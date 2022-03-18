Goal and Highlights: Rayo Vallecano 0-1 Atletico in LaLiga
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
5:00 PM20 hours ago

This was the only goal of the match

4:54 PM20 hours ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the broadcast of the game between Rayo Vallecano and Atlético de Madrid on LaLiga.
4:49 PM20 hours ago

End game

Rayo Vallecano 0-1 Atletico.
4:44 PM21 hours ago

94'

Oblak with a last-minute save to prevent the fall of his goal.
4:39 PM21 hours ago

92'

Hermoso and Augusto come in

Koke and Griezmann come out

Atlético de Madrid changes.

4:34 PM21 hours ago

90'

Add 4 more minutes.
4:29 PM21 hours ago

85'

Ángel Correa is sent off and Atleti is down to one man. Savic was also cautioned.
4:24 PM21 hours ago

83'

Sylla enters and Trejo leaves, Rayo Vallecano change.
4:19 PM21 hours ago

79'

Nikola's shot, which was a little too far behind him to hit the ball, went over the top of the goal.
4:14 PM21 hours ago

78'

Now Koke is the one who receives the yellow card.
4:09 PM21 hours ago

76'

Nteka enters and Guardiola comes out, Rayo Vallecano change.
4:04 PM21 hours ago

74'

Atletico's Geoffrey Kondogbia is cautioned.
3:59 PM21 hours ago

67'

Luis Suárez is encouraged with a mid-range shot that goes over the top.
3:54 PM21 hours ago

64'

Kondogbia, Suarez and Correa come in

Lodi, Féliz and Herrera leave the team.

Atlético's changes

Rayo Vallecano's Óscar Trejo was cautioned.

3:49 PM21 hours ago

60'

Suárez's shot down low and Oblak flies to save his goal.
3:44 PMa day ago

58'

Griezmann has been penalized for an advanced position.
3:39 PMa day ago

49'

Atlético's Goal
In a combination on the edge of the area, Koke arrived to put the cross-shot and open the score 1-0.
3:34 PMa day ago

46'

The second half begins between Rayo Vallecano and Atlético de Madrid.
3:29 PMa day ago

Half time

Rayo Vallecano 0-0 Atlético de Madrid.
3:24 PMa day ago

45'

Savic's header from a set piece goes over the top.
3:19 PMa day ago

45'

Add one more minute.
3:14 PMa day ago

42'

Santiago Comesaña of Rayo Vallecano is cautioned.
3:09 PMa day ago

38'

Dangerous cross that Bebé was chasing, but it was already out of place.
3:04 PMa day ago

35'

Joao Felix's left-footed shot goes wide.
2:59 PMa day ago

31'

Joao Felix's header from a corner kick goes wide.
2:54 PMa day ago

30'

Mario Suárez of Rayo Vallecano received a yellow card.
2:49 PMa day ago

25'

Joao Felix is offside and the team's offensive play is cancelled.
2:44 PMa day ago

23'

Alvaro Garcia's weak header straight at the goalkeeper.
2:39 PMa day ago

22'

Bebé's free kick hits the wall.
2:34 PMa day ago

20'

Renan Lodi is cautioned, for Atlético.
2:29 PMa day ago

18'

The defender's clearance hit Griezmann, who was on the pitch, and the ball came up just short of the goal.
2:24 PMa day ago

12'

Félix's flick and Griezmann fails to make a good impact and the ball goes wide of the goal.
2:19 PMa day ago

9'

Griezmann's shot from outside the box straight into the stands.
2:14 PMa day ago

4'

Óscar Valentín's badly broken service goes into the stands.
2:09 PMa day ago

2'

Bad shot from Grizmann inside the box that the goalkeeper stretches to save his goal.
2:04 PMa day ago

1'

The referee penalizes the home team for offside.
1:59 PMa day ago

0'

The game starts between Rayo Vallecano and Atlético de Madrid.
1:54 PMa day ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from the ball rolling in Vallecas for the clash between Rayo Vallecano and Atlético de Madrid.
1:49 PMa day ago

Again as a starter

In the final stretch of his stay with Atlético de Madrid, Mexico's Héctor Herrera has established himself as an undisputed starter in Diego Simeone's team and, once again, he will start in this match.
1:44 PMa day ago

Atletico Madrid substitutes

50 Pablo Barrios Rivas

27 Giuliano Simeone

9 Luis Suárez

36 Carlos Martín

1 Benjamin Lecomte

22 Mario Hermoso

10 Ángel Correa

18 Felipe

4 Geoffrey Kondogbia

1:39 PMa day ago

Rayo Vallecano substitutes

2 Nikola Maras

32 Mario Hernández

7 Isi Palazón

1 Luca Zidane

11 Mamadou Sylla

21 Pathé Ciss

19 Kévin Rodrigues

9 Randy Ntekja

1:34 PMa day ago

XI Atletico Madrid

13 Jan Oblak, 2 José Giménez, 23 Reinildo Mandava, 15 Stefan Savic, 16 Héctor Herrera, 5 Rodrigo De Paul, 6 Koke, 12 Renan Lodi, 14 Marcos Llorente, 7 João Félix, 8 Antoine Griezmann.
1:29 PMa day ago

