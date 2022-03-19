Goal and highlights: Pachuca 1-0 Cruz Azul LIVE in Liga MX
2:02 AM11 hours ago

Highlights

12:10 AM13 hours ago

Thanks!

Thank you for following this match on VAVEL Mexico. Until the next time.
12:08 AM13 hours ago

94' FT

The match ends. Pachuca 1-0 Cruz Azul.
12:04 AM13 hours ago

91'

Yellow card for Kevin Álvarez.
12:03 AM13 hours ago

90'

The referee adds four minutes to the match.
11:59 PM13 hours ago

85' RED CARD

Double yellow card for Escobar who is sent off the match.
11:59 PM13 hours ago

84' Substitution

Pachuca: Víctor Guzmán leaves and Oscar Murillo enters.
Cruz Azul: Rafael Baca leaves the field and Iván Morales enters.
11:57 PM13 hours ago

83'

Cruz Azul came in from the right and Pachuca is at the back. La Máquina will go all out for a draw.
11:53 PM13 hours ago

79'

Yellow card for Escobar.
11:48 PM14 hours ago

75'

Yellow card for Charly Rodríguez.
11:43 PM14 hours ago

71' Substitution

Pachuca: Avilés Hurtado leaves and Fernando Navarro enters.
11:42 PM14 hours ago

69'

TERRIBLE MISS BY SANTI GIMÉNEZ! With no goalkeeper and an open goal, Santi's first-time shot goes over the crossbar. Cruz Azul misses the equalizer.
11:40 PM14 hours ago

67' Cambio

Cruz Azul: Nacho Rivero leaves and Erick Lira enters.
11:38 PM14 hours ago

65'

Pachuca close to a second! The ball crosses twice in the six-yard box, but no Tuzos player is able to close the gap.
11:36 PM14 hours ago

62'

GUZMÁN! Víctor's first-time shot sails over the crossbar.
11:32 PM14 hours ago

60'

Nacho Rivero with a powerful shot that goes into the stands. Cruz Azul keeps trying.
11:28 PM14 hours ago

54'

Pachuca counterattack on the left with Nico Ibáñez crossing to Avilés Hurtado, but the pass is too long.
11:27 PM14 hours ago

53'

Yellow card for Erick Sanchez.
11:20 PM14 hours ago

46' Substitution

Cruz Azul: Uriel Antuna, Santiago Giménez and Pablo Aguilar are in. Joaquín Martínez, Bryan Angulo and Christian Tabó are out.
11:18 PM14 hours ago

46'

The second half begins.
10:59 PM14 hours ago

45'+4 HT

The first half ends! Pachuca 1-0 Cruz Azul.
10:55 PM14 hours ago

45'

The referee adds four minutes to the first half.
10:51 PM14 hours ago

40'

The medical assistants come in to attend to Ustari.
10:49 PM15 hours ago

37'

CLOSE TO THE SECOND! Great play inside the box that ends in a shot by Avilés Hurtado that passes close to the goal.
10:41 PM15 hours ago

30'

Half an hour into the match and Pachuca continues to dominate possession.
10:38 PM15 hours ago

28' Substitution

Pachuca: Romario Ibarra leaves injured and Yairo Moreno enters.
10:37 PM15 hours ago

This was the goal

Scored by Erick Sánchez.
10:35 PM15 hours ago

24'

A deep ball down the left flank that Nico Ibáñez manages to shoot just wide of the goal.
10:32 PM15 hours ago

20'

The medical assistants come in to attend to Charly Rodríguez.
10:29 PM15 hours ago

18' GOAL

GOAL PACHUCA! Scored by Erick Sánchez.
10:27 PM15 hours ago

17'

USTARI AGAIN! Tabó takes a shot-cross that is blocked well by the Pachuca goalkeeper and avoids the danger.
10:25 PM15 hours ago

15'

Fifteen minutes of the first half were already gone. Both teams had already had important chances.
10:22 PM15 hours ago

11'

USTARI! Charly Rodriguez fires a powerful shot on goal that Ustari correctly saves.
10:20 PM15 hours ago

10'

Cruz Azul has not been able to get out of the midfield for the first few minutes of the match. Pachuca slightly better.
10:14 PM15 hours ago

3'

Pachuca's first warning with a powerful shot by Romario Ibarra that passes close to the crossbar.
10:09 PM15 hours ago

0'

The match has started!
9:57 PM15 hours ago

About to start!

Stay tuned for our coverage of the Clasico Hidalguense on VAVEL USA. The match is about to begin.
9:47 PM16 hours ago

Warm up

Both teams are already on the Hidalgo Stadium field warming up before the match that is about to begin.

