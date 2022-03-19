Goal and highlights: Pachuca 1-0 Cruz Azul LIVE in Liga MX

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Highlights
94' FT
The match ends. Pachuca 1-0 Cruz Azul.
91'
Yellow card for Kevin Álvarez.
90'
The referee adds four minutes to the match.
85' RED CARD
Double yellow card for Escobar who is sent off the match.
84' Substitution
Pachuca: Víctor Guzmán leaves and Oscar Murillo enters.
Cruz Azul: Rafael Baca leaves the field and Iván Morales enters.
Cruz Azul: Rafael Baca leaves the field and Iván Morales enters.
83'
Cruz Azul came in from the right and Pachuca is at the back. La Máquina will go all out for a draw.
79'
Yellow card for Escobar.
75'
Yellow card for Charly Rodríguez.
71' Substitution
Pachuca: Avilés Hurtado leaves and Fernando Navarro enters.
69'
TERRIBLE MISS BY SANTI GIMÉNEZ! With no goalkeeper and an open goal, Santi's first-time shot goes over the crossbar. Cruz Azul misses the equalizer.
67' Cambio
Cruz Azul: Nacho Rivero leaves and Erick Lira enters.
65'
Pachuca close to a second! The ball crosses twice in the six-yard box, but no Tuzos player is able to close the gap.
62'
GUZMÁN! Víctor's first-time shot sails over the crossbar.
60'
Nacho Rivero with a powerful shot that goes into the stands. Cruz Azul keeps trying.
54'
Pachuca counterattack on the left with Nico Ibáñez crossing to Avilés Hurtado, but the pass is too long.
53'
Yellow card for Erick Sanchez.
46' Substitution
Cruz Azul: Uriel Antuna, Santiago Giménez and Pablo Aguilar are in. Joaquín Martínez, Bryan Angulo and Christian Tabó are out.
46'
The second half begins.
45'+4 HT
The first half ends! Pachuca 1-0 Cruz Azul.
45'
The referee adds four minutes to the first half.
40'
The medical assistants come in to attend to Ustari.
37'
CLOSE TO THE SECOND! Great play inside the box that ends in a shot by Avilés Hurtado that passes close to the goal.
30'
Half an hour into the match and Pachuca continues to dominate possession.
28' Substitution
Pachuca: Romario Ibarra leaves injured and Yairo Moreno enters.
This was the goal
Scored by Erick Sánchez.
¡YA CAYÓ EL GOL EN EL ESTADIO HIDALGO! 🔥— FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) March 20, 2022
Gran combinación de Kevin Álvarez y Erick Sánchez para inaugurar el marcador en el Estadio Hidalgo #TuzosxFOX pic.twitter.com/dDRQvlDLzS
24'
A deep ball down the left flank that Nico Ibáñez manages to shoot just wide of the goal.
20'
The medical assistants come in to attend to Charly Rodríguez.
18' GOAL
GOAL PACHUCA! Scored by Erick Sánchez.
17'
USTARI AGAIN! Tabó takes a shot-cross that is blocked well by the Pachuca goalkeeper and avoids the danger.
15'
Fifteen minutes of the first half were already gone. Both teams had already had important chances.
11'
USTARI! Charly Rodriguez fires a powerful shot on goal that Ustari correctly saves.
10'
Cruz Azul has not been able to get out of the midfield for the first few minutes of the match. Pachuca slightly better.
3'
Pachuca's first warning with a powerful shot by Romario Ibarra that passes close to the crossbar.
0'
The match has started!
About to start!
Stay tuned for our coverage of the Clasico Hidalguense on VAVEL USA. The match is about to begin.
Warm up
Both teams are already on the Hidalgo Stadium field warming up before the match that is about to begin.
Lineup Cruz Azul
Jurado, Mayorga, Abram, Martínez, Escobar, Romero, Tabó, Rivero, Rodríguez, Baca y Angulo
Lineup Pachuca
Ustari, Álvarez, Tapias, Cabral, Aceves, Guzmán, Chávez, Ibarra, Ibáñez Hurtado y Sánchez.
