Goals and Highlights: Feyenoord 0-2 Lyon in Friendly Game
12:50 PM7 days ago

Final result, victory for Lyon

12:45 PM7 days ago

12:40 PM7 days ago

End game

Feyenoord 0-2 Lyon.
 
12:35 PM7 days ago

90'

Add 3 more minutes.
12:30 PM7 days ago

80'

Feyenoord's direct free kick goes wide of the opponent's goal.
12:25 PM7 days ago

77'

Lacazatte with a mid-range shot that goes just wide of the opponent's goal.
12:20 PM7 days ago

74'

Lega enters and Teté leaves, Lyon change.
12:15 PM7 days ago

66'

Paquetá arrives in the area and takes a shot that is blocked by the goalkeeper.
12:10 PM7 days ago

66'

Four changes by Feyenoord, which is starting to move its team.
12:05 PM7 days ago

52'

Lucas Paquetá is cautioned for a hard tackle.
12:00 PM7 days ago

46'

Taboundi and Hall enter

Out Holmgren Kokcu

Feyenoord changes.

11:55 AM7 days ago

46'

The second half kicks off between Feyenoord and Lyon.
11:50 AM7 days ago

Half time

11:45 AM7 days ago

44'

GOAL LYON

Reine-Adelaide inadvertently deflected a shot inside the six-yard box from a corner kick into the net to make it 1-0.

11:40 AM7 days ago

44'

Tete's shot is saved by the goalkeeper on the end line. Lyon came close.
11:35 AM7 days ago

41'

Gusto se anima con el zapatazo de media distancia que ataja el portero y manda a córner.
11:30 AM7 days ago

38'

Geertruida's shot from outside the area goes wide.
11:25 AM7 days ago

32'

GOAL LYON. Alexandre Lacazette's long-range shot puts the ball into the corner to make it 1-0 in a real goal.
11:20 AM7 days ago

23'

The game is stopped because it is time for rehydration.
11:15 AM7 days ago

19'

Toornstra with a shot that is crushed and the ball goes wide.
11:10 AM7 days ago

16'

Toko Ekambi with the cutback and the shot that goes wide of the opponent's goal.
11:05 AM7 days ago

9'

Dilrosun controls the ball inside the box and sends the shot high over the goal. The home team comes close.
11:00 AM7 days ago

1'

Lacazatte's pass is a bit long and the goalkeeper already controls it.
10:55 AM7 days ago

0'

The match between Feyenoord and Lyon is underway.
10:50 AM7 days ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from the start of Feyenoord and Lyon's friendly match.
10:45 AM7 days ago

Lyon substitutes

Strangely enough, the French team has only reported three bench players who will be the following; it is worth remembering that they were active yesterday:

Riou, Bonnet, Lega.

10:40 AM7 days ago

Chopped

A few days ago it was reported that Dembelé and Alexandre Lacazatte suffered bee stings after they were in a forest; fortunately it was not serious for either of them.
10:35 AM7 days ago

XI Lyon

1 Lopes, 27 Gusto, 23 Mendes, 24 Lepenant, 22 Reine-Adelaide, 10 Paqueta, 20 Tete, 91 Lacazatte, 7 Toko Ekambi.
10:30 AM7 days ago

XI Feyenoord

1 Bijlow, 43 Benita, 3 Geertruida, 4 Senesi, 2 Pedersen, 8 Aurnses, 10 Kokcu, 28 Toornstra, 23 Walemark, 9 Danilo, 11 Dilrosun.
10:25 AM7 days ago

Thus they arrived

The Lyon side arrived in this form to face their final match in the Netherlands.
10:20 AM7 days ago

There will be support

Feyenoord fans have gathered in the vicinity of the stadium to cheer and support their team. The Eredivisie kicks off in a couple of weeks.
10:15 AM7 days ago

Beaten in a friendly

Yesterday, without their best team, Lyon were beaten by Willem II, also from the Eredivisie.
10:10 AM7 days ago

Looking for striker

Feyenoord is looking for a striker and has already launched a bid to sign young Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez from Cruz Azul, whose negotiations are advanced and could be closed in the next few hours.
10:05 AM7 days ago

Start

Lyon continue with their preseason activity and now it will be their turn to face Feyenoord from Holland. We begin with coverage of the game through VAVEL US.
10:00 AM7 days ago

9:55 AM7 days ago

9:50 AM7 days ago

Key Player Feyenoord

At 23 years of age, Danilo looks to be one of the promising players for the upcoming season and will have to get into a rhythm from now on in order to be ready for the start of the regular campaign.
9:45 AM7 days ago

Last lineup Feyenoord

1 Bijlow, 2 Pedersen, 18 Trauner, 4 Senesi, 6 Hendrix, 8 Aursnes, 3 Geetruida, 7 Jahanbakhsah, 28 Toomstra, 11 Dilrosun, 9 Danilo.
9:40 AM7 days ago

Two big returns

Lyon had two sensitive departures in 2017 when two of its top stars like Alexandre Lacazatte and Corentin Tolisso left the institution; however, five years later, both players have decided to return to the Ligue 1 team being two great signings with the mission to bring Lyon back to the top of the league, remembering that at the beginning of this millennium it had a wide dominance in France, but could never capitalize it in good results in the UEFA Champions League.

9:35 AM7 days ago

Lyon: preparing in the best possible way

With this match, Lyon will have their seventh preseason game, demonstrating that they want to arrive as well as possible to the start of the league, as dethroning PSG's supremacy will not be easy; this Saturday they took advantage of their stay in the Netherlands to face Willem II.
9:30 AM7 days ago

Feyenoord: playing at home

After some preparation games in which they have suffered two defeats, Feyenoord wants to be as good as possible for the start of the Eredivisie and one of the points they will have to improve is their defense, as in three games they have already conceded 12 goals which, although they are from the preseason, is an issue to be corrected.
9:25 AM7 days ago

The Kick-off

The Feyenoord vs Lyon match will be played at the Estadio Stadion Feijenoord, in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:45 pm ET.
9:20 AM7 days ago