9:42 PM16 hours ago

Lineup Cruz Azul

Jurado, Mayorga, Abram, Martínez, Escobar, Romero, Tabó, Rivero, Rodríguez, Baca y Angulo
9:37 PM16 hours ago

Lineup Pachuca

Ustari, Álvarez, Tapias, Cabral, Aceves, Guzmán, Chávez, Ibarra, Ibáñez Hurtado y Sánchez.
9:32 PM16 hours ago

Players who have played for both teams

Several players have worn the jerseys of Cruz Azul and Pachuca. Among them are: Christian "Chacho" Giménez, Óscar Pérez, Benjamín Galindo, Fausto Pinto, Cesareo Victorino, Juan Carlos Cacho, Luis Ángel Landin, Joel Huiqui.

 

9:27 PM16 hours ago

Last match

The last match between Pachuca and Cruz Azul was on matchday 7 of the Apertura 2021 played at the Azteca Stadium. The match ended in a one-goal draw. For Cruz Azul, Santi Giménez scored, while for the Tuzos, it was an own goal by Yoshimar Yotún.
9:22 PM16 hours ago

The arrival

With the respective sanitary measures in place, both Cruz Azul and Pachuca are already at the Hidalgo Stadium for the match that is minutes away. 

9:17 PM16 hours ago

Background

The history of this Hidalgo derby has the scales in favor of La Máquina with 27 victories and 18 for the Tuzos. There have only been 13 draws.
9:12 PM16 hours ago

The stadium

The venue for this match will be the Hidalgo Stadium, home of the Pachuca Tuzos. This stadium is located in the capital city of Hidalgo and was inaugurated on February 14, 1993. It has a capacity for 30 thousand spectators.

9:07 PM16 hours ago

We begin!

We are just under an hour away from the start of the match between Pachuca and Cruz Azul at the Hidalgo Stadium, a match corresponding to Matchday 11 and which concludes Saturday's activity. Cruz Azul wants to get into the playoffs, so they have to get the victory. Will they do it? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
9:02 PM16 hours ago

Tune in here Pachuca - Cruz Azul Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match Pachuca - Cruz Azul with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this match.
8:57 PM16 hours ago

How to watch Pachuca - Cruz Azul Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Pachuca vs Cruz Azul live on TV, your options are: TUDN USA

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

 

8:52 PM16 hours ago

Key player Cruz Azul

Uriel Antuna: This Mexican player arrived to reinforce La Máquina and he has done a great job. Antuna has had a second wind with Cruz Azul and is very participative in the offense with assists and goals. He currently has two goals in the tournament.

 

8:47 PM17 hours ago

Key player Pachuca

Nicolás Ibañez: The second top scorer of the tournament below Gignac is this Argentinean player who joined the Tuzos. He has 7 goals and 1 assist. His best streak was four consecutive games scoring goals. In the last match against Toluca, he scored the second goal.

8:42 PM17 hours ago

Last lineup Pachuca

Aceves, Alvarez, Cabra, Chavez, Guzmán, Hurtado, Ibáñez, Ibarra, Sánchez Tapias, Ustari.
8:37 PM17 hours ago

Last lineup Cruz Azul

Jesús Corona, Luis Abram, Erik Lira, Uriel Antuna, Angel Romero, Ignacio Rivero, Adrián Aldrete, Carlos Rodríguez, Pablo Aguilar, Juan Escobar, Santiago Giménez
8:32 PM17 hours ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this Pachuca vs Cruz Azul match will be Brian Omar González; Marco Antonio Bisguerra, first line; Manuel Alfonso Martínez, second line; Martín Molina, fourth assistant.
8:27 PM17 hours ago

Cruz Azul: To continue adding in the league

The Celeste team, led by Juan Reynoso, has been gradually climbing positions despite the irregular tournament they have had. Cruz Azul is close to the first four places, and they need a victory to be in the direct playoff zone. La Máquina is coming off a midweek draw against Montreal in Concachampions; in Liga MX, Cruz Azul won against Pumas by a score of 2-1. They are currently in position 5 with 17 points from five wins, two draws and three defeats. 

8:22 PM17 hours ago

Pachuca: Overall leader

The Hidalgo squad, led by Guillermo Almada, started the Grita México C22 tournament on the right foot, and the change of helmsman has been very good for them, as this tournament is very different from the last one. The Tuzos continue to lead at the top of the general table. The Blue and Whites are coming off a 3-0 victory over Toluca at the Nemesio Diez Stadium and have now won four games. Pachuca is in first place in the table with 22 points, the result of seven wins, one draw and one loss (against Leon).

8:17 PM17 hours ago

The match will be played at the Stadium Hidalgo

The Pachuca vs Cruz Azul match will be played at the  Hidalgo Stadium, in Pachuca, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 11 pm ET.
8:12 PM17 hours ago

Matchday 11

Tonight, the Saturday activity of the Clausura 2022 ends with the 'Clasico Hidalguense', where Liga MX leader Pachuca, which has accumulated four consecutive victories, will host Juan Reynoso's Cruz Azul at the Hidalgo Stadium, which has just qualified for the semifinals of the Concachampionships.
8:07 PM17 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 Liga MX Match: Pachuca - Cruz Azul Live Updates!

My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
