Goals and Highlights: Borussia Dortmund 0-2 Villarreal in Friendly Match

⏱️
0-2 ⏱ 90' | ¡Final y segundo triunfo de pretemporada 💪!
¡El Submarino vuelve a demostrar su solidez ante todo un clásico del fútbol europeo con tantos de @GerardMoreno9 & @chukwueze_8! pic.twitter.com/RSWndvOBWZ — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) July 22, 2022
⏱️
⏹ Villarreal gewinnt das Testspiel. #BVBVIL pic.twitter.com/aGaTEg9shR — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) July 22, 2022
90'
85' Substitutions at Villarreal
In: Dela and Iborra
80'
77' Substitution at Borussia Dortmund
In: Fink
74' Yellow card for Borussia Dortmund
70' Substitutions at Villarreal
In: Manu Trigueros and Morales
69' Substitutions at Borussia Dortmund
In: Kamara and Passlack
67' GOAL VILLARREAL
60' Substitutions at Villarreal
In: Capoue and Chukwueze
59' Substitutions at Borussia Dortmund
In: Wolf, Bynoe-Gittens, Moukoko and Hazard
48'
45'
Substitutions at Villarreal
In: Albiol, Jackson and Pedraza
45'
45' GOAL VILLARREAL
38' ALMOST
35' INCRIBLE
29'
22' RULLI
14'
5'
2'
00'
Yellow Submarine Reserves
Villarreal defined
Reserves BlackYellow
Borussia Dortmund lineup
Haller out of the game
Villarreal signings in the summer window
Pepe Reina
Jorge Cuenca
Manu Morlanes
Fer Niño
Álex Baena
Xavi Quintillà
Javi Ontivero
Álex Millán
Borussia Dortmund signings in the summer window
Sébastien Haller
Alexander Meyer
Marcel Lotka
Salih Özcan
Nico Schlotterbeck
Niklas Süle
How and where to watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal match live?
If you want to directly stream it: ESPN Deportes+, ESPN+
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal match for Friendly Match?
Argentina 2 pm: ESPN3, Star+
Bolivia 1 pm: ESPN3, Star+
Brazil 2 pm: ESPN4, Star+
Chile 1 pm: ESPN3, Star+
Colombia 2 pm: ESPN3, Star+
Ecuador 2 pm: ESPN3, Star+
USA 1 pm ET: ESPN Deportes+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, 360 Sports TV
Spain 7 pm: Movistar+, Movistar Laliga
Mexico 11 am: ESPN3, Star+
Paraguay 1 pm: ESPN3, Star+
Peru 1 pm: ESPN3, Star+
Uruguay 2 pm: ESPN3, Star+
Venezuela 1 pm: ESPN3, Star+
Villarreal's Squad
Defenders: Mario Gaspar, Raúl Albiol, Pau Torres, Foyth, Estupiñán, Alberto Moreno, Aïssa Mandi, Jorge Cuenca, Dani Tasende
Midfielders: Parejo, Étienne Capoue, Danjuma, Manu Trigueros, Chukwueze, Iborra, Coquelin, Moi Gómez, Alfonso Pedraza, Morlanes, Alejandro Baena,
Forwards: Gerard Moreno, Boulaye Dia, Danjuma, Paco Alcácer, Yéremy Pino, Fer Niño, Alejandro Baena, Morales, Nicolas Jackson
Submarine Results
PSV Eindhoven 1-2 Villarreal
Yellow Submarine
Borussia Dortmund Squad
Defenders: Mateu Morey, Nico Schlotterbeck, Raphaël Guerreiro, Nico Schulz, Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Thomas Meunier, Niklas Süle, Tom Rothe, Soumaïla Coulibaly
Midfielders: Salih Özcan, Giovanni Reyna, Mahmoud Dahoud, Thorgan Hazard, Marco Reus, Marius Wolf, Julian Brandt, Jude Bellingham, Emre Can, Felix Passlack, Abdoulaye Kamara, Göktan Gürpüz, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens
Forwards: Sébastien Haller, Youssoufa Moukoko, Donyell Malen, Karim Adeyemi
Dortmund Results
Dynamo Dresden 0-2 Borussia Dortmund
SC Verl 0-5 Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Valencia