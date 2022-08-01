Goals and Highlights: Watford 1-0 Sheffield United in EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
96'|End of the match
End of the match. Sheffield United could not equalize Joao Pedro's goal. Watford takes the first three points in the EFL Championship.
95'|Last push
Sheffield United are pouring forward in their opponents' half but are not getting there dangerously. Watford are going to take this one
90'|Six minutes of added time
We reached the 90th minute. The referee adds six extra minutes
85'|Manaj almost scores
Chance for the former Barcelona player. He shot from the edge of the area but the goalkeeper saves well. Last five minutes
77'|Time runs out
Time is running out for Sheffield Wednesday to equalize. Watford cool down the game with possession.
67'|Sheffield move
Round of changes. Sheffield Wednesday move the bench to try to get an equalizer. Jebbison and Clark are withdrawn to make way for Brewster and Khadra.
56'|Goal by Joao Pedro
Watford goal. A perfect counterattack that ends with Joao Pedro's goal. Watford take the lead. Sheffield Wednesday will have to press
46'|Second half begins
The last 45 minutes start. And watch out for a yellow card for Joao Pedro. Let's see who gets the first three points in the Championship.
47'|End of first half
The first 45 minutes are over. A goalless draw between Watford and Sheffield Wednesday where the home side were better.
45'|Sheffielders react
Ndiaye again. He tried to make a great play by kicking the ball to the goalkeeper who reacts well and sends it for a corner.
42'|What a save by Foderingham
What a save by the Sheffield goalkeeper. Sema put in a great cross and Joao Pedro headed in. Great chance for Watford
35'|Sheffielders chance
Ndiaye had the chance to beat the Watford defender and shoot. The shot was weak and Bachmann saved it without problems.
30'|Watford attack
We reached the half hour mark. The home side continues to put Sheffield Wednesday under pressure, but they have no clear shot to scare the visiting goalkeeper.
20' Berge tries
Sheffield Sheffield tries timidly with this shot from Berge that goes into Bachmann's hands.
17'|Somewhat better Watford
The game relaxes. The home team is being better than its rival, who has not had any clear chances yet.
5'|First chance for Kamara
Watford had a chance. Kamara shot one-on-one against Foderingham but could not score. First dangerous chance of the match
0'|Match starts
The match kicks off at Vicarage Road Stadium. Sheffield Sheffield is already looking for Bachmann's goal.
The players take the field
The two teams leave for Vicarage Road Stadium. They will greet each other and the captains will make the draw to choose the pitch. It's about to start
Sheffield Lineup
For his part, Paul has chosen his eleven for this match. This will be the starting eleven: Foderingham, Baldock, Clark, Eggan, Davies, Stevens, Berge, Fleck, Ndiaye, Norwood and Jebbison.
Watford Lineup
Edwards has already selected his starting eleven. Bachmann, Cathcart, Kabasele, Kamara, Sierralta, Cleverley, Kayembe, Sema, Dennis, Joao Pedro and Sarr.
We already have lineups
Less than thirty minutes to go until kick-off and both coaches have already selected their starting line-ups. First we go with Watford's lineup
Next Match
Watford will face West Bromwich in their next match. For their part, Sheffield Wednesday will face Milwall for the first time at their home stadium.
Stadium
The match between Watford vs Sheffield United will be played in England at the Vicarage Road Stadium which has a capacity of over 19,500 spectators.
Match Referee
The referee for this Watford vs Sheffield United match is Englishman Smith who will officiate the match at the Vicarage Road Stadium.
Who will win?
Less than an hour to go until the match between Watford vs Sheffield United kicks off, who will win the match between Watford vs Sheffield United?
Already at the stadium
Both teams have recently arrived at the stadium. They will soon start the warm-up exercises in preparation for the match.
We are here
Hello again. We are back to report on the match between Watford vs Sheffield United. Follow the online broadcast of this match on VAVEL.
Watford training
Stay tuned to follow Watford vs Sheffield United live.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Watford vs Sheffield United live, as well as the latest information coming out of England. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Possible Sheffield Wednesday line-up
For his part, Paul may line up with the following eleven to face Watford. Foderingham, Ahmedhodzic, Baldock, Clark, Egan, Lowe, Berge, Fleck, Ndiaye, Osborn and Brewster.
Possible Watford lineup
Edwards may field the following eleven to face Sheffield Wednesday. Bachmann, Cathcart, Kabasele, Kamara, Sierralta, Dele-Bashiru, Kayembe, Sema, Dennis, Joao Pedro and Manaj.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Watford vs Sheffield United of 1st August 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 17:00 PM,
Bolivia: 17:00 PM.
Brasil: 17:00 PM.
Chile: 16:00 PM.
Colombia: 15:00 AM.
Ecuador: 15:00 AM.
USA (ET): 15:00 AM.
Spain: 21:00 PM,
Mexico: 14:00 AM.
Paraguay: 17:00 PM.
Peru: 17:00 PM.
Uruguay: 17:00 PM.
Venezuela: 16:00 AM.
Where to watch
The match between Watford vs Sheffield United can be watched on the Watford and Sheffield United channel. Also, if you want to follow the match online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
History between the two
These teams have met a total of 43 times. Watford have beaten them on twelve occasions, while Sheffield 17 times. On fourteen occasions they have drawn. The last meeting between them was in 2019 in a match corresponding to the 19th round of the Premier League where they drew 1-1.
Sheffield United's preseason
As for the visitors, they have played six matches in the preseason. And they have achieved three wins and three defeats. The wins were against Casa Pia, Lincoln City and Burton Albion. While the defeats were against Scunthorpe United, Mansfield Town and Barnsley.
Watford's preseason
Watford have played five games in pre-season of which they have only won one against Wycombe 4-1. The defeats were against Cambridge United by 1-3 and against Bolton by 0-2. And the draws against Panathinaikos and Southampton.
Sheffield United's last game
Paul's side's last match was against Barnsley where they were defeated 2-1 after a comeback. The first goal came on the stroke of half-time and was in Sheffield United's favor, the scorer being Cundy own goal. On the return from the break, Barnsley would give the account to the scoreboard thanks to goals from Aitchison and Benson, the latter was in the 81st minute. Finally, Barnsley managed to turn the score around in 45 minutes.
Watford's last match
Watford played in their previous match against Southampton. The match ended with a goalless draw. This friendly served both teams to get into a rhythm and intensity for the upcoming season. Both teams came out with what will be the possible starting eleven for the next league matches. However, despite the approaches of both teams, neither managed to open the scoring.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Watford vs Sheffield United this Monday, August 1 at 21.00 Spanish time. The match corresponds to the first day of the EFL Championship. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.