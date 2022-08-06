Goals and Highlights: Marseille 4-1 Reims in Ligue 1 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
94' FT
The match ends. Marseille 4-1 Reims.
92' GOAL
GOAL MARSEILLE! Scored by Luis Suarez.
90'
The referee adds four minutes to the match.
83' GOAL!
GOAL REIMS! Scored by Balogun.
79' Substitution
Reims: Munetsi out, Adeline in
77' Substitution
Reims: Gravilioni out, Flips in.
76' Substitution
Marseille: Gerson is out, Payet is in.
75' GOAL!
GOAL MARSEILLE! Scored by Luis Suarez.
64'
REIMS IS SAVED! A cross from Tavares and Suárez's half-turn in the six-yard box, but the goalkeeper deflects his shot.
63' Substitution
Reims: In Balogun and out Toure
61' Substitution
Marseille: Jordan Veretout and Luis Suarez are in; Milik and Ünder are out.
58'
Yellow card for Samuel Gigot
53'
Locko's left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
46' Substitution
Reims: Arber Zeneli leaves and Kamory Doumbia enters.
46'
The second half starts!
45'+2 HT
First half ends. Marseille 2-0 Reims.
45'+1 GOAL!
GOAL MARSEIILE! Scored by Nuno Tavares.
45'
The referee adds two minutes to the first half.
40'
At the end of the first half, Reims is more in the opponent's half but is not strong enough to score the equalizer.
30'
We reached the half hour mark. Reims had only one shot on goal and struggled to get out of midfield.
25'
Hydration break.
23'
Rongier ! Puissant tir en première intention à l'entrée de la surface de réparation qui heurte le poteau droit de Reims.
17'
CROSSBAR! Diagonal into the box where Gerson's shot went straight for goal, but Pentz deflected his shot and it hit the crossbar.
13' GOAL!
GOAL MARSEILLE! Own goal by Wout Faes.
10'
First minutes of the match. The locals keep possession and make some chances to the opponent's goal.
5'
Ünder's cross into the box almost ended in a goal had it not been for a good defensive intervention that deflected the ball for a corner kick.
0'
The match has started!
Warm up
The players are already on the field at the Velodrome Stadium doing warm-up exercises ahead of the match, which is just minutes away.
Lineup Reims
Pentz, Abdelhamid, Faes, Gravilion, Matusiwa, Munetsi, Locko, Agbadou, Touré, Zeneli, Van Bergen.
Lineup Marseille
Blanco, Mbemba, Gigot, Balerdi, Rongier, Clauss, Guendouzi, Gerson, Nuno Tavares, Ünder, Milik.
Some of Reims' signings
Junya Ito (Genk)
Andreaw Gravillon (Inter)
Folarin Bagolun (Arsenal)
Emmanuel Agbadou (KAS Eupen)
Andreaw Gravillon (Inter)
Folarin Bagolun (Arsenal)
Emmanuel Agbadou (KAS Eupen)
Maxime Busi
Some of Marseille's signings
Mattéo Guendouzi (Arsenal)
Cengiz Ünder (Roma)
Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli)
Jonathan Clauss (Lens)
Cengiz Ünder (Roma)
Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli)
Jonathan Clauss (Lens)
Luis Suárez (Granada)
Background
In 15 official Ligue 1 matches, 6 draws have been recorded, 5 wins for Marseille to 4 for Reims.
Data
The visiting team, Reims, has now gone four consecutive matches without defeat away from home against Olympique de Marseille.
The arrival
They have arrived! Both Marseille and Reims players are already at the Stade Velodrome for the match.
Nos Olympiens sont arrivés 📍⚡️— Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) August 7, 2022
⏳ #OMSDR pic.twitter.com/Prpk314JXE
Last meeting
The most recent meeting between Marseille and Reims was on matchday 19 of last season's Ligue 1, where they played out a one-goal draw with goals from Ekitike for Reims and Payet who scored for Olympique de Marseille.
The stadium
The venue for this match between Marseille and Reims will be the Stade Velodrome, home of Olympique de Marseille. This stadium is located in the homonymous city in France and is one of the oldest in the French country. It has a capacity to host a little more than 67 thousand spectators.
We begin!
All set! We are just under an hour away from the end of the first day of Ligue 1 with a match between two historic clubs in French soccer. The current runner-up, Marseille, will once again face Reims, who will be looking to pull off a surprise today as visitors. Will any of them manage to win? Follow our coverage on VAVEL USA.
Key player Reims
Marshall Munetsi | This attacking midfielder was Reims' second top scorer last season with five goals, one more than Wout Faes.
Key player Marseille
Dimitri Payet | This French midfielder is one of Olympique de Marseille's strikers to watch and, given the offense's poor run last season, Payet will have to add to the attack with goals and assists as he did in the previous championship where he registered 12 goals in 31 games, in addition to 10 assists.
Last lineup Reims
Rajkovic, Faes, Konan, Abdelhamid, Gravillon, Mbuku, Van Bergen, Matusiwa, Lopy, Locko, Foket.
Last lineup Marseille
Blanco, Gigot, Balerdi, Mbemba, Clauss, Kolasinac, Rongier, Guendouzi, Gerson, Payet, Suarez.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Marseille vs Reims match will be Jérôme Brisard; Alexandre Viala, first line; Alexis Auger, second line; Azzédine Soufi, fourth assistant.
Reims: Aiming for a surprise
On the other hand, Reims, another historical club in French soccer, has lost its prominence in the local league and could not even qualify for the Europa League. The team coached by Oscar Garcia finished last season with 14 defeats, occupying twelfth place with 46 points. In pre-season, Reims have fared better than Marseille, winning three times, drawing once and losing twice. In their most recent meeting, the French team drew 2-2 against Sassuolo of Italy.
Marseille: To take advantage of home advantage
The Olympique squad led by Igor Tudor, who arrived to replace Jorge Sampaoli, closed last season as runner-up in Ligue 1, only behind PSG who were crowned with a 15-point difference. The second place gave Olympique de Marseille a place in the Champions League this season, so they will have to start well in the championship. In the preseason, Marseille had five matches where they could only beat Marignane Gignac. In their most recent friendly match, Marseille were defeated by the current Italian champions, Milan, by a score of 2-0.
The match will be played at the Stade Velodrome
The match Marseille vs Reims will be played at the Stade Velodrome, in Marseille, France. Kickoff is scheduled for 14:45 hrs (CDMX).
Welcome!
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 Ligue 1 Match: Marseille - Reims Live Updates!
My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.