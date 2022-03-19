Mazatlan vs Leon: LIVE Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Liga MX

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Mazatlan vs Leon Live Score
What time is Mazatlan vs Leon match for Liga MX?
Argentina: 12:00 AM
Bolivia: 23:00 PM
Brazil: 12:00 AM
Chile: 23:00 PM
Colombia: 22:00 PM
Ecuador: 22:00 PM
USA (ET): 22:00 PM in TUDN USA
Spain: 5:00 AM
Mexico: 21:00 PM
Paraguay: 22:00 PM
Peru: 23:00 PM
Uruguay: 23:00 PM
Venezuela: 22:00 PM
About the Stadium
In 2017, construction work began on a soccer stadium in the city of Mazatlán as part of a project to build and modernize various sports venues in the state of Sinaloa.
On July 27, 2020, the first game in the stadium's history was played, with a match between Mazatlán Fútbol Club and Club Puebla corresponding to day 1 of the Guard1anes 2020 Tournament, the score ended with a 1-4 victory in favor of the Puebla team, the first goal scored in this venue was scored by player Santiago Ormeño.
On October 16, 2020, the first public match was played at the stadium, on that occasion 6,000 spectators were able to attend the match between Mazatlán and Fútbol Club Juárez. On March 19, 2021, the largest entry so far at the stadium was recorded, when 10,159 fans attended the match between Mazatlán F.C. and Club América.