Highlights: LA Galaxy 0-1 Orlando City in MLS 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Summary!
Thanks for following this game with us!
Thank you for joining us in the broadcast of the LA Galaxy 0-1 Orlando City match, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
Game is over
The game ends at Dignity Health Sports Park, victory for Orlando City.
90'
3 minutes are added.
85'
The Galaxy keep trying, Chicharito's shot goes straight into the hands of Pedro Gallese.
80'
The Galaxy begin to put pressure on their rival, but Orlando is already playing with its 11 players on its side of the field.
71'
Yellow card for Orlando's Joao Moutinho.
70'
The game gets tighter and tighter in midfield and we enter the final stretch of the game.
60'
Slow down the pace little by little on the pitch, both technicians prepare their changes.
55'
The Galaxy regain control and seek to tie the game.
50'
More dangerous Orlando team looking for the second.
45'
Start the second half.
Halftime
We go into the break with an advantage over Orlando City by the minimum.
45'
2 minutes are added.
40'
The Galaxy insists, but does not generate much more. The Angelina bench goes out to warm up, we will be able to see modifications in the second half.
35'
The game maintains the same trend, the Galaxy generating arrivals but without direct shots on goal.
30'
The control of the ball by the Galaxy continues, but without much danger in the rival goal.
20'
The Galaxy trying to compose the path and get more into the game, while Orlando plays on the counterattack.
15'
After the goal, the Galaxy tries to tie the game, however, the ball is controlled by the visitors.
The visitors score firsts
Orlando's counterattack play where Ercan Kara found only Facundo Torres to open the scoring:
🚨 First MLS goal for Facundo Torres! 🚨— Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 19, 2022
An early opener for @OrlandoCitySC in LA. pic.twitter.com/5RC6NLfy77
8'
GGGGGOOOOOAAAAALLLL!!!! Facundo Torres finishes off alone in the area and scores the first for the Lions.
5'
An even game, the Galaxy begin to look for options in Pedro Gallese's goal.
0'
The game starts.
Just a little more
About to start the previous protocols and the presentation of the game.
Galaxy's starting 5!
With their best eleven, this is how the Galaxy come out for this afternoon's game:
𝔊's 🆙#LAvORL x @ModeloUSA— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) March 19, 2022
Orlando's lineup!
Without Alexandre Pato, due to a loss due to muscular discomfort, this is how the Lions come out:
😈 Tonight's Starting Lineup! @orlandohealth | #LAvORL pic.twitter.com/3zEeFxsQ67— Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) March 19, 2022
Here is Galaxy!
The Los Angeles team is already at the Dignity Health Sports Park facilities for this afternoon's duel:
Dressed for success 🤩#LAvORL x @CH14_ pic.twitter.com/0OyDq74hZT— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) March 19, 2022
Referees!
The arbitration designation for this match is as follows:
Center Referee: Alex Chilowicz
Assistants: Michael Barwegen and Chriss Wattam
4th Referee: Ricardo Fierro
Center Referee: Alex Chilowicz
Assistants: Michael Barwegen and Chriss Wattam
4th Referee: Ricardo Fierro
Last games
A close match between both teams awaits us, here we share the results between both teams in the last 5 matches.
Colors of today
The Los Angeles team will come out with its classic white uniform with blue details, while Orlando will do so with its purple uniform.
Last duel!
The last game between the two teams dates back to May 2019, before adjustments were made in MLS due to the Covid protocols. The latest result was a narrow victory for the Galaxy with a goal from Jonathan Dos Santos at Exploria Stadium. After 2 years, both teams have changed their rosters a lot and it will be nice to see this duel between the most representative teams from both coasts of the United States. The Galaxy come out as favorites but a very even duel between both teams is expected.
Here we go!
We're just under an hour before the Galaxy-Orlando game kicks off at Dignity Health Sports Park. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow this game LIVE!
Where to watch the game?
We remind you that the game will be broadcast on television through ESPN, as well as streaming through the Star+ signal.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Douglas Costa, a must see player!
The new Galaxy midfielder arrives as one of the great reinforcements of the MLS and hopes to add his great experience in the League. The Brazilian arrives to be one of the offensive generators and is expected to show his imbalance and great speed to be a benchmark for the team. Douglas Costa arrived on loan from the Brazilian Gremio and it is expected that, together with Chicarito, they will be the new great duo of the MLS, for now, they have generated 3 goals in 3 games, so the numbers are meeting their expectations. The Brazilian midfielder is not a player with many goals, but he is a great assister and that is what is expected of him this season, that he be an important unbalancer and put half a goal on his teammates, without a doubt, it will be nice to see him in court.
How does the Galaxy get here?
The Los Angeles team started a new season with the expectation of reaching the postseason, after missing out on the MLS playoffs due to goal difference with Real Salt Lake the previous year. For this, the team was reinforced with Douglas Costa and hopes to have great solidity in its starting lineup. The Brazilian arrives to team up with Chicharito Hernández up front and be the ones to guide the Angelenos offensively. Those led by Greg Vanney hope to have a season where injuries forgive them and allow them to have a full squad for as long as possible. At the moment, they are in fifth place in the Western Conference with 6 units, after 2 wins and 1 loss.
Alexandre Pato, a must see player!
The Orlando striker will seek to continue being an important part of the team, this is one of the orchestrators of the offense and he comes to this duel after having started the championship in a great way with 1 goal against Montreal and having given his first victory to the team from the season. After the loss of Nani, the Brazilian striker seeks to regain his status as a figure of the Lions and be the fundamental piece of their offense. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have more regularity on the pitch and better engage with Facundo Torres and Junior Úrso.
How does Orlando arrive?
The Orlando team enters Dignity Health Sports Park in eighth place in the MLS Eastern Conference with a record of 1 win, 1 draw and 1 loss, to reach 4 units. The Lions will seek to take advantage of the duel against the Galaxy to try to return to winning ways and add their second victory of the season. Being a duel between conferences, this must be used to the maximum to get points against a rival that aims to be one of the strongest in the league. In this season, the team suffered the loss of its Superstar Nani, but the team maintains a good base led by Alexander Pato, Pedro Gallese and Joao Moutinho, so Orlando can be one of the teams that will fight for a ticket to the postseason and a difficult opponent to beat.
Where's the game?
The Dignity Health Sports Park located in the city of Los Angeles will host this duel between two teams that are fighting to continue climbing positions in their respective conference. This stadium has a capacity for 27,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2003.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the LA Galaxy vs. Orlando City match, corresponding to Week 3 of the MLS 2022. The match will take place at the Dignity Health Sports Park, at 3:30 p.m.