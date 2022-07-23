Goals and Highlights: Feyenoord 0-2 Lyon in Friendly Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Final result, victory for Lyon
Thanks
Thank you for following the Feyenoord vs Lyon friendly match.
End game
Feyenoord 0-2 Lyon.
90'
Add 3 more minutes.
80'
Feyenoord's direct free kick goes wide of the opponent's goal.
77'
Lacazatte with a mid-range shot that goes just wide of the opponent's goal.
74'
Lega enters and Teté leaves, Lyon change.
66'
Paquetá arrives in the area and takes a shot that is blocked by the goalkeeper.
66'
Four changes by Feyenoord, which is starting to move its team.
52'
Lucas Paquetá is cautioned for a hard tackle.
46'
Taboundi and Hall enter
Out Holmgren Kokcu
Feyenoord changes.
46'
The second half kicks off between Feyenoord and Lyon.
Half time
44'
GOAL LYON
Reine-Adelaide inadvertently deflected a shot inside the six-yard box from a corner kick into the net to make it 1-0.
44'
Tete's shot is saved by the goalkeeper on the end line. Lyon came close.
41'
Gusto se anima con el zapatazo de media distancia que ataja el portero y manda a córner.
38'
Geertruida's shot from outside the area goes wide.
32'
GOAL LYON. Alexandre Lacazette's long-range shot puts the ball into the corner to make it 1-0 in a real goal.
23'
The game is stopped because it is time for rehydration.
19'
Toornstra with a shot that is crushed and the ball goes wide.
16'
Toko Ekambi with the cutback and the shot that goes wide of the opponent's goal.
9'
Dilrosun controls the ball inside the box and sends the shot high over the goal. The home team comes close.
1'
Lacazatte's pass is a bit long and the goalkeeper already controls it.
0'
The match between Feyenoord and Lyon is underway.
Minutes away
We are minutes away from the start of Feyenoord and Lyon's friendly match.
Lyon substitutes
Strangely enough, the French team has only reported three bench players who will be the following; it is worth remembering that they were active yesterday:
Riou, Bonnet, Lega.
Chopped
A few days ago it was reported that Dembelé and Alexandre Lacazatte suffered bee stings after they were in a forest; fortunately it was not serious for either of them.
XI Lyon
1 Lopes, 27 Gusto, 23 Mendes, 24 Lepenant, 22 Reine-Adelaide, 10 Paqueta, 20 Tete, 91 Lacazatte, 7 Toko Ekambi.
XI Feyenoord
1 Bijlow, 43 Benita, 3 Geertruida, 4 Senesi, 2 Pedersen, 8 Aurnses, 10 Kokcu, 28 Toornstra, 23 Walemark, 9 Danilo, 11 Dilrosun.
Thus they arrived
The Lyon side arrived in this form to face their final match in the Netherlands.
Focus 👊🔴🔵#FEYOL pic.twitter.com/NHr4BrRBy2— Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) July 24, 2022
There will be support
Feyenoord fans have gathered in the vicinity of the stadium to cheer and support their team. The Eredivisie kicks off in a couple of weeks.
🔴⚪️⚫️#feyol pic.twitter.com/qjOC6yNrl0— Feyenoord Rotterdam (@Feyenoord) July 24, 2022
Beaten in a friendly
Yesterday, without their best team, Lyon were beaten by Willem II, also from the Eredivisie.
Looking for striker
Feyenoord is looking for a striker and has already launched a bid to sign young Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez from Cruz Azul, whose negotiations are advanced and could be closed in the next few hours.
Start
Lyon continue with their preseason activity and now it will be their turn to face Feyenoord from Holland. We begin with coverage of the game through VAVEL US.
What time is Feyenoord vs Lyon match for Preseason Friendly Game 2022?
This is the start time of the game Feyenoord vs Lyon of July 23rd in several countries:
Argentina: 11:45 AM To Be Confirmed
Bolivia: 10:45 AM To Be Confirmed
Brazil: 11:45 AM To Be Confirmed
Chile: 11:45 AM To Be Confirmed
Colombia: 9:45 AM To Be Confirmed
Ecuador: 9:45 AM To Be Confirmed
United States (ET): 10:45 AM To Be Confirmed
Spain: 4:45 PM To Be Confirmed
Mexico: 9:45 AM To be Confirmed
Paraguay: 11:45 AM To be Confirmed
Peru: 9:45 AM To be Confirmed
Uruguay: 11:45 AM To be Confirmed
Key Player Feyenoord
At 23 years of age, Danilo looks to be one of the promising players for the upcoming season and will have to get into a rhythm from now on in order to be ready for the start of the regular campaign.
Last lineup Feyenoord
1 Bijlow, 2 Pedersen, 18 Trauner, 4 Senesi, 6 Hendrix, 8 Aursnes, 3 Geetruida, 7 Jahanbakhsah, 28 Toomstra, 11 Dilrosun, 9 Danilo.
Two big returns
Lyon had two sensitive departures in 2017 when two of its top stars like Alexandre Lacazatte and Corentin Tolisso left the institution; however, five years later, both players have decided to return to the Ligue 1 team being two great signings with the mission to bring Lyon back to the top of the league, remembering that at the beginning of this millennium it had a wide dominance in France, but could never capitalize it in good results in the UEFA Champions League.
Lyon: preparing in the best possible way
With this match, Lyon will have their seventh preseason game, demonstrating that they want to arrive as well as possible to the start of the league, as dethroning PSG's supremacy will not be easy; this Saturday they took advantage of their stay in the Netherlands to face Willem II.
Feyenoord: playing at home
After some preparation games in which they have suffered two defeats, Feyenoord wants to be as good as possible for the start of the Eredivisie and one of the points they will have to improve is their defense, as in three games they have already conceded 12 goals which, although they are from the preseason, is an issue to be corrected.
The Kick-off
The Feyenoord vs Lyon match will be played at the Estadio Stadion Feijenoord, in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:45 pm ET.
