Spain vs Portugal: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Nations League Match

Tune in here Spain vs Portugal Live Score!
How to watch Spain vs Portugal Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: Foxsports.com and FOX Sports App
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Spain vs Portugal match for UEFA Nations League?
Argentina: 3:45 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on Star +
Brazil: 3:45 PM on NOW NET e Claro, Star +, ESPN, GUIGO
Chile: 2:45 PM on Star +
Colombia: 1:45 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 2:45 PM on Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1
Spain: 8:45 PM on fuboTV España, RTVE.es, TVE La 1
Mexico: 1:45 PM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 2:45 PM on Star +
Peru: 1:45 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on Star +
Key player - Portugal
Key player - Spain
Squad List - Portugal
Squad List - Spain
Spain vs Portugal history
In official duels, Spain and Portugal have met on nine occasions. The numbers are in favor of the Iberians, who have won four times, while the Portuguese have managed just one, for a total of four draws.
Preview
España y Portugal miden fuerzas ya con miras a lo que será la Copa del Mundo en Qatar al finalizar el año. Las dos selecciones favoritas del grupo intentarán sacar la ventaja, también queriendo pisar fuerte con el objetivo de pelear por el cupo que da el paso al final four.
Group A2
El grupo está conformado por:
- España
- Portugal
- Suiza
- República Checa