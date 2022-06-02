Spain vs Portugal: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Nations League Match
Image: VAVEL

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Spain vs Portugal live match, as well as the latest information from the Benito Villamarin Stadium. Do not miss a detail of the match live updates and commentaries of VAVEL coverage.
How to watch Spain vs Portugal Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Spain vs Portugal live on TV, your option is: Fox Sports 1

If you want to watch directly stream it: Foxsports.com and FOX Sports App

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Spain vs Portugal match for UEFA Nations League?

This is the start time of the game Spain vs Portugal of June 2nd, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 3:45 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on Star +
Brazil: 3:45 PM on NOW NET e Claro, Star +, ESPN, GUIGO
Chile: 2:45 PM on Star +
Colombia: 1:45 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 2:45 PM on Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1​​​​​​​
Spain: 8:45 PM on fuboTV España, RTVE.es, TVE La 1
Mexico: 1:45 PM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 2:45 PM on Star +
Peru: 1:45 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on Star +

Key player - Portugal

In Portugal, the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo stands out. The 37-year-old Portuguese player has been the star of the season for Manchester United, scoring 24 goals, despite the fact that it was not the best performance of the English team. His role in the national team is unobjectionable, because only in the last World Cup cycle he scored 27 goals with his country's jersey, being present in all official tournaments and in some friendly matches.
Key player - Spain

In Spain, the presence of Álvaro Morata is unacceptable. The 29-year-old player comes from an acceptable season with Juventus, where he scored 12 goals, although it was not the best, his goals contributed in the midst of a poor campaign of the vecchia signora. In the Spanish national team he has been a bulwark in the area in recent times, scoring 12 goals during the last World Cup cycle, counting friendlies and Euro and World Cup qualifiers.
Squad List - Portugal

Squad List - Spain

Spain vs Portugal history

These two teams have met 38 times. The statistics are in favor of the Spanish, who have been victorious on 16 occasions, while the Portuguese have won on six occasions, for a total of 16 draws.

In official duels, Spain and Portugal have met on nine occasions. The numbers are in favor of the Iberians, who have won four times, while the Portuguese have managed just one, for a total of four draws.

Preview

España y Portugal miden fuerzas ya con miras a lo que será la Copa del Mundo en Qatar al finalizar el año. Las dos selecciones favoritas del grupo intentarán sacar la ventaja, también queriendo pisar fuerte con el objetivo de pelear por el cupo que da el paso al final four.

Group A2

El grupo está conformado por:

  • España
  • Portugal
  • Suiza
  • República Checa
The match will be played at the Benito Villamarin Stadium

The Spain vs. Portugal match will be played at the Benito Villamarin Stadium, located in the Heliopolis neighborhood of the city of Seville, Spain. This stadium, inaugurated in 1929, has a capacity for 60,721 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the UEFA Nations League match: Spain vs Portugal Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
