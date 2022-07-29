Highlights: Sporting CP 1-1 Wolves in Friendly Game 2022
Photo: VAVEL

3:46 PM18 hours ago

Final Score

3:45 PM18 hours ago

Game is Over

The match ends, thanks for joining us in the transmission of the match Sporting CP 1-1 Wolverhampton, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more transmissions.
3:21 PM18 hours ago

75'

The game continues with the same intensity as the first part, both teams seek to impose their conditions. Better Wolverhampton but few opportunities in the last stretch of the field.
3:14 PM18 hours ago

Tying the game!

Here is the collection of Pedro Goncalves to tie the game via penalty:
2:51 PM18 hours ago

45'

Start the second half.
2:32 PM19 hours ago

Halftime

We go into the break with a tie between Sporting and Wolves.
2:30 PM19 hours ago

44'

GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLL!!! Pedro Goncalves tied the match.
2:26 PM19 hours ago

40'

The game remains even on the field of play. Opportunities on goal from both teams, but only Wolverhampton have managed to score.
2:17 PM19 hours ago

25'

Images of Ruben Neves' goal celebration:
2:04 PM19 hours ago

15'

GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLL!!! Ruben Neves scores from eleven steps and is the first for the Wolves.
1:59 PM19 hours ago

14'

A penalty is marked for the Wolves.
1:47 PM20 hours ago

0'

The match starts at the Algarve Stadium.
1:41 PM20 hours ago

About to start

We are a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the game and the previous protocols. We remind you that there will be no broadcast on television and it will only be paid via Wolves TV.
1:34 PM20 hours ago

From the bench

These are the players who will start off the bench for both teams:
Sporting: André Paulo, Diego Callai, St. Juste, Bruno Tabata, Marcus Edwards, Luis Neto, Rochinha, Abdul Fatawu, Ricardo Esgaio and Dário Essugo.
Wolves: Smith, Hwang, Mosquera, Boly, Coady, Gomes, Cundle, Ronan, Hodge, Griffiths, Bueno, and Campbell.
1:28 PM20 hours ago

Wolves starting XI!

Estos son los jugadores titulares con los que arrancan los Wolves para cerrar la pretemporada:
1:25 PM20 hours ago

Sporting lineup!

This is the eleven with which Sporting CP starts for today's game:

Franco Israel, Pedro Porro, Sebastián Coates, Gonçalo Inácio, Matheus Reis, Hidemasa Morita, Matheus Nunes, Nuno Santos, Pedro Gonçalves, Francisco Trincão and Paulinho.

1:22 PM20 hours ago

Preseason so far!

Both teams have presented good results in the regular season, Sporting comes to this duel after 3 draws against Sevilla, Villarreal and Union St. Gilloise, as well as a defeat against Roma and victory over Portimonense. While the Wolves arrive with 4 wins against Besiktas, Burnley, Alavés and Forest Green, as well as 2 losses against Levante and Villarreal.
1:17 PM20 hours ago

The locals appears!

The locals are already in the vicinity of their stadium for today's game:
1:12 PM20 hours ago

Here are the Wolves!

The Wolves are already present at the Algrave Stadium for this afternoon's duel:
1:07 PM20 hours ago

End of preseason

This is the last preparation match for both teams ahead of the start of their respective championships, on date 1 Sporting will visit Braga at the start of the Primeira Liga, while Wolves will visit Leeds United at the start of the Premier League . So today we can see lineups closer to what would be the starting eleven for the regular season.
1:02 PM20 hours ago

All set!

So the Algrave Stadium before this afternoon's game:
12:57 PM20 hours ago

Here we go!

We are just under an hour before the game between Sporting and Wolves kicks off at the Estádio Algarve. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
12:52 PM20 hours ago

12:42 PM21 hours ago

Tabata, a must see player!

The Sporting winger is one of the most important figures in the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility that the team will fight for the championship, he will be able to have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team win the Portuguese title. During the past season he played 31 games, where he got 6 goals and 3 assists. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as an important piece of the team's forward line and continue showing the great level of last season.
Photo: Sporting
12:37 PM21 hours ago

How does Sporting get here?

Sporting comes to this preparation duel with the goal of the team fighting for the Primeira Liga championship, after closing last season in second place, 6 points behind Porto. The team returned to fight for a title and make life difficult for Porto and Benfica in the local league, now they hope to go further than they did last season and win the local title and advance to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League . So far, the club has made 7 additions, with Jeremiah St. Juste, Pedro Porro, Francisco Trincao and Hidemasa Morita being the most important. The Lisbon team will seek to be one of the protagonists in the Primeira Liga and reach new levels in all the championships in which they participate.
12:32 PM21 hours ago

Raul Jimenez, a must see player!

The Wolves striker is one of the team's great figures. Last season he was one of the most important players, Jiménez is the leader of the offense. During Wolverhampton's last season, the Mexican participated in 36 games in all team competitions, in these games he got 6 goals and 5 assists. Jiménez's goal is to return to being one of the team's decisive players and make Wolves a competitive team again, in addition to regaining their level for the 2022 World Cup with Mexico.
Photo: Wolves
12:27 PM21 hours ago

How does the Wolves arrive?

Wolverhampton begins a new campaign in the Premier League and with the aim of getting back into the positions that are fighting for positions in UEFA competitions. On this occasion, The Wolves have presented 2 incorporations, that of Nathan Collins and Hee-chan Hwang. But another great piece of news was the reincorporation of players like Adama Traoré and Patrick Cutrone. After some casualties in the defensive zone and midfield, the team has had to make some adjustments but the reinforcements in the rest of the positions are not surprising. Wolves' aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in the Premier League and in the rest of the English team's competitions. They finished the 2021-2022 Premier League season in tenth position in the table with 51 points after 15 wins, 6 draws and 17 losses, leaving them out of UEFA positions. That is why the team has been reinforced with the aim of not leaving points against its direct rivals and avoiding being left out of European competitions and fighting in the FA Cup and EFL Cup.
12:22 PM21 hours ago

Where's the game?

The Estádio Algarve located in the city of Algarve, Portugal will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue with their preseason ahead of the start of their seasons in the Premier League and Liga Portugal. This stadium has a capacity for 30,300 fans and was inaugurated in 2003
Photo: Liga Primeira
12:17 PM21 hours ago

Welcome!

Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the friendly match Sporting CP vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers live, corresponding to the preparation duel of both teams for a new season in Europe. The match will take place at the Estádio Algarve, at 1:45 p.m.
VAVEL Logo