How are Ross County coming along?

Meanwhile, Ross County is in sixth place with 36 points and three wins in a row that have caused them to jump a few places in the overall standings.
9:02 AMa day ago

How are Celtic coming along?

Celtic leads the overall standings with 73 points after advancing to the Cup semifinals; their last league game was played on March 6 when they defeated Livingston by a score of 3-1.
8:57 AMa day ago

Start

Celtic will look to stay on top of the Scottish Premiership in the final stretch of the season when they take on Ross County at home. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
8:52 AMa day ago

Tune in here Celtic vs Ross County Live Score in Scottish Premiership 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Celtic vs Ross County match for the Scottish Premiership 2022.
8:47 AMa day ago

What time is Celtic vs Ross County match for Scottish Premiership 2022?

This is the start time of the game Celtic vs Ross County of March 19th in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Bolivia: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Brazil: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Chile: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Colombia: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Ecuador: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

United States (ET): 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Spain: 4:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Paraguay: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Peru: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Uruguay: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

8:42 AMa day ago

Last games

Celtic has four wins in a row at any ground, including their last two at home; the most recent occasion Ross County won on the road was in the Cup in 2019.

Ross County 1-2 Celtic, 2021

Celtic 3-0 Ross County, 2021

Ross County 1-0 Celtic, 2021

Celtic 2-0 Ross County, 2020

Celtic 0-2 Ross County, 2019 (League Cup)

8:37 AMa day ago

Key player Ross County

The visitors will need to be forceful in the few chances they have up front and the onus will fall on Joseph Hungbo, who is coming off the back of scoring the only goal in the penalty shootout win over St Mirren.
8:32 AMa day ago

Key player Celtic

Celtic have had good goalscoring productivity and one of them has been Georgios Giakoumakis, who comes from being the hero by scoring the brace in the Cup game and will look to repeat the momentum for this Saturday.
8:27 AMa day ago

Last lineup Ross County

1 Ross Laidlaw, 16 Alex Iacovitti, 5 Jack Baldwin, 2 Connor Randall, 19 Kayne Ramsay, 6 Harrison Patton, 22 Jordan Tillson, 8 Ross Callachan, 26 Jordan White, 17 Regan Charles-Cook, 23 Joseph Hungbo.
8:22 AMa day ago

Last lineup Celtic

15 Joe Hart, 4 Carl Starfelt, 20 Cameron Carter-Vickers, 3 Greg Taylor, 88 Josip Juranovic, 42 Callum McGregor, 41 Reo Hatate, 33 Matt O'Riley, 7 Georgios Giakoumakis, 38 Daizen Maeda, 49 James Forrest.
8:17 AMa day ago

Ross County: break the pool

Ross County emerges as the main victim for this game, sitting in sixth place with just 36 points, although they have reeled off three straight wins, including a 1-0 victory over St. Mirren in their most recent outing.
8:12 AMa day ago

Celtic: reassert themselves at the top

Having booked their place in the Scottish Cup semifinals last Monday, Celtic will be looking to reassert themselves at the top and take advantage of playing at home to try to secure their 24th win of the season with just three games remaining.
8:07 AMa day ago

The Kick-off

The Celtic vs Ross County match will be played at the Celtic Park Stadium, in Glasgow, Scotland. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:00 am ET.
8:02 AMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Scottish Premiership 2022: Celtic vs Ross County!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
