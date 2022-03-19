Goals and Highlights: Huddersfield 0-3 Bournemouth in EFL Championship 2022
Photo: VAVEL

11:54 AMa day ago

11:50 AMa day ago

End of match

The match ends and Bournemouth gets a big win to move 6 points ahead of Huddersfield and closer to direct promotion.
11:47 AMa day ago

90´

We enter the added time, which will be 3 minutes.
11:42 AMa day ago

85´

We entered the final stretch of a match that seemed to be more even but was completely dominated by the visitors.
11:37 AMa day ago

80´

3 Huddersfield changes for no Bournemouth changes for the match
11:31 AMa day ago

75´

A game totally dominated by the visitors, who will move to within 6 points of Huddersfield and closer to direct promotion.
11:26 AMa day ago

70´

Bournemouth continues to show its power and is close to a fourth goal
11:22 AMa day ago

65´

The visitors already have 3 cautioned players, which could be a problem for them.
11:16 AMa day ago

60´

Huddersfield tries to get back on the ball and dream of a comeback
11:12 AMa day ago

55´

Jefferson Lerma is the player of the match so far for his great performance.
11:11 AMa day ago

50´

The visitors completely dominated the match
11:10 AMa day ago

46´

Goooooooooooooooool Solanke's third goal for the visitors.
11:03 AMa day ago

45´

Second half begins, Bournemouth leads 2-0
10:48 AMa day ago

Half time

At the end of the first half, everything is in favor of the visitors to take the three points.
10:48 AMa day ago

45´

3 minutes to be added in the first half
10:42 AMa day ago

40´

Total control of the game was in the hands of the visitors who, with two goals in favor, began to take control of the game.
10:34 AMa day ago

35´

When the local team began to show a better rhythm and attacking intent, the second goal of the match was scored for the visitors.
10:32 AMa day ago

32´

Second goal for the visitors thanks to Jefferson Lerma and they begin to look closer to victory.
10:31 AMa day ago

31´

Goooooooooooooooooal for Bournemouth
10:24 AMa day ago

25´

Huddersfield tries to regain control of the game after the goal, but lacks more partnership
10:21 AMa day ago

20´

Goooooooooooooooal Bournemouth goal, Jaidon Anthony strikes from the left to put his team ahead.
10:17 AMa day ago

15´

Bournemouth begins to take control of the game in midfield and impose its pace
10:13 AMa day ago

10´

2 shots and one on goal for the visitors, while the home team has only taken one shot.
10:12 AMa day ago

First minutes of the match and both teams have had chances to get close to goal.
10:09 AMa day ago

The game kicks off
9:46 AMa day ago

Bournemouth starts with these players

The away team's lineup.

9:40 AMa day ago

Huddersfield presents its XI for the match

This will be the home team's lineup.
9:30 AMa day ago

The leading scorers in the EFL Championship

Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic is the league's top scorer with 35 goals, followed by Dominic Solanke with 22, Chilean Ben Brereton Dias has 20 goals and in fourth place Andread Weimann with 17 goals.
9:26 AMa day ago

This afternoon's games

Sheffield United vs Barnsley, Derby County vs Coventry City, Huddersfield vs Bournemouth, Bristol City vs West Bromwich, Hull City vs Luton Town, Reading vs Blackburn City, Stoke City vs Millwall.
9:20 AMa day ago

This afternoon's stadium

The John Smith's Stadium will host the match of the day in England's second division.
It was opened in 1994 at a cost of 40 million pounds, has a capacity of 24,500 spectators, located in the north of England.
9:17 AMa day ago

Huddersfield and Bournemouth, teams looking to return to the Premier League soon.

Huddersfield was relegated from the top flight of English soccer in the 2018-2019 campaign, they only got 16 points and were the worst in the league.
Bournemouth was in the 2019-2020 season in the Premier League, where they were relegated by only 1 point against Aston Villa. 
9:12 AMa day ago

Leaders in assists

Huddersfield has Sorba Thomas as their best assists leader with 10, followed by Harry Toffolo who has distributed 7 assists in the championship.
Bournemouth have Jaidon Anthony, Ryan Christie and Philip Billing as assist leaders with 6 in the championship, proving that they are a team rather than individuals. 
9:07 AMa day ago

Top scorers for each team

For the home team, the top scorer is Daniel Ward with 16 goals, followed by Daniel Sinani with 6.
For the visitors, Dominic Solanke has scored 22 goals and is one of the leading scorers in the competition.
9:02 AMa day ago

8:57 AMa day ago

What time is Huddersfield vs Bournemouth match for EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the game Huddersfield vs Bournemouth of 19th March in several countries:

 

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Bolivia: 11:00 AM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Chile: 11:00 AM

Colombia: 10:00 AM

Ecuador: 10:00 AM

USA (ET): 11:00 AM in CBS

Spain: 16:00 PM in DAZN

Mexico: 09:00 AM in Sky

Paraguay: 12:00 PM

Peru: 10:00 AM

Uruguay: 12:00 PM

8:52 AMa day ago

Keep an eye on this Bournemouth player

Dominic Solanke is undoubtedly the player to watch for the visitors, as the former Chelsea man has managed to score 22 goals this season, scoring a lot of points for his team.
Solanke has also managed to dish out 5 assists, demonstrating the great level he is at and is looking to get another chance in the Premier League.  
8:47 AMa day ago

Watch out for this Huddersfield player

Daniel Ward has managed to be the scorer of his team so far with 13 goals scored, although he also contributed with 2 assists.
Ward will have to maintain his great level to help his team in the fight for promotion.  
8:42 AMa day ago

Last XI of Bournemouth

42 Travers, 17 Stacey, 2 Phillips, 5 Kelly, 33 Zemura, 8 Lerma, 4 Cook, 14 Cantwell, 10 Christie, 9 Solanke, 32 Anthony.
8:37 AMa day ago

Last XI of Huddersfield

21 Nicholls, 3 Toffolo, 26 Colwill, 32 Lees, 4 Pearson, 16 Thomas, 8 O´Brien, 6 Hogg, 37 Russell, 19 Holmes, 25 Ward.
8:32 AMa day ago

The war for direct promotion is as open as ever

The EFL Championship is at a crucial moment of the season, as with Fulham with a lead that will make them champions, 9 teams are on 9 points with a few rounds remaining.
The promotion play off is shaping up and it could be a real battle for that place in the Premier League.
8:27 AMa day ago

Bournemouth on a mission to go straight up the table

The Bournemouth team has one of the best squads in the second division of England and they have demonstrated that quality by being at the top of the table.
The team visits Huddersfield with the intention of beating them and take a considerable advantage to go up to the top division.
8:22 AMa day ago

Huddersfield with a season that little expected.

The home side have had an unexpected season for the better, as they were not the main candidates to be in the fight for direct promotion to the Premier Legue, but their players have pulled out all the stops and want to go up.
8:17 AMa day ago

Fundamental match for direct promotion to the Premier League

At the John Smith's Stadium, the second-placed Bournemouth with 66 points thanks to 19 wins, 9 draws and 77 defeats and the local and third-placed Huddersfield Town with 63 points thanks to 17 wins, 12 draws and 9 defeats will face each other.
 
8:12 AMa day ago

VAVEL Logo