Highlights: Sporting CP 1-1 Wolves in Friendly Game 2022

Final Score
Game is Over
The match ends, thanks for joining us in the transmission of the match Sporting CP 1-1 Wolverhampton, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more transmissions.
75'
The game continues with the same intensity as the first part, both teams seek to impose their conditions. Better Wolverhampton but few opportunities in the last stretch of the field.
Tying the game!
Here is the collection of Pedro Goncalves to tie the game via penalty:
@Pedro70Pereira ⚽— Sporting Clube de Portugal (@Sporting_CP) July 30, 2022
📺 Acompanha o jogo na @SPORTTVPortugal #SCPWWFC | 1-1 | #PréÉpocaSCP #DiaDeSporting pic.twitter.com/lrhoxsb4cR
45'
Start the second half.
Halftime
We go into the break with a tie between Sporting and Wolves.
44'
GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLL!!! Pedro Goncalves tied the match.
40'
The game remains even on the field of play. Opportunities on goal from both teams, but only Wolverhampton have managed to score.
25'
Images of Ruben Neves' goal celebration:
July 30, 2022
15'
GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLL!!! Ruben Neves scores from eleven steps and is the first for the Wolves.
14'
A penalty is marked for the Wolves.
0'
The match starts at the Algarve Stadium.
About to start
We are a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the game and the previous protocols. We remind you that there will be no broadcast on television and it will only be paid via Wolves TV.
From the bench
These are the players who will start off the bench for both teams:
Sporting: André Paulo, Diego Callai, St. Juste, Bruno Tabata, Marcus Edwards, Luis Neto, Rochinha, Abdul Fatawu, Ricardo Esgaio and Dário Essugo.
Wolves: Smith, Hwang, Mosquera, Boly, Coady, Gomes, Cundle, Ronan, Hodge, Griffiths, Bueno, and Campbell.
Wolves starting XI!
Estos son los jugadores titulares con los que arrancan los Wolves para cerrar la pretemporada:
Our starting XI to face @Sporting_CP.— Wolves (@Wolves) July 30, 2022
Watch live 👉 https://t.co/FgTQwimV2w
🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/3R8eYGF9Il
Sporting lineup!
This is the eleven with which Sporting CP starts for today's game:
Franco Israel, Pedro Porro, Sebastián Coates, Gonçalo Inácio, Matheus Reis, Hidemasa Morita, Matheus Nunes, Nuno Santos, Pedro Gonçalves, Francisco Trincão and Paulinho.
Preseason so far!
Both teams have presented good results in the regular season, Sporting comes to this duel after 3 draws against Sevilla, Villarreal and Union St. Gilloise, as well as a defeat against Roma and victory over Portimonense. While the Wolves arrive with 4 wins against Besiktas, Burnley, Alavés and Forest Green, as well as 2 losses against Levante and Villarreal.
The locals appears!
The locals are already in the vicinity of their stadium for today's game:
— Sporting Clube de Portugal (@Sporting_CP) July 30, 2022
Here are the Wolves!
The Wolves are already present at the Algrave Stadium for this afternoon's duel:
July 30, 2022
End of preseason
This is the last preparation match for both teams ahead of the start of their respective championships, on date 1 Sporting will visit Braga at the start of the Primeira Liga, while Wolves will visit Leeds United at the start of the Premier League . So today we can see lineups closer to what would be the starting eleven for the regular season.
All set!
So the Algrave Stadium before this afternoon's game:
— Sporting Clube de Portugal (@Sporting_CP) July 30, 2022
Here we go!
We are just under an hour before the game between Sporting and Wolves kicks off at the Estádio Algarve. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow this game!
Where to watch the game?
We remind you that the game will be broadcast on television through WolvesTV and you can also follow it through the signal on the Wolverhampton Wanderers website.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Tabata, a must see player!
The Sporting winger is one of the most important figures in the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility that the team will fight for the championship, he will be able to have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team win the Portuguese title. During the past season he played 31 games, where he got 6 goals and 3 assists. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as an important piece of the team's forward line and continue showing the great level of last season.
How does Sporting get here?
Sporting comes to this preparation duel with the goal of the team fighting for the Primeira Liga championship, after closing last season in second place, 6 points behind Porto. The team returned to fight for a title and make life difficult for Porto and Benfica in the local league, now they hope to go further than they did last season and win the local title and advance to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League . So far, the club has made 7 additions, with Jeremiah St. Juste, Pedro Porro, Francisco Trincao and Hidemasa Morita being the most important. The Lisbon team will seek to be one of the protagonists in the Primeira Liga and reach new levels in all the championships in which they participate.
Raul Jimenez, a must see player!
The Wolves striker is one of the team's great figures. Last season he was one of the most important players, Jiménez is the leader of the offense. During Wolverhampton's last season, the Mexican participated in 36 games in all team competitions, in these games he got 6 goals and 5 assists. Jiménez's goal is to return to being one of the team's decisive players and make Wolves a competitive team again, in addition to regaining their level for the 2022 World Cup with Mexico.
How does the Wolves arrive?
Wolverhampton begins a new campaign in the Premier League and with the aim of getting back into the positions that are fighting for positions in UEFA competitions. On this occasion, The Wolves have presented 2 incorporations, that of Nathan Collins and Hee-chan Hwang. But another great piece of news was the reincorporation of players like Adama Traoré and Patrick Cutrone. After some casualties in the defensive zone and midfield, the team has had to make some adjustments but the reinforcements in the rest of the positions are not surprising. Wolves' aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in the Premier League and in the rest of the English team's competitions. They finished the 2021-2022 Premier League season in tenth position in the table with 51 points after 15 wins, 6 draws and 17 losses, leaving them out of UEFA positions. That is why the team has been reinforced with the aim of not leaving points against its direct rivals and avoiding being left out of European competitions and fighting in the FA Cup and EFL Cup.
Where's the game?
The Estádio Algarve located in the city of Algarve, Portugal will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue with their preseason ahead of the start of their seasons in the Premier League and Liga Portugal. This stadium has a capacity for 30,300 fans and was inaugurated in 2003
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the friendly match Sporting CP vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers live, corresponding to the preparation duel of both teams for a new season in Europe. The match will take place at the Estádio Algarve, at 1:45 p.m.