Players who have played for both teams
Several players have worn the jerseys of Cruz Azul and Pachuca. Among them are: Christian "Chacho" Giménez, Óscar Pérez, Benjamín Galindo, Fausto Pinto, Cesareo Victorino, Juan Carlos Cacho, Luis Ángel Landin, Joel Huiqui.
Last match
The last match between Pachuca and Cruz Azul was on matchday 7 of the Apertura 2021 played at the Azteca Stadium. The match ended in a one-goal draw. For Cruz Azul, Santi Giménez scored, while for the Tuzos, it was an own goal by Yoshimar Yotún.
The arrival
With the respective sanitary measures in place, both Cruz Azul and Pachuca are already at the Hidalgo Stadium for the match that is minutes away.
Background
The history of this Hidalgo derby has the scales in favor of La Máquina with 27 victories and 18 for the Tuzos. There have only been 13 draws.
The stadium
The venue for this match will be the Hidalgo Stadium, home of the Pachuca Tuzos. This stadium is located in the capital city of Hidalgo and was inaugurated on February 14, 1993. It has a capacity for 30 thousand spectators.
We begin!
We are just under an hour away from the start of the match between Pachuca and Cruz Azul at the Hidalgo Stadium, a match corresponding to Matchday 11 and which concludes Saturday's activity. Cruz Azul wants to get into the playoffs, so they have to get the victory. Will they do it? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Key player Cruz Azul
Uriel Antuna: This Mexican player arrived to reinforce La Máquina and he has done a great job. Antuna has had a second wind with Cruz Azul and is very participative in the offense with assists and goals. He currently has two goals in the tournament.
Key player Pachuca
Nicolás Ibañez: The second top scorer of the tournament below Gignac is this Argentinean player who joined the Tuzos. He has 7 goals and 1 assist. His best streak was four consecutive games scoring goals. In the last match against Toluca, he scored the second goal.
Last lineup Pachuca
Aceves, Alvarez, Cabra, Chavez, Guzmán, Hurtado, Ibáñez, Ibarra, Sánchez Tapias, Ustari.
Last lineup Cruz Azul
Jesús Corona, Luis Abram, Erik Lira, Uriel Antuna, Angel Romero, Ignacio Rivero, Adrián Aldrete, Carlos Rodríguez, Pablo Aguilar, Juan Escobar, Santiago Giménez
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Pachuca vs Cruz Azul match will be Brian Omar González; Marco Antonio Bisguerra, first line; Manuel Alfonso Martínez, second line; Martín Molina, fourth assistant.
Cruz Azul: To continue adding in the league
The Celeste team, led by Juan Reynoso, has been gradually climbing positions despite the irregular tournament they have had. Cruz Azul is close to the first four places, and they need a victory to be in the direct playoff zone. La Máquina is coming off a midweek draw against Montreal in Concachampions; in Liga MX, Cruz Azul won against Pumas by a score of 2-1. They are currently in position 5 with 17 points from five wins, two draws and three defeats.
Pachuca: Overall leader
The Hidalgo squad, led by Guillermo Almada, started the Grita México C22 tournament on the right foot, and the change of helmsman has been very good for them, as this tournament is very different from the last one. The Tuzos continue to lead at the top of the general table. The Blue and Whites are coming off a 3-0 victory over Toluca at the Nemesio Diez Stadium and have now won four games. Pachuca is in first place in the table with 22 points, the result of seven wins, one draw and one loss (against Leon).
The match will be played at the Stadium Hidalgo
Matchday 11
Tonight, the Saturday activity of the Clausura 2022 ends with the 'Clasico Hidalguense', where Liga MX leader Pachuca, which has accumulated four consecutive victories, will host Juan Reynoso's Cruz Azul at the Hidalgo Stadium, which has just qualified for the semifinals of the Concachampionships.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 Liga MX Match: Pachuca - Cruz Azul Live Updates!
My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.