Marseille vs Nice: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match

Key player Marseille
Dimitri Payet| This French midfielder is Olympique de Marseille's current goal scorer and, in the face of the poor run that the offense is having, Payet has added to the attack with goals and assists. He currently has 9 goals for the season.
Key player Nice
Walter Benítez| He was the star last game to keep a clean sheet with a man down. As it will be a very even match, the Nice goalkeeper will have to be attentive under the three posts.
Last lineup Nice
Walter Benítez, Dante, Jean-Clair Todibo, Melvin Bard, Flavius Daniliuc, Pablo Rosario, Mario Lemina, Kephren Thuram, Justin Kluivert, Kasper Dolberg, Amine Gouiri.
Last lineup Marseille
Pau Lopez; Duje Caleta-Car, Boubacar Kamara, William Saliba, Pol Lirola; Gerson, Pape Gueye, Matteo Guendouzi; Dimitri Payet; Bamba Dieng, Cedric Bakambu
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Marseille vs Nice match will be Jerome Brisard; Benjamin Pages, first line; Alexis Auger, second line; Bastien Dechepy, fourth assistant.
Nice: Striking a blow for authority
On the other hand, the Eagles of Nice led by Christophe Galtier, have had a very similar tournament to their opponent tonight as they have the same amount of points. Likewise, they will play the final of the Coupe de France next May and want to take advantage of their momentum. If they want to return to the Champions League next season, they have to keep racking up wins. Nice are coming from a goalless draw against Montpellier. They are currently in third place in the table with 50 points from 15 wins, 6 draws and 7 defeats.
Marseille: Taking advantage of home
The Olympic squad led by Jorge Sampaoli, has had a pretty good start of the year, but if they want to stay in Champions League places, Olympique de Marseille has to keep adding against their direct rivals, in this case Nice who have the same points, so they must take advantage of this home match. Marseille is coming from a resounding 4-1 victory over Stade Brestois. They are currently in second place with 50 points from 14 wins, 8 draws and 6 defeats.
The match will be played at the Stadium Velodrome
The Marseille vs Nice match will be played at the Velodrome Stadium, in Marseille, France. The kick-off is scheduled at 3:45 pm ET.
Matchday 29
This afternoon, Sunday's matchday 29 activity ends in the city of Marseille with a very attractive match. The Stade Velodrome will host a very even match where two teams want to go for the three points and not leave the European competition places. On the one hand, Olympique de Marseille will need to tighten the pace against a Nice team that wants to stay at the top of the table.
