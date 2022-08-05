Summary and highlights of Fortuna Sittard 2-3 Ajax in Eredivisie

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF THE MATCH: AJAX EARNS ITS FIRST THREE POINTS
90'
The referee has added four minutes to the time allowed for the announcement;
This was Yilmaz's goal
GOOOOAAALL
Yilmaz cut the gap on the scoreboard with a great goal from a direct free kick, we will see if the locals manage to get a point at least in this final stretch
83'
The home side came close to pulling one back with a shot from Burak Yilmaz, but the volley hit a defender and was saved by Fortuna;
80'🟨
Arianit Ferati is shown the yellow card, the second of the match after a foul.
GOOOAAAAL ANNULLED
Steven Bergwijn scored, but the ball was ruled offside after a VAR review.
This was Ajax's third with Brobbey's assist to Tadic
And this is Ajax's second
This was the 1-1
61'
Tijjani Noslin runs past several defenders, but his shot goes wide of the goal;
53' GOOOOAAALL
In five minutes the visitors turned the score around, the second goal was scored by Devyne Rensch.
48' GOOOAAALLL
Kenneth Taylor scores for Ajax with a shot from outside the area to bring the match back on level terms;
45'
The referee added one minute of speech to this first part.
43'
Steven Bergwijn attempts a solo run, but a defender knocks a ball away from him;
30' Free kick for Ajax
Tadic's free kick hit the wall;
27'
The first card of the match goes to Fortuna winger Seuntjens for his tackle
25'
Ajax dominates with 75% of the ball, but for now still behind on the scoreboard.
17'
Antony crosses into the area, but Yanick Van Osch gets forward and gets the ball;
This was Paul Gladon's goal
GOOOAAALL
The home team went ahead after a counterattack in which Ferati put a deep ball to Gladon who did not miss in the one-on-one to put his team ahead on the scoreboard;
THE GAME BEGAN
The first possession of the match goes to Ajax.
All set
The players are already on the field, a match that will be refereed by Gozubuyuk
Mexican Edson Alvarez leaves the company
The Mexican center back will not be in the first game of the Eredivise due to a yellow card suspension in the last game of last season and will not be able to play today;
XI Fortuna Sittard
Van Osch; Tirpan, Rodrigo Guth, Siovas e Cox; Ferati, Duarte e Erdogan; Noslin, Gladon e Seuntjens.
XI Ajax
This is the starting eleven for Ajax in the Eredivise.
Preseason Fortuna Sittard
Fortuna Sittard has drawn against Shakhtar, Leuven and Bochum while losing against Viktoria Koln;
Preseason Ajax
In this preseason Ajax has beaten Meppen, Zagreb, Salzburg, Shakhtar, while losing against Padeborn, and drawing against Eupen and Almere. It has already played its first official match where it lost in the Netherlands Super Cup;
1 hour
In 1 hour the match between Fortuna Sittard and Ajax in the Eredivisie will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
Where and how to watch Fortuna Sittard vs Ajax ?
The match between Fortuna Sittard and Ajax can be seen on ESPN 2.
However, a good option is to follow it through ;VAVEL. com.
What time is the match Fortuna Sittard vs Ajax ?
This is the start time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 7:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 9:30 hrs.
Brazil: 10:30 hrs.
Chile: 9:30 hrs.
Colombia: 9:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 9:30 hrs.
Spain: 16:30 hrs.
México: 9:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 10: 30 hrs.
Peru: 9:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 11:30 hrs.
England: 15: 30 hrs
EEUU:10:30 hrs.
Australia: 00:30 hrs.
India: 19:15 hrs
Summary of the last meeting between Fortuna Sittard and Ajax
New addition for Ajax
Ajax have just announced the signing of Lorenzo Lucca from Pisa on loan. The Italian arrives in Amsterdam to replace Sébastien Haller.
How does Ajax arrive ?
Ajax finished last season in first place in the Eredivisie with 83 points, two ahead of PSV. With this they have secured their place in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. In the Cup they reached the final where they were defeated by PSV, while in the European competition they lost in the round of 16 against Benfica. In this preseason they have played six matches with a balance of four wins, one draw and one defeat against Paderborn. In their first official match of the 2022/23 season they lost 3-5 in the Dutch Super Cup final against PSV Eindhoven;
How does Fortuna Sittard arrive ?
The Dutch team achieved last season's relegation in a hard-fought manner, finishing only one point above the relegation places. In this preseason they have played a total of four games in which they have not managed to win any of them. They lost the first one against Viktoria Koln, while they drew the following ones against Bochum, Leuven and Shakhtar Donetsk;
Background
46 meetings between Fortuna Sittard and Ajax with a favorable balance for the latter who have won in a total of 36 victories, while Fortuna Sittard has only won five times and five other duels ended in a draw. The last time they met was in December 2021, when Ajax won 5-0 at home. The last 11 times they have met, Ajax have managed to win or draw. Fortuna Sittard's last win was in March 2000;
Venue: The match will be played at the Fortuna Sittard Stadion, a stadium that was built in 1999 and has a capacity of 12500 spectators.
Preview of the match
Sittard and Ajax face each other in a match corresponding to the first day of the Eredivisie.