XI Rayo Vallecano

13 Stole Dimitrievski, 5 Alejandro Catena, 4 Mario Suárez, 33 Fran García, 20 Iván Balliu, 8 Óscar Trejo, 6 Santiago Comesaña, 23 Óscar Valentín, 16 Sergi Guardiola, 18 Álvaro García, 10 Bebé.
1:24 PMa day ago

The clothing

Due to the fact that they will be visitors tonight, Atletico Madrid will wear their alternative uniform, which is in blue:

1:19 PMa day ago

The fans are back

Good sales were registered for this game, where the stadium is expected to be almost full for this game.
1:14 PMa day ago

How is Atletico coming along?

Meanwhile, Atletico arrives inspired after eliminating Manchester United in the Champions League, but they are fourth in LaLiga, five behind second place Sevilla and with a lower goal difference than third place Barcelona.
1:09 PMa day ago

How is Rayo Vallecano coming along?

Rayo Vallecano is in 13th place in LaLiga with a nine-game winless streak in the tournament; the last time they were victorious was on December 18 with a 2-0 home win over Alavés.
1:04 PMa day ago

Start

Atlético de Madrid wants to stay in the top four of LaLiga and will be looking for a victory at the home of an urgent Rayo Vallecano. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
12:59 PMa day ago

Tune in here Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid Live Score in LaLiga 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid match for the LaLiga Season 2022.
12:54 PMa day ago

What time is Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid match for LaLiga 2022?

This is the start time of the game Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid of March 19th in several countries:

Argentina: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Bolivia: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Brazil: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Chile: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Colombia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Ecuador: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

United States (ET): 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Spain: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM on SKY Sports

Paraguay: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Peru: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Uruguay: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

12:49 PMa day ago

Last games

The Colchoneros have taken the measure of the Vallecas side with 11 unbeaten games and five consecutive wins on any field and in any tournament; their last setback came in the 2013 season.

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Rayo Vallecano, 2022

Rayo Vallecano 0-1 Atletico Madrid, 2019

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Rayo Vallecano, 2018

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Rayo Vallecano, 2016

Atletico Madrid 3-0 Rayo Vallecano, 2016 (Copa del Rey)

12:44 PMa day ago

Key player Atletico Madrid

Despite leaving for Houston Dynamo, Mexican Héctor Herrera is taking his best version in his last part with the Colchoneros, being a fundamental factor for the team's good performance, especially in the recovery and generation from midfield, where the former Pachuca Tuzos player has matured.
Image: AS
Image: AS
12:39 PMa day ago

Key player Rayo Vallecano

Macedonian goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski is expected to have a busy afternoon in the face of the opponent's offensive power, which is why his saves could be key to keep his team in the match, despite the fact that they are playing at home.
Image: Marca
Image: Marca
12:34 PMa day ago

Last lineup Atletico Madrid

13 Jan Oblak, 2 José Giménez, 23 Reinildo Mandava, 15 Stefan Savic, 16 Héctor Herrera, 6 Koke, 5 Rodrigo De Paul, 12 Renan Lodi 41', 14 Marcos Llorente, 7 João Félix, 8 Antoine Griezmann.
12:29 PMa day ago

Last lineup Rayo Vallecano

13 Stole Dimitrievski, 5 Alejandro Catena, 4 Mario Suárez, 33 Fran García, 20 Iván Balliu, 8 Óscar Trejo, 23 Óscar Valentín, 6 Santiago Comesaña, 16 Sergi Guardiola, 9 Randy Ntekja, 10 Bebé.
12:24 PMa day ago

Atletico de Madrid: arrive inspired

After eliminating Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, Atlético de Madrid arrives in high spirits in search of the second place because they are five points behind Sevilla, but the third place is disputed with Barcelona; a week ago they beat Cádiz 2-1 at home.
12:19 PMa day ago

Rayo Vallecano: to guarantee salvation

Rayo Vallecano's objective is to guarantee the category for another year and with eight points above the relegation zone it seems that they can achieve it, but the best thing would be to give a blow of authority at home against the still current LaLiga champion; last week they drew 1-1 at home against Sevilla.
12:14 PMa day ago

The Kick-off

The Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid match will be played at the Vallecas Stadium, in Vallecas, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 4:00 pm ET.
12:09 PMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the LaLiga 2022: Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo