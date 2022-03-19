Mazatlan vs Leon: LIVE Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Liga MX
10:51 AMa day ago

Tune in here Mazatlan vs Leon Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Mazatlan vs Leon match.
10:46 AMa day ago

What time is Mazatlan vs Leon match for Liga MX?

This is the start time of the game Mazatlan vs Leon of 20th March in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 AM

Bolivia: 23:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 AM

Chile: 23:00 PM

Colombia: 22:00 PM

Ecuador: 22:00 PM

USA (ET): 22:00 PM in TUDN USA

Spain: 5:00 AM

Mexico: 21:00 PM

Paraguay: 22:00 PM

Peru: 23:00 PM

Uruguay: 23:00 PM

Venezuela: 22:00 PM

10:41 AMa day ago

Watch out for this León player:

Ángel Mena is one of the most experienced and popular killers that plays in Liga MX, throughout this season he has totaled 2,337 minutes that are divided into 29 games, 11 goals, 4 assists and 6 yellow cards. For this match, he will be the player to watch as he will be able to tip the balance in León's favor and give them the victory.

10:36 AMa day ago

Watch out for this Mazatlán player:

For this match, Nicolás Benedetti will be the player to watch for Mazatlán FC, the former América player and Colombian national team player will be looking to make the difference in the midfield for the cañeros. Currently, Nicolás Benedetti has 9 games played so far in the tournament, 2 goals, 1 assist and 3 yellow cards, so due to his consistency, he could change the course of the game at any moment and give Mazatlán the win.

10:31 AMa day ago

Last León lineup:

R. Cota; A. Mosquera, J. Barreiro, G. Kagelmacher, W. Tesillo; J. Rodríguez, S. Colombatto; A. Mena, V. Dávila, E. Hernández; F. Martínez.
10:26 AMa day ago

Mazatlán's last lineup:

N. Vikonis; N. Díaz, O. Alanís, N. Vidrio, B. Colula; J. Intriago, A. Montaño, R. Meraz; N. Benedetti; M. Sansores, G. Sosa. 
10:21 AMa day ago

Background:

Mazatlán and León have faced each other on only three occasions (2 wins for the fiera and 1 win for Mazatlán) where the advantage leans in favor of the panzas verdes, likewise, in goals, it is the León side who has the advantage with 8 goals scored over 5 cañeros. Their last meeting dates back to the Apertura 2021 Tournament on Matchday 4, where León defeated Mazatlán 3-0 at the Nou Camp.
10:16 AMa day ago

About the Stadium

Mazatlan Soccer Stadium, also called El Kraken, is a soccer stadium located in the city of Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Mexico, was inaugurated on July 27, 2020 and has a capacity for 25,000 spectators, being used only 20,195 seats, it is the home of Mazatlan FC, which plays in the First Division of Mexico from the Apertura 2020 Tournament.

In 2017, construction work began on a soccer stadium in the city of Mazatlán as part of a project to build and modernize various sports venues in the state of Sinaloa.

On July 27, 2020, the first game in the stadium's history was played, with a match between Mazatlán Fútbol Club and Club Puebla corresponding to day 1 of the Guard1anes 2020 Tournament, the score ended with a 1-4 victory in favor of the Puebla team, the first goal scored in this venue was scored by player Santiago Ormeño.

On October 16, 2020, the first public match was played at the stadium, on that occasion 6,000 spectators were able to attend the match between Mazatlán and Fútbol Club Juárez. On March 19, 2021, the largest entry so far at the stadium was recorded, when 10,159 fans attended the match between Mazatlán F.C. and Club América.

10:11 AMa day ago

León seeks to secure the playoffs

Despite their defeat against Tigres last Saturday at the Nou Camp, León remains firmly in the upper part of the table, in sixth place overall with 15 points obtained as a result of 4 wins, 3 draws and 3 defeats. Likewise, their statistics show 9 goals for and 10 goals against, leaving them with a negative goal difference of -1 goal difference.
10:06 AMa day ago

The cañeros are looking to improve

After a poor performance throughout this Clausura 2022, the cañeros will be looking to close the tournament with all their might in order to seek a place in the Mexican championship playoffs and continue with the dream of being champions in the current competition. After having a change in technical direction, hope is being renewed in the port after losing to Monterrey by 2-1, they will be looking to win against León at home and in the company of their fans. Mazatlán currently has 7 points from 9 games played, divided into 2 wins, 1 draw and 6 defeats. They also have an average of 10 goals and 17 goals, leaving them with a goal difference of -7.
10:01 AMa day ago

The second half of the tournament begins

Liga MX has already passed the first half of the tournament and the teams are slowly starting to focus on fighting for a place in the big party or in the playoffs of Mexican soccer. On this 11th date it will be the turn of the Panzas Verdes and the Cañeros to face each other, both clubs have completely different realities, as León is in the playoffs zone and has a good chance of getting into the Liguilla. Mazatlán, on the other hand, is sunk to the bottom of the general table and although there is still hope of reaching the playoffs, they will have to improve in the remainder of the regular phase.
9:56 AMa day ago

Kick-off time

The Mazatlan vs Leon match will be played at The “El KraKen” Stadium, in Mazatlan, Sinaloa. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:00 pm ET.
9:51 AMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 Liga MX: Mazatlan vs Leon!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
