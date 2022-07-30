Goal and Highlights: Brentford vs Real Betis in Friendly Match 2022
Photo: Vavel

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
1:54 PM19 hours ago

Summary

11:53 AM21 hours ago

Thank you for joining us in this game

Thank you for joining us in the broadcast of the Brentford 1-0 Real Betis match, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
11:51 AM21 hours ago

Game over

The referee whistles the end of the game, Brentford wins the match.
11:49 AM21 hours ago

90'

2 minutes of compensation are added.
11:45 AMa day ago

85'

Brentford presses the last minutes, they are very close to scoring another goal.
11:37 AMa day ago

79'

Brentford has 2 corner kicks, 3 shots on goal and 44% possession of the ball.
11:32 AMa day ago

72'

Real Betis has accumulated 4 corner kicks, 4 shots on goal and 56% possession of the ball.
11:24 AMa day ago

65'

Real Betis much better in the second half, they keep control of the ball and have several dangerous attacks.
11:18 AMa day ago

59'

Brentford plays long positions to cool down Real Betis who had several dangerous attacks.
11:16 AMa day ago

52'

Real Betis maintains pressure all over the field in search of a defensive error.
11:05 AMa day ago

46'

The second time begins.
10:48 AMa day ago

Halftime

The teams go to rest and the score is Brentford 1-0 Real Betis.
10:47 AMa day ago

45'

No compensation minutes are added.
10:42 AMa day ago

40'

Real Betis looks to score its first goal and presses the whole field.
10:39 AMa day ago

33'

First yellow card of the game and it's for Real Betis.
10:37 AMa day ago

First Goal

10:35 AMa day ago

29'

Brentford goal!
10:27 AMa day ago

25'

Great start of the game, both teams had dangerous plays, several corner kicks and shots on goal.
10:21 AMa day ago

19'

Very even game, no team dominates the game and we are still waiting for the first goal of the game.
10:14 AMa day ago

13'

Tight game in midfield, both teams looking for their first scoring opportunities.
10:08 AMa day ago

7'

First corner kick for Brentford.
10:04 AMa day ago

2'

First corner kick of the game for Real Betis.
10:01 AMa day ago

0'

The match begins, both teams will seek to stay with the victory.
9:45 AMa day ago

Minutes from start

We are a few minutes before the match between Real Betis and Brentford starts. Both teams will go for the win, continue reading and start in 15 minutes.
9:38 AMa day ago

Real Betis lineup

9:33 AMa day ago

Brentford lineup

9:28 AMa day ago

Odds

It is a very close game, however it is expected that the English team will win because they had a better tournament than the Spanish team and they play in their stadium today.
9:23 AMa day ago

Preparation of Real Betis!

Real Betis will have its third preparation match ahead of the 2022-2023 LaLiga season. His next game will be against Zaragoza on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 1:00 pm ET. These have been the results against the other teams:

Real Betis 0-0 Grodig
Real Betis 1-2 PSV Eindhoven
Real Betis 1-1 Marseille

9:18 AMa day ago

Brentford Preparation!

Brentford will have its last preparation game of the 6 that it will have to prepare for the 2022-2023 season of the Premier League. Their next game will be against Leicester City in week 1 of the Premier League, the game will be on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 9:00 am ET. These were the results of their preparation games:

Brentford 2-0 Boreham Wood
Brentford 1-2 VfB Stuttgart
Brentford 2-2 Racing Club Strasbourg
Brentford 0-4 VfL Wolfsburg
Brentford 1-0 Brighton

9:13 AMa day ago

History between both teams

It will be the first time that Brentford and Real Betis meet in an official match. Lots of fouls, yellow cards, corner kicks and goals are expected in their first game.
9:08 AMa day ago

Arrival Brentford

The English team is already at the Brentford Community Stadium for its sixth preparation game for the 2022-2023 Premier League season.
9:03 AMa day ago

Welcome!

We're just under an hour away from the Brentford vs Real Betis match kicking off at the Brentford Community Stadium. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
8:58 AMa day ago

Tune in here Brentford vs Real Betis Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Brentford vs Real Betis friendly match.
8:53 AMa day ago

What time is the Brentford vs Real Betis match for Friendly Match 2022?

