Goals and Highlights: Borussia Dortmund 0-2 Villarreal in Friendly Match
Image: VAVEL Brazil 

What's coming up

Borussia Dortmund's next engagement will be in the DFB Pokal against 1860 München next Friday (29). Villarreal, on the other hand, will play another friendly match against Reims on Sunday (24).
⏱️

⏱️

90'

No extras
85' Substitutions at Villarreal

Out: Parejo and Foyth

In: Dela and Iborra

80'

Harzard shoots from the left edge of the box. Albiol steps forward to block the shot with his head
77' Substitution at Borussia Dortmund

Out: Brandt

In: Fink

74' Yellow card for Borussia Dortmund

Süle
70' Substitutions at Villarreal

Out: Gerard Moreno and Álex Baena

In: Manu Trigueros and Morales

69' Substitutions at Borussia Dortmund

Out: Hummels and Reus

In: Kamara and Passlack

67' GOAL VILLARREAL

Gerard Moreno tables with Capoue, delivers to Chukwueze inside the area, who finishes strong and extends the advantage
60' Substitutions at Villarreal

Out: Coquelin and Yeremy

In: Capoue and Chukwueze

59' Substitutions at Borussia Dortmund

Out: Guerreiro, Adeyemi, Malen and Meunier
In: Wolf, Bynoe-Gittens, Moukoko and Hazard
48'

Pedraza crosses low from the back line. The ball passes in front of the goal, but no one appears to complete
45'

Game restarts
Substitutions at Villarreal

Out: Mandi, Danjuma and Estupiñán

In: Albiol, Jackson and Pedraza

45'

The first half ends
45' GOAL VILLARREAL

Gerard Moreno is picked up in the attack, hits a cross. The ball explodes in Meyer's chest and returns to the feet of the attack, which dominates and opens the scoring
38' ALMOST

Brandt takes a long shot. Rulli deflects, Adeyemi picks up the rebound and crosses. Parejo tries to clear, sends it into his own goal, but the goalkeeper saves again
35' INCRIBLE

Gerrard Moreno gives Danjuma a beautiful through ball. He invades the area unmarked, sprawls Meyer, who stays on the ground, but ends up getting tangled up and misses a great opportunity for Villarreal
29'

Danjuma comes forward from the left side. Meunier arrives in the highest category and makes the cut underneath
22' RULLI

Malen is brought into the box, faces Rulli and takes a shot at the corner. The goalkeeper stretches his leg to save
14'

Adeyemi is threaded in the area, leaves Pau Torres behind and shoots at Rulli, who makes a great save
5'

Mandi shoots at speed, but is disarmed by Süle
2'

Borussia Dortmund exchanges passes in its field of attack. Villarreal all back
00'

Ball rolling
Yellow Submarine Reserves

Reina, Gianni, Morlanes, Albiol, Capoue, Iborra, Chukwueze, Manu Trigueros, Dia, Jackson, Morales, Pedraza, Cuenca, Dela
Villarreal defined

Rulli; Estupiñán, Pau Torres, Foyth, Mandi; Álex Baena, Coquelin, Yeremy, Parejo, Danjuma; Gerard Moreno
Reserves BlackYellow

Lotka, Morey, Hazard, Wolf, Moukoko, Passlack, Kamara, Bynoe-Gittens, Coulibaly, Fink
Borussia Dortmund lineup

Meyer; Süle, Hummels, Schlotterbeck; Bellingham, Meunier, Guerreiro, Reus, Brandt; Malen, Adeyemi
Haller out of the game

Sébastien Haller was diagnosed with a tumor in his testicle during medical examinations. The striker, 28 years old, left the pre-season to undergo treatment.
Villarreal signings in the summer window

Morales

Pepe Reina

Jorge Cuenca

Manu Morlanes

Fer Niño

Álex Baena

Xavi Quintillà

Javi Ontivero

Álex Millán

Borussia Dortmund signings in the summer window

Karim Adeyemi

Sébastien Haller

Alexander Meyer

Marcel Lotka

Salih Özcan

Nico Schlotterbeck

Niklas Süle

How and where to watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal match live?

If you want to watch the game Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal live on TV, your options is:  ESPN Deportes, 360 Sports TV

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN Deportes+, ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal match for Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal of 22th July 2022in several countries:

 

Argentina 2 pm: ESPN3, Star+

Bolivia 1 pm: ESPN3, Star+

Brazil 2 pm:  ESPN4, Star+

Chile 1 pm: ESPN3, Star+

Colombia 2 pm: ESPN3, Star+

Ecuador 2  pm: ESPN3, Star+

USA 1 pm ET: ESPN Deportes+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, 360 Sports TV

Spain 7 pm: Movistar+, Movistar Laliga

Mexico 11 am: ESPN3, Star+

Paraguay 1 pm: ESPN3, Star+

Peru 1 pm: ESPN3, Star+

Uruguay 2 pm: ESPN3, Star+

Venezuela 1 pm: ESPN3, Star+

Photo: Villarreal
Villarreal's Squad

Goalkeepers: Pepe Reina, Iker Álvarez, Gerónimo Rulli, Filip Jorgensen

Defenders: Mario Gaspar, Raúl Albiol, Pau Torres, Foyth, Estupiñán, Alberto Moreno, Aïssa Mandi, Jorge Cuenca, Dani Tasende

Midfielders: Parejo, Étienne Capoue, Danjuma, Manu Trigueros, Chukwueze, Iborra, Coquelin, Moi Gómez, Alfonso Pedraza, Morlanes, Alejandro Baena, 

Forwards: Gerard Moreno, Boulaye Dia, Danjuma, Paco Alcácer, Yéremy Pino, Fer Niño, Alejandro Baena, Morales, Nicolas Jackson

Submarine Results

Sporting 1-1 Villarreal

PSV Eindhoven 1-2 Villarreal

Yellow Submarine

Villarreal is coming off two friendly matches. Unai Emery's team drew against Sporting and beat PSV Eindhoven.
Photo: BVB
Photo: BVB
Borussia Dortmund Squad

Goalkeepers: Gregor Kobel, Alexander Meyer, Marcel Lotka, Luca Unbehaun

Defenders: Mateu Morey, Nico Schlotterbeck, Raphaël Guerreiro, Nico Schulz, Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Thomas Meunier, Niklas Süle, Tom Rothe, Soumaïla Coulibaly

Midfielders: Salih Özcan, Giovanni Reyna, Mahmoud Dahoud, Thorgan Hazard, Marco Reus, Marius Wolf, Julian Brandt, Jude Bellingham, Emre Can, Felix Passlack, Abdoulaye Kamara, Göktan Gürpüz, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

Forwards: Sébastien Haller, Youssoufa Moukoko, Donyell Malen, Karim Adeyemi

Dortmund Results

Lüner SV 1-3 Borussia Dortmund

Dynamo Dresden 0-2 Borussia Dortmund

SC Verl 0-5 Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Valencia

BlackYellow

This will be Borussia Dortmund's fifth friendly match under the command of Edin Terzic. They have won three and lost one, precisely to a Spanish team: Valencia, also in Austrian lands.
11:08 AMa month ago

Yellow Meeting

Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal, live this Friday (22), at the CASHPOINT Arena, at 1 pm ET, for the Friendly Match.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Friendly Match match: Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
