Goals and Highlights: Marseille 4-1 Reims in Ligue 1 2022
Photo: Icon Sport

7:54 PM12 days ago

Highlights

4:38 PM12 days ago

4:38 PM12 days ago

94' FT

The match ends. Marseille 4-1 Reims.
4:37 PM12 days ago

92' GOAL

GOAL MARSEILLE! Scored by Luis Suarez.
4:35 PM12 days ago

90'

The referee adds four minutes to the match.
4:28 PM12 days ago

83' GOAL!

GOAL REIMS! Scored by Balogun.
4:23 PM12 days ago

79' Substitution

Reims: Munetsi out, Adeline in
4:22 PM12 days ago

77' Substitution

Reims: Gravilioni out, Flips in.
4:21 PM12 days ago

76' Substitution

Marseille: Gerson is out, Payet is in.
4:20 PM12 days ago

75' GOAL!

GOAL MARSEILLE! Scored by Luis Suarez.
4:10 PM12 days ago

64'

REIMS IS SAVED! A cross from Tavares and Suárez's half-turn in the six-yard box, but the goalkeeper deflects his shot.
4:09 PM12 days ago

63' Substitution

Reims: In Balogun and out Toure
4:08 PM12 days ago

61' Substitution

Marseille: Jordan Veretout and Luis Suarez are in; Milik and Ünder are out.
4:06 PM12 days ago

58'

Yellow card for Samuel Gigot
3:58 PM12 days ago

53'

Locko's left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
3:51 PM12 days ago

46' Substitution

Reims: Arber Zeneli leaves and Kamory Doumbia enters.
3:50 PM12 days ago

46'

The second half starts!
3:34 PM12 days ago

45'+2 HT

First half ends. Marseille 2-0 Reims.
3:33 PM12 days ago

45'+1 GOAL!

GOAL MARSEIILE! Scored by Nuno Tavares.
3:32 PM12 days ago

45'

The referee adds two minutes to the first half.
3:27 PM12 days ago

40'

At the end of the first half, Reims is more in the opponent's half but is not strong enough to score the equalizer.
3:17 PM12 days ago

30'

We reached the half hour mark. Reims had only one shot on goal and struggled to get out of midfield.
3:12 PM12 days ago

25'

Hydration break.
3:11 PM12 days ago

23'

Rongier ! Puissant tir en première intention à l'entrée de la surface de réparation qui heurte le poteau droit de Reims.
3:03 PM12 days ago

17'

CROSSBAR! Diagonal into the box where Gerson's shot went straight for goal, but Pentz deflected his shot and it hit the crossbar.
3:00 PM12 days ago

13' GOAL!

GOAL MARSEILLE! Own goal by Wout Faes.
2:57 PM12 days ago

10'

First minutes of the match. The locals keep possession and make some chances to the opponent's goal.
2:51 PM12 days ago

5'

Ünder's cross into the box almost ended in a goal had it not been for a good defensive intervention that deflected the ball for a corner kick.
2:48 PM12 days ago

0'

The match has started!
2:46 PM12 days ago

Warm up

The players are already on the field at the Velodrome Stadium doing warm-up exercises ahead of the match, which is just minutes away.

 

2:36 PM12 days ago

Lineup Reims

Pentz, Abdelhamid, Faes, Gravilion, Matusiwa, Munetsi, Locko, Agbadou, Touré, Zeneli, Van Bergen.
2:33 PM12 days ago

Lineup Marseille

Blanco, Mbemba, Gigot, Balerdi, Rongier, Clauss, Guendouzi, Gerson, Nuno Tavares, Ünder, Milik.
2:27 PM12 days ago

Some of Reims' signings

Junya Ito (Genk)
Andreaw Gravillon (Inter)
Folarin Bagolun (Arsenal)
Emmanuel Agbadou (KAS Eupen)

Maxime Busi

2:21 PM12 days ago

Some of Marseille's signings

Mattéo Guendouzi (Arsenal)
Cengiz Ünder (Roma)
Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli)
Jonathan Clauss (Lens)

Luis Suárez (Granada)

2:18 PM12 days ago

Background

In 15 official Ligue 1 matches, 6 draws have been recorded, 5 wins for Marseille to 4 for Reims.
2:13 PM13 days ago

Data

The visiting team, Reims, has now gone four consecutive matches without defeat away from home against Olympique de Marseille.
2:07 PM13 days ago

The arrival

They have arrived! Both Marseille and Reims players are already at the Stade Velodrome for the match.
1:58 PM13 days ago

Last meeting

The most recent meeting between Marseille and Reims was on matchday 19 of last season's Ligue 1, where they played out a one-goal draw with goals from Ekitike for Reims and Payet who scored for Olympique de Marseille.
1:55 PM13 days ago

The stadium

The venue for this match between Marseille and Reims will be the Stade Velodrome, home of Olympique de Marseille. This stadium is located in the homonymous city in France and is one of the oldest in the French country. It has a capacity to host a little more than 67 thousand spectators.

 

 

1:50 PM13 days ago

We begin!

All set! We are just under an hour away from the end of the first day of Ligue 1 with a match between two historic clubs in French soccer. The current runner-up, Marseille, will once again face Reims, who will be looking to pull off a surprise today as visitors. Will any of them manage to win? Follow our coverage on VAVEL USA.
2:01 AM13 days ago

1:51 AM13 days ago

Key player Reims

Marshall Munetsi | This attacking midfielder was Reims' second top scorer last season with five goals, one more than Wout Faes.

 

1:46 AM13 days ago

Key player Marseille

Dimitri Payet | This French midfielder is one of Olympique de Marseille's strikers to watch and, given the offense's poor run last season, Payet will have to add to the attack with goals and assists as he did in the previous championship where he registered 12 goals in 31 games, in addition to 10 assists.

 

1:41 AM13 days ago

Last lineup Reims

Rajkovic, Faes, Konan, Abdelhamid, Gravillon, Mbuku, Van Bergen, Matusiwa, Lopy, Locko, Foket.
1:36 AM13 days ago

Last lineup Marseille

Blanco, Gigot, Balerdi, Mbemba, Clauss, Kolasinac, Rongier, Guendouzi, Gerson, Payet, Suarez.
1:31 AM13 days ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this Marseille vs Reims match will be Jérôme Brisard; Alexandre Viala, first line; Alexis Auger, second line; Azzédine Soufi, fourth assistant.
1:26 AM13 days ago

Reims: Aiming for a surprise

On the other hand, Reims, another historical club in French soccer, has lost its prominence in the local league and could not even qualify for the Europa League. The team coached by Oscar Garcia finished last season with 14 defeats, occupying twelfth place with 46 points. In pre-season, Reims have fared better than Marseille, winning three times, drawing once and losing twice. In their most recent meeting, the French team drew 2-2 against Sassuolo of Italy.
1:21 AM13 days ago

Marseille: To take advantage of home advantage

The Olympique squad led by Igor Tudor, who arrived to replace Jorge Sampaoli, closed last season as runner-up in Ligue 1, only behind PSG who were crowned with a 15-point difference. The second place gave Olympique de Marseille a place in the Champions League this season, so they will have to start well in the championship. In the preseason, Marseille had five matches where they could only beat Marignane Gignac. In their most recent friendly match, Marseille were defeated by the current Italian champions, Milan, by a score of 2-0.
1:16 AM13 days ago

The match will be played at the Stade Velodrome

The match Marseille vs Reims will be played at the Stade Velodrome, in Marseille, France. Kickoff is scheduled for 14:45 hrs (CDMX).
 
1:11 AM13 days ago