This is the start time of the game Brentford vs Real Betis of July 30th in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM.
Bolivia: 10:00 AM.
Brazil: 11:00 AM.
Chile: 11:00 AM.
Colombia: 9:00 AM.
Ecuador: 9:00 AM.
United States (ET): 10:00 AM.
Spain: 4:00 PM.
Mexico: 9:00 AM.
Paraguay: 11:00 AM.
Peru: 10:00 AM.
Uruguay: 11:00 AM.

8:48 AMa day ago

Brentford's latest line-up

These were the eleven players who started last game:
Cox, Henry, Wissa, Trevitt, Jansson, Mbeumo, Dervisoglu, Peart-Harris, Janelt, Racic, and Stevens.
8:43 AMa day ago

Latest Real Betis line-up

These were the eleven players who started last game:
Rui Silva, Marc Bartra, Germán Pezzella, Álex Moreno, Youssouf Sabaly, Nabil Fekir, Andrés Guardado, Guido Rodríguez, Willian José, Juanmi and Sergio Canales.
8:38 AMa day ago

Brentford Players to Watch

There are three Brentford players that we should keep an eye on and who have a very important role in the team. The first is Ivan Toney (#17), he was the team's top scorer in the last tournament with 12 goals in 33 games played and it is very likely that we will see him scoring in the game against Stuttgart. The other player is Bryan Mbeumo (#19), he plays in the midfield position and at only 22 years old he was the team's biggest assistant with 7 assists. And finally, we should keep an eye on French midfielder Yoane Wissa (#11), he was the team's second-highest scorer last season with 7 goals and also had an assist.
8:33 AMa day ago

Brentford

The English team is preparing for the Premier League which will start next month. Their pre-season started a few days ago and they scheduled 6 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. Their warm-up matches are against Boreham Wood, VfB Stuttgart, Racing Club de Strasbourg, VfL Wolfsburg, Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club and Real Betis. Their last game was against Brighton on Tuesday 26 July 2022, Brentford won the game 1-0 at the Elite Football Performance Centre. His first game of the 2022-2023 season will be on August 7, 2022 against Leicester City. In the 2021-2022 Premier League tournament they finished thirteenth with 13 wins, 7 draws and 18 losses, their preparation games will help them have a good 2022-2023 season. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through.
Photo: Brentford
Photo: Brentford
8:28 AMa day ago

Real Betis players to watch

There are three Real Betis players that we should keep an eye on and who have a very important role in the team. The first is Juanmi (#7), he was the team's highest scorer in the last tournament with 16 goals in 33 games played and also the team's third highest assistant with 4 assists. Another player is Nabil Fekir (#8), he plays in the forward position and at 93 years old he was the team's biggest assistant with 9 assists. And finally, we should keep an eye on Spanish forward Borja Iglesias (#9), he was the team's second-highest scorer last season with 10 goals and we could see him scoring in Saturday's game.
8:23 AMa day ago

Real Betis

The Spanish team is preparing for LaLiga which will start next month. Their pre-season started a few days ago and they scheduled 6 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. Their preparation matches are against Grödig, PSV Eindhoven, Marseille, Brentford, Zaragoza and Florentina. Their last game was against Olympique de Marseille on July 27, 2022, the match ended in a 1-1 draw at the Proact Stadium. Their first match of the 2022-2023 season will be on August 15, 2022 against Elche CF. In the 2021-2022 LaLiga tournament they finished fifth with 19 wins, 8 draws and 11 losses, their preparation games will help them have a good 2022-2023 season. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Photo: Real Betis
Photo: Real Betis
8:18 AMa day ago

The Stadium

The Brentford Community Stadium is located in the city of Brentford, London, England. It will host this match, has a capacity of 17,250 spectators and is the home of Brentford Football Club and London Irish Rugby Club. It was opened on September 1, 2020 and cost £71 million.
Photo: Wikipedia
Photo: Wikipedia
8:13 AMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Friendly Match: Brentford vs Real Betis!

My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo