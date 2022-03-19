Goals and Highlights: Huddersfield 0-3 Bournemouth in EFL Championship 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Thank you for joining us
End of match
The match ends and Bournemouth gets a big win to move 6 points ahead of Huddersfield and closer to direct promotion.
90´
We enter the added time, which will be 3 minutes.
85´
We entered the final stretch of a match that seemed to be more even but was completely dominated by the visitors.
80´
3 Huddersfield changes for no Bournemouth changes for the match
75´
A game totally dominated by the visitors, who will move to within 6 points of Huddersfield and closer to direct promotion.
70´
Bournemouth continues to show its power and is close to a fourth goal
65´
The visitors already have 3 cautioned players, which could be a problem for them.
60´
Huddersfield tries to get back on the ball and dream of a comeback
55´
Jefferson Lerma is the player of the match so far for his great performance.
50´
The visitors completely dominated the match
46´
Goooooooooooooooool Solanke's third goal for the visitors.
45´
Second half begins, Bournemouth leads 2-0
Half time
At the end of the first half, everything is in favor of the visitors to take the three points.
45´
3 minutes to be added in the first half
40´
Total control of the game was in the hands of the visitors who, with two goals in favor, began to take control of the game.
35´
When the local team began to show a better rhythm and attacking intent, the second goal of the match was scored for the visitors.
32´
Second goal for the visitors thanks to Jefferson Lerma and they begin to look closer to victory.
31´
Goooooooooooooooooal for Bournemouth
25´
Huddersfield tries to regain control of the game after the goal, but lacks more partnership
20´
Goooooooooooooooal Bournemouth goal, Jaidon Anthony strikes from the left to put his team ahead.
15´
Bournemouth begins to take control of the game in midfield and impose its pace
10´
2 shots and one on goal for the visitors, while the home team has only taken one shot.
5´
First minutes of the match and both teams have had chances to get close to goal.
0´
The game kicks off
Bournemouth starts with these players
The away team's lineup.
📝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📝— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) March 19, 2022
🔺 Billing starts against former club
🔺 Smith also back from suspension
🔺 No other changes to starting team
Here's how we line up for this afternoon's game away at Huddersfield Town 👊👊#afcb 🍒
Follow all the action on VAVEL.
Huddersfield presents its XI for the match
This will be the home team's lineup.
🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨— Huddersfield Town (@htafc) March 19, 2022
Carlos Corberán makes 2️⃣ changes for today’s home @SkyBetChamp game against AFC Bournemouth!
➡️ Ollie Turton and Danel Sinani
⬅ Levi Colwill (sub) and Jonathan Hogg (knee)#htafc | @SportsBrokerHQ pic.twitter.com/0NxsUTzszh
The leading scorers in the EFL Championship
Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic is the league's top scorer with 35 goals, followed by Dominic Solanke with 22, Chilean Ben Brereton Dias has 20 goals and in fourth place Andread Weimann with 17 goals.
This afternoon's games
Sheffield United vs Barnsley, Derby County vs Coventry City, Huddersfield vs Bournemouth, Bristol City vs West Bromwich, Hull City vs Luton Town, Reading vs Blackburn City, Stoke City vs Millwall.
This afternoon's stadium
The John Smith's Stadium will host the match of the day in England's second division.
It was opened in 1994 at a cost of 40 million pounds, has a capacity of 24,500 spectators, located in the north of England.
It was opened in 1994 at a cost of 40 million pounds, has a capacity of 24,500 spectators, located in the north of England.
Huddersfield and Bournemouth, teams looking to return to the Premier League soon.
Huddersfield was relegated from the top flight of English soccer in the 2018-2019 campaign, they only got 16 points and were the worst in the league.
Bournemouth was in the 2019-2020 season in the Premier League, where they were relegated by only 1 point against Aston Villa.
Bournemouth was in the 2019-2020 season in the Premier League, where they were relegated by only 1 point against Aston Villa.
Leaders in assists
Huddersfield has Sorba Thomas as their best assists leader with 10, followed by Harry Toffolo who has distributed 7 assists in the championship.
Bournemouth have Jaidon Anthony, Ryan Christie and Philip Billing as assist leaders with 6 in the championship, proving that they are a team rather than individuals.
Bournemouth have Jaidon Anthony, Ryan Christie and Philip Billing as assist leaders with 6 in the championship, proving that they are a team rather than individuals.
Top scorers for each team
For the home team, the top scorer is Daniel Ward with 16 goals, followed by Daniel Sinani with 6.
For the visitors, Dominic Solanke has scored 22 goals and is one of the leading scorers in the competition.
For the visitors, Dominic Solanke has scored 22 goals and is one of the leading scorers in the competition.
Tune in here Huddersfield vs Bournemouth Live Score in EFL Championship 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Huddersfield vs Bournemouth match in EFL Championship 2022.
What time is Huddersfield vs Bournemouth match for EFL Championship?
This is the start time of the game Huddersfield vs Bournemouth of 19th March in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Bolivia: 11:00 AM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Chile: 11:00 AM
Colombia: 10:00 AM
Ecuador: 10:00 AM
USA (ET): 11:00 AM in CBS
Spain: 16:00 PM in DAZN
Mexico: 09:00 AM in Sky
Paraguay: 12:00 PM
Peru: 10:00 AM
Uruguay: 12:00 PM
Keep an eye on this Bournemouth player
Dominic Solanke is undoubtedly the player to watch for the visitors, as the former Chelsea man has managed to score 22 goals this season, scoring a lot of points for his team.
Solanke has also managed to dish out 5 assists, demonstrating the great level he is at and is looking to get another chance in the Premier League.
Solanke has also managed to dish out 5 assists, demonstrating the great level he is at and is looking to get another chance in the Premier League.
Watch out for this Huddersfield player
Daniel Ward has managed to be the scorer of his team so far with 13 goals scored, although he also contributed with 2 assists.
Ward will have to maintain his great level to help his team in the fight for promotion.
Ward will have to maintain his great level to help his team in the fight for promotion.
Last XI of Bournemouth
42 Travers, 17 Stacey, 2 Phillips, 5 Kelly, 33 Zemura, 8 Lerma, 4 Cook, 14 Cantwell, 10 Christie, 9 Solanke, 32 Anthony.
Last XI of Huddersfield
21 Nicholls, 3 Toffolo, 26 Colwill, 32 Lees, 4 Pearson, 16 Thomas, 8 O´Brien, 6 Hogg, 37 Russell, 19 Holmes, 25 Ward.
The war for direct promotion is as open as ever
The EFL Championship is at a crucial moment of the season, as with Fulham with a lead that will make them champions, 9 teams are on 9 points with a few rounds remaining.
The promotion play off is shaping up and it could be a real battle for that place in the Premier League.
The promotion play off is shaping up and it could be a real battle for that place in the Premier League.
Bournemouth on a mission to go straight up the table
The Bournemouth team has one of the best squads in the second division of England and they have demonstrated that quality by being at the top of the table.
The team visits Huddersfield with the intention of beating them and take a considerable advantage to go up to the top division.
The team visits Huddersfield with the intention of beating them and take a considerable advantage to go up to the top division.
Huddersfield with a season that little expected.
The home side have had an unexpected season for the better, as they were not the main candidates to be in the fight for direct promotion to the Premier Legue, but their players have pulled out all the stops and want to go up.
Fundamental match for direct promotion to the Premier League
At the John Smith's Stadium, the second-placed Bournemouth with 66 points thanks to 19 wins, 9 draws and 77 defeats and the local and third-placed Huddersfield Town with 63 points thanks to 17 wins, 12 draws and 9 defeats will face each other.
Continue to explore all that we have to offer.
See you next time